NBC Miami

Millionaires Plan to Cut Their Holiday Spending Due to Inflation

American millionaires are trimming their holiday spending and becoming more budget-conscious as a result of inflation. Millennial millionaires are the most likely to cut back, with 100% saying they plan to spend less. Millionaires are split when it comes to inflation-driven changes in their investment portfolio. American millionaires are trimming...
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift

The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
Bill Gross Says Markets Are Headed for ‘Potential Chaos' If Interest Rates Keep Going Up

Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.

