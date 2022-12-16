Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Multi-million dollar land deal: Who wins?
Should county commissioners be allowed to vote on projects on land they recently had a stake in? Some people living in Collier County say no. “Who benefits from all this? Not the taxpayers who benefit from all this,” says Golden Gate Estates homeowner, Marcela Zurita. “Obviously, if it’s a favorite, favorite. It’s not whether it’s legal or not, but it’s unethical.”
wflx.com
FPL CEO after Ian hit Fort Myers: 'We were able to restore power here in days'
If there's one man who knows the power of a hurricane and how to power up after one, its Eric Silagy, Florida Power & Light Company's CEO. "This one was jarring, there's just no other way to describe it." WPTV met with him for an exclusive interview on Fort Myers...
WPTV
Fort Myers Beach continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian: 'It's complete devastation'
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The memory of Hurricane Ian still haunts Fort Myers Beach. Everywhere you turn structures are leveled or stand in time from that fateful day on Sept. 23rd, when a nearly 20-foot wall of storm surge pulverized everything. "There's no words to describe it, it's complete...
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel-Captiva Chamber Celebrates Two Businesses Seeing Island Through Recovery
Post-hurricane business reopenings continue to inspire ribbon-cutting celebrations for the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, Dec. 15, The Shack of Sanibel, 1219 Periwinkle Way, and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank’s main office, 2406 Periwinkle Way, brought the community out to honor the occasions. “Ice cream and...
DeSantis's Top Reelection Donors Revealed: Who Owns Florida Leadership?
Ron DeSantis's reelection victory was nothing short of spectacular. The governor won in a landslide re-election in November and was supported by almost 66,000 donations rolled in from across the country.
Lee County Republicans fear division spreading among party members
Some well-known and longtime Lee County Republicans said their party is under attack from within. The county’s Republican Executive Committee has all new members, and they’re expected to make some big changes. There is a clear divide within the party statewide and in Lee County, and it’s like...
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
WINKNEWS.com
MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to...
Gov. Ron DeSantis expects constitutional carry to pass in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.” Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the licenses.
Marconews.com
3 To Know: It's a go for new rural village, tests recalled, more
1. Collier commissioners give thumbs up to new rural village Brightshore. Collier County commissioners have approved another rural village with thousands of homes. With two new faces on its board, the commission voted unanimously Dec. 13 in favor of the project, known as Brightshore. County staff and the county's Planning...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida’s Continued Success Over The Past 2 Years Is No Accident
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the states unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent — the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states and 1.1 percent lower than the nation’s. November marks two consecutive years – 24 straight months – that Florida’s unemployment rate
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Gulf Coast University returns to a traditional commencement ceremony
After three years, Florida Gulf Coast University is back to a traditional commencement ceremony. “There’s been a big team of people that are trying to do a lot of different things to make things as special as possible for our graduates this weekend,” said Eric Balmer, senior director of campus reservations and university events.
Fort Myers Beach set to close 2 Community Resource Centers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Community Resource Centers on Fort Myers Beach are dwindling. On Thursday, December 22, Estero Island’s last shower and laundry trailers will be hauled away from Santini Marina Plaza. Similar trailers were hauled away from a second Community Resource Center at Beach Baptist Church...
Florida lawmakers react to property insurance reform bill signed into law
We started the week with a lot of promises and pages, more than 100 of them, giving the state insurance code an overhaul. Five days later, we have a shiny new law and a lot of hope from backers.
WINKNEWS.com
Governor DeSantis signs property insurance and disaster relief bill Friday
On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a property insurance and disaster relief bill on Fort Myers Beach. By signing the bill, DeSantis is creating a $1,000,000,000 reinsurance fund while rewriting rules on things like coverage denials and attorney fees. “These recoveries from major storms are really marathons. There are...
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
WINKNEWS.com
$16M asking price for restaurant’s land on Fort Myers Beach destroyed by Ian
The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood is going up for sale, but some who used to work at the bars are worried. Southwest Florida locals are worried that big businesses will swoop in and steal their slice of local paradise. Seaside staples like Shuckers were synonymous with...
After insurance commissioner steps down, Florida Democrats question timing
It's been an eventful week for Florida's property insurance market.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
