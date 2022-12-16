ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Multi-million dollar land deal: Who wins?

Should county commissioners be allowed to vote on projects on land they recently had a stake in? Some people living in Collier County say no. “Who benefits from all this? Not the taxpayers who benefit from all this,” says Golden Gate Estates homeowner, Marcela Zurita. “Obviously, if it’s a favorite, favorite. It’s not whether it’s legal or not, but it’s unethical.”
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel-Captiva Chamber Celebrates Two Businesses Seeing Island Through Recovery

Post-hurricane business reopenings continue to inspire ribbon-cutting celebrations for the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, Dec. 15, The Shack of Sanibel, 1219 Periwinkle Way, and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank’s main office, 2406 Periwinkle Way, brought the community out to honor the occasions. “Ice cream and...
SANIBEL, FL
Orlando Weekly

Gov. Ron DeSantis expects constitutional carry to pass in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.” Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

3 To Know: It's a go for new rural village, tests recalled, more

1. Collier commissioners give thumbs up to new rural village Brightshore. Collier County commissioners have approved another rural village with thousands of homes. With two new faces on its board, the commission voted unanimously Dec. 13 in favor of the project, known as Brightshore. County staff and the county's Planning...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida Gulf Coast University returns to a traditional commencement ceremony

After three years, Florida Gulf Coast University is back to a traditional commencement ceremony. “There’s been a big team of people that are trying to do a lot of different things to make things as special as possible for our graduates this weekend,” said Eric Balmer, senior director of campus reservations and university events.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Governor DeSantis signs property insurance and disaster relief bill Friday

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a property insurance and disaster relief bill on Fort Myers Beach. By signing the bill, DeSantis is creating a $1,000,000,000 reinsurance fund while rewriting rules on things like coverage denials and attorney fees. “These recoveries from major storms are really marathons. There are...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.

HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy