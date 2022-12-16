Read full article on original website
A Few Flurries Possible South Of Charlotte
A coastal area of low pressure continues to move along the Gulf Coast Monday evening. Most of this moisture will stay south of the WCCB Charlotte area during the day Tuesday. The cooling temperatures late Tuesday could meet up with the lingering moisture that makes it to our southernmost counties… that means snow flurries! Accumulation is not expected, but a few flurries are possible.
Winter weather update: Don't expect a white Christmas in the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, keep dreaming. It's going to be cold in Charlotte, but there won't be snow, chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says. "The snow threat continues to minimize to almost zero," Panovich said. "Is it zero? No, but even the little threat...
Going from ‘chilly’ to ‘super cold’ in time for Christmas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will settle to our north today, keeping the region dry and chilly. Highs will be mainly in the 40s. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. We’ll stay dry tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds will...
Cold temperatures are about to get even colder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our cold temperatures are about to get even colder!. First Alert Weather Days are in place Thursday through Christmas Day. Cloudy & chilly Tuesday ahead, showers possible south. First Alert: Rain likely Thursday, changeover to snow expected in the mountains early Friday. First Alert: Frigid temperatures...
Christmas will be one of the coldest the Carolinas have seen in decades
CHARLOTTE — It’s been more than 20 years since the Carolinas have seen a Christmas as cold as this year’s will be. Severe Weather Center 9′s Ashley Kramlich says the deep freeze we’ll see for the holiday will tie for the seventh-coldest Christmas on record.
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
Cold mornings and chilly afternoons expected this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold mornings and chilly afternoons can be expected for the weekend through the end of next week. Along with the colder temperatures, we’ll stay dry through Monday but as a series of disturbances develop across the southeast there will be the potential for some wintry weather by the end of next week.
Rain chances return Tuesday, with freezing temperatures ahead next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After chilly, breezy day we are gearing up several consecutive nights of freezing and sub-freezing temperatures. We will remain cold and dry through Monday. Tuesday through the end of next week continues to look unsettled with chances for rain and a wintry mix. Sunday: Mostly sunny,...
Arctic blast brings chance for wintry mix in the Charlotte area
Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Heading into the weekend with sunshine, chilly temperatures. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST. After a foggy start...
“Light the Knights” holiday festival a home run!
Are the kids out of school now, Smarties? Are you looking for things to do to fuel the excitement as they count down the days until Christmas? The Light the Knights Festival is the perfect family outing! Now in its third year in uptown Charlotte. at Truist Field, picturesque home...
Comedian Chris Rock coming to Charlotte as part of extended world tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CNN) – Comedian, actor and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member will bring his Ego Death World Tour to Charlotte in 2023. The Grammy and Emmy Award winner announced he’ll perform at Ovens Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It’s one of three new dates...
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
New Years Eve Hop Bomb Drop at Old Armor Beer Company in Kannapolis
Old Armor Beer Company, at 211 West Avenue, Kannapolis, offers a wide variety of locally brewed, carefully crafted beers. The brewery supports veterans and first responders through its Pay It Forward Board. It allows anyone to give back to their favorite military branch or first responder department. If you’d like to pay it forward, when you go to the brewery, just pay for a pint, select which branch of service or department you’d like to support and they’ll add your donation to the tally on the chalkboard.
Real Reason Why We Stock Up On Milk And Bread Before A Storm
Rumor has it that we may see a white Christmas here in the Charlotte area. That would be amazing and I will believe it when I see it. Here is the real reason why we stock up on milk and bread before a storm. You know you are going to (and so am I), but why do we do it?
Charlotte native opens new beauty shop
CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
Ingles Open Road: Forest City Christmas
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular in Mooresville
Mooresville is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023 with a year of special events. It’s kicking off the celebratory year with the Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular on New Year’s Eve. This free event for the whole community takes place on Saturday, December 31st, 2022, from 4 to 7...
I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens after crash leaves 3 hurt, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte has reopened early Sunday morning following a crash that left three people seriously hurt, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, I-485 inner loop near Old Statesville Road was closed just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday due to the crash. I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens to crash.
Here Are Alternate CLT Routes to Avoid I-77 Rush Hour Traffic
Even without accidents, Charlotte drivers who use I-77 to travel to and from work are aware that traffic delays are typical. Luckily, there are ways to prevent them. Choosing a different route during rush hour can help you save time on the road. Here are some alternate routes you can take if you commute from uptown Charlotte to avoid gridlock on I-77.
