Read full article on original website
Related
Avatar: The Way Of Water's First 10 Minutes Are Causing Waves Of Tears Among Fans
The original "Avatar" contains some pretty heartbreaking scenes, though it seems like "Avatar: The Way of Water" certainly doesn't waste any time playing on the heartstrings of its audience either. Feeling potent emotions during a movie is definitely the mark of a fine director, and James Cameron knows a thing or two from his previous films about how to do so. The swelling music, the emotional responses of the characters involved, the grim implications for the future – all of these aspects definitely mark a scene to be forever burned in one's memory.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Thought The Recoms Could Have Used More Love
With science fiction being what it is, fans had every reason to expect that "Avatar: The Way of Water" would build on the science – both human technological and Pandoran natural – from the first movie. And it seems that, for the most part, expectations were met. Not only are viewers introduced to a whole new race of Na'vi with their own deep connections to their environment, the Metkayina, but also to an invading human force that's both more desperate and a bit more biotechnologically advanced.
Stephen Lang Believes Avatar 2's Quaritch Can Be Redeemed While The Original Was Too Set In His Ways
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Everyone loves a good redemption story. In some ways, the very first "Avatar" is one itself. After all, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) initially comes to Pandora with an invading army looking to strip the moon of its natural resources despite its Indigenous population and the resulting upset to the ecological balance. But as fans know, by the film's end, he is both spiritually and biologically Na'vi, fighting to protect his new home alongside Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and the rest of the Omaticaya.
Avatar 2 Fans Have A Clear Favorite When It Comes To Jake And Neytiri's Kids
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Along with themes like humanity's treatment of nature and the consequences of imperialism, one of the core components of the first "Avatar" movie is the developing relationship between Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Now that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally out, viewers get to see what the couple has been up to in the years since they banished humans from Pandora. And while they've been focused on leading the Omaticaya clan, they've also grown their family, which now includes oldest son Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), another son named Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and a young daughter named Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss). Their unit also includes an adopted daughter named Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and a human boy named Spider (Jack Champion).
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Jake's Gun Safety Mistake In Avatar 2 That Could Have Spelled Disaster For Neytiri
From the beginning moments of James Cameron's 2009 visual undertaking, "Avatar," it was clear that protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) defined himself by his military service. In direct opposition to his scientist twin brother, Jake decided to join the Marines. And though his career came to a decisive halt after sustaining a battle injury, Jake still holds dear the ideals of his service. It is why he agrees to spy for Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and uses his knowledge of firearms while on Pandora.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over The Sully Kids' Accents
There are an endless array of challenges that come with creating an entire universe from the ground up, which is more than likely what plagued James Cameron when coming up with the ever-expanding world present in the "Avatar" franchise. The planet of Pandora was truly like nothing we had seen on the big screen, not only for its grand-scaled environments and collection of strange creatures, but also for its more nuanced details that helped breathe even more life into Cameron's computer-generated world. The customs, beliefs, and language of the Na'vi people, pulled from a combination of real-life cultures and science fiction stories (via Insider), imbued the motion-captured cast with a believable sense of their society that further immersed viewers back in 2009.
Avatar Fans Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over Spider's Role In The Way Of Water
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Around 13 years have passed between the events of "Avatar" and "The Way of Water." A lot changes in over a decade, so while fans are treated to the continuing adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), there are new characters who get introduced. And it's clear these characters will play pivotal roles in the future of the franchise.
What Stephen Lang Was Really Like On Avatar 2's Set, According To The Young Stars
Protecting your home, your family, and nature. They're central themes in James Cameron's "Avatar." The 2009 film follows the Resources Development Administration, which forces its way into Pandora in order to take control of a valuable mineral known as Unobtainium. Their strategy is to place team members into the bodies of avatars that look like the Na'vi who inhabit Pandora. While team member Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is working his way into the tribe, he meets Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and realizes that there is much more to this planet than Unobtainium. And while his new perspective ultimately helps to save Pandora, it's not a perspective that everyone is on board with. And that includes Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), the leader of the Resources Development Administration's operation. The end of "Avatar" depicts an epic showdown between Colonel Quaritch's team and the Na'vi, who ultimately win the battle for their home. It's during this battle that Colonel Quaritch is killed by Neytiri, but death is apparently not stopping this big bad from returning to Pandora.
Dwayne Johnson Claims Black Adam May Still Have A Future In The DCU (Just Not In Its Next Chapter)
It's been a rough month to be a DC fan. Despite four live-action movies on the books for 2023, it's been hard for fans to get excited with all of the announcements and change-ups happening behind the scenes. This is all thanks to the promotion of James Gunn and Peter Safran to become the new heads of DC film and television. That means they're in charge of creating a cohesive vision for the future of DC projects. It also means massive changes to the current state of the DCEU, which has resulted in headlines like "Wonder Woman 3" getting put on the back burner and Henry Cavill being out as Superman.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
Kiri's Name Explains Everything About Her Mysterious Birth In Avatar 2
Even after the mighty three-hour runtime of "Avatar: The Way of Water," fans are still left with an ocean full of questions about the James Cameron-directed sci-fi fantasy epic and where things could lead in the upcoming sequels. What will be the ultimate fate of Spider (Jack Champion), and will we ever find out who his mother is? What will Colonel Miles Quaritch's (Stephen Lang) plan of action be after losing to Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) again? Will the tulkuns finally fight alongside the Na'vi people? It goes to show that even after we feel there's no more to learn about Pandora, Cameron and company still have some tricks up their slippery sleeves to keep us invested and wanting more.
