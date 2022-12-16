Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
How about them Lions?!
Good morning! It's Monday. More importantly, it's the Monday after a Detroit Lions victory! And we've had a lot of those lately, thanks to what has become the biggest Cinderella story of the NFL season. After a 1-6 start, when all seemed hopeless for the 2022 season, the Lions have put on an...
Detroit Lions ‘Hell’s Bells’ Playoff Push hype video
Heading into the 2022 season, we predicted that the Detroit Lions would make a run at the NFL Playoffs this season. But after a 1-6 start to their campaign, it looked like it was going to be another long year. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have now won five out of six games and they are within one game of being 7-7 on the season. If they can win today against the New York Jets, the Lions’ playoff chances will increase greatly. Here is a video to get you fired up for today’s big game.
Kerryon Johnson weighs in on Detroit Lions success
The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the top teams in the NFL, and one of their former running backs, Kerryon Johnson, is paying very close attention. On Sunday, the Lions went into the Meadowlands and found a way to get the job done as they walked away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Following the win, which moved the Lions to 7-7 on the season, Johnson took to Twitter to show that he still supports the team that drafted him.
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets
It was not clean and it was not easy, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions found a way to get the job done on Sunday as they scored a late touchdown to walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Goff and the Lions’ offense struggled throughout the game, but they finally put it together when it mattered most, and they put the ball in the endzone to pick up the win. Following the game, Goff spoke about the final drive and his TD pass to Brock Wright.
How Detroit Lions can move into final playoff spot on Christmas Eve
Sunday Night Football is in the books, and though we did not get the tie we told everybody to root for in our Week 15 Detroit Lions Rooting Guide, the Lions are still in a solid position to earn their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In fact, if three things go correctly on Christmas Eve, the Lions will hold the final NFC Wild Card spot by the time you tuck yourself into bed for a long winter’s nap.
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief
Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: Root for a TIE this week!
It’s GAME DAY, and we have your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide ready! Can you believe we are in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season and our Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for a playoff spot? Well, considering we predicted it before the season, we are not too surprised. That being said, if the Lions want to get into the playoffs, they are not only going to have to win their remaining four games (probably), but they will also need some help along the way. Here is the Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for Week 15!
Lions' Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston did wreak havoc against the New York Jets.
MLive.com
2 former Tigers pitchers sign with Nationals
Two former Detroit Tigers pitchers have signed deals with the Washington Nationals within the last week. Erasmo Ramirez, a 32-year-old native of Nicaragua, is finalizing a one-year, $2 million deal to return to the Nationals, the Washington Post reported. Ramirez pitched with the Tigers and Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens in...
Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him
Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different. Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of... The post Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OT Izavion Miller has flipped to Auburn
The former Ole Miss commit joins OL Coach Jake Thornton on the Plains.
After Dismissing Jets, Lions Double Playoff Odds
Lions have opportunity to control their destiny during playoff push.
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
Detroit Lions FS Kerby Joseph finishes No. 1 in Pro Bowl voting
The fan voting session for the Pro Bowl Games has concluded, and Detroit Lions rookie Kerby Joseph has come out of nowhere to get the most fan votes for NFC free safeties! As you can see below, Joseph got 104,581 fan votes, which is the most out of any NFC free safety. Now, this does not mean Joseph has already been given a Pro Bowl Games slot, as the fan vote is only 1/3 of the puzzle. 1/3 also goes to the players and 1/3 goes to the coaches. We will find out on Wednesday if Joseph, or any other Lions, get into the first-ever Pro Bowl Games.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 15 win over Jets
Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain very much alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost to the Packers in Week 15, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 15.
Detroit Lions vs. NY Jets: Week 15 Preview and Prediction
Detroit Lions Game PreviewDetroit Lions Game Prediction. The Detroit Lions return to the Meadowlands this Sunday to face off against the New York Jets. One of the week’s most exciting matchups, it pits two teams on similar trajectories as they try to sneak into the playoffs. Both teams led by second-year head coaches have quickly turned around their team from top 5 picks to on the cusp of playoff spots. They have done it differently, but the present and the future look bright for the franchises after some bleak years. Let’s dive in and preview this exciting matchup.
Derek Lalonde has challenge for Detroit Red Wings players regarding Gordie Howe
Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde spoke to the media on Sunday and he revealed a challenge he has for his players. In case you have not been following along with the NHL as of late, Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals recently scored his 900th career goal, which places him at No. 3 in NHL history. Of course, Ovechkin still trails Red Wings Hall of Famer Gordie Howe, who is No. 2 on the list, and Wayne Gretzky, who holds down the No. 1 spot on the list. Ovechkin is now just one goal behind Howe on the list, and the Capitals’ next game just so happens to be against the Red Wings.
