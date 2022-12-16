Protecting your home, your family, and nature. They're central themes in James Cameron's "Avatar." The 2009 film follows the Resources Development Administration, which forces its way into Pandora in order to take control of a valuable mineral known as Unobtainium. Their strategy is to place team members into the bodies of avatars that look like the Na'vi who inhabit Pandora. While team member Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is working his way into the tribe, he meets Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and realizes that there is much more to this planet than Unobtainium. And while his new perspective ultimately helps to save Pandora, it's not a perspective that everyone is on board with. And that includes Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), the leader of the Resources Development Administration's operation. The end of "Avatar" depicts an epic showdown between Colonel Quaritch's team and the Na'vi, who ultimately win the battle for their home. It's during this battle that Colonel Quaritch is killed by Neytiri, but death is apparently not stopping this big bad from returning to Pandora.