Some Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Have A Contrarian Opinion About That Three-Hour Runtime
A full 13 years after James Cameron's "Avatar" was released in 2009, its sequel has finally made its way to theaters — "Avatar: The Way of Water" was released on December 16, 2022. Directed by Cameron (who co-wrote the script with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver), the sequel is set over ten years after the first film. It centers on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), now chief of the Omaticaya, and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Jake and Neytiri must fight to protect their five children — including adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver, taking on a different role than in the first film following her character's death) — against the various hurdles that come their way.
Roger Christian Created Star Wars' Iconic Set $100,000 Under Budget
Whether you are a fan of "Star Wars" or not, it's undeniable that the franchise had an indelible effect, not just on cinema or pop culture, but on the world at large. The influences of "Star Wars" can be seen in such varied fields of technology, business, economics, and even politics. George Lucas' 1977 film sparked changes in the movie and television landscape, from how special effects were done and how merchandising happened (via Time) to inspiring a generation of filmmakers and fans (via Vanity Fair).
Joseph Kosinski Loved Working With Tom Cruise On Top Gun: Maverick
Director Joseph Kosinski is no stranger to high-octane action sequences. A CGI specialist, he made his feature-length directorial debut in 2010 with the neon behemoth "Tron: Legacy." Kosinski collaborated with Tom Cruise for his 2013 follow-up, the sci-fi thriller, "Oblivion." Retrospectively, Kosinski realized that "Oblivion" shared some of the same DNA as "Top Gun: Maverick," his next project with Cruise.
Avatar 2 Fans Fiercely Defend The Criticism That It's 'All Visuals And No Story'
Hearing the words "Avatar" and "basic story" is about as common a combination as hearing peanut butter and jelly. And die-hard "Avatar" fans are finally taking a stand against it. When James Cameron released his long-gestating science fiction fantasy epic "Avatar" in 2009, audiences were transported to a world like nothing they had ever seen before. The world of Pandora was so lush, full of detail, and eye-popping visually that it set a new precedent for cinematic fantasy worldbuilding that arguably has yet to be matched. However, despite the overwhelmingly stunning and groundbreaking 3D visuals on display that received endless praise and accolades, many viewers had an opposite viewpoint toward the film's overly simplistic narrative. For example, the Rotten Tomatoes consensus called the film " ... more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling ..." The reputation of the James Cameron-directed blockbuster has been cemented over the years as such.
Justified: City Primeval Could Have Came To Life As A Quentin Tarantino Production
It wasn't long ago that "Justified" ended its run on the FX network, releasing six seasons from 2010 to 2015. The Western crime drama was a massive success for the network, quickly becoming one of its most-watched and critically acclaimed shows. Naturally, FX would want to further capitalize on the show's success, and with the proven success of reviving old series, the network greenlit a sequel miniseries earlier this year.
Rian Johnson Admits He Was Nervous To Work With Knives Out's Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson has been making exceptional films for nearly 20 years now. He broke onto the scene with 2005's "Brick," establishing himself as a voice that needed to be heard. With his brilliant deconstruction of the neo-noir mystery thriller, Johnson was on his way to paving a path filled with some of the most deliciously sly films to come out in recent memory. From the twisty time travel tale in "Looper" to the deconstructive nuances of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Johnson was merely setting the stage for what would become his greatest caper of all.
James Cameron Hasn't Ruled Out Relaunching The Terminator Franchise
If there's one thing Hollywood has learned by now, it's that a bet against James Cameron is probably a losing wager. The director is known for going big, and budgets on his projects often balloon to massive proportions, but the box office returns speak for themselves. A love story set inside a disaster movie? "Titanic" remains the go-to for both genres. A metaphor for colonialism that also pioneers new digital filmmaking techniques? Both installments of "Avatar" have you covered. And how about robot assassins from the future in two films that question the ethics of human-driven technological progress? There's a reason both "Terminator" and "Terminator 2" remain household names.
The Recruit's Laura Haddock Had A Hard Time Filming The Bathroom Stunt
Contains spoilers for "The Recruit" Season 1, Episode 7 — "I.M.F.T.B.S." Whether it's James Bond or Jason Bourne, spies are one of pop culture's most enduring emblems of cool. The stereotypical spy is slick, suave, and works effortlessly under duress. In other words, the opposite of the naive, White Claw-swilling Owen Hendricks on "The Recruit," which premiered on Netflix on December 16. Hendricks, however — who's played by "Black Adam" star Noah Centineo – will be the first to remind you that he's not a spy. He's a 24-year-old lawyer, having recently graduated from law school to join the CIA. But at the CIA, even a rookie lawyer is wont to dabble in espionage.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0