Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Related
NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
The Patriots lost to Josh McDaniels' Raiders in the dumbest way possible and NFL fans ate it up
Sometimes, you have to see the impossibly dumb ways an NFL team can lose a game to believe them. That’s precisely what happened to the New England Patriots at the end of a tight battle with the Las Vegas Raiders. With the game tied at 24 points apiece, the...
Ndamukong Suh Blatantly Slapped Justin Fields in the Head While He Was Sliding and There Was No Flag
VIDEO: Ndamukong Suh gets away with slapping Justin Fields in the head.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Cowboys Asked T.Y. Hilton If He’d Be O.K. With Team Signing OBJ
Dallas wanted to make sure it wasn’t ruffling any feathers by continuing to pursue the coveted free agent.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Mocked by Winning Giants - It's The Shoes
Apparently, the Washington Commanders quarterback's game-winning tradition caught the attention of the New York Giants.
'It's All Jerry!' Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Talks Feature Jones As Lone Point Man
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in L.A. on assault charge
The all-time postseason sacks leader was booked into Los Angeles County jail on Monday over an alleged assault.
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Addresses Team Following AFC North Win Over Ravens
Kevin Stefanski addressed individual performances to the team following the 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks receiving praise from NFL execs
Steve Wilks is doing one heck of a job with his Carolina Panthers, and the rest of the sport has certainly noticed. As noted by ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, a number of league executives have praised Carolina’s interim head coach for his ongoing tenure here in 2022. One AFC decision-maker, in, fact, believes a promotion for Wilks in 2023 should be an easy decision for owner David Tepper and company.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera on controversial ending in Commanders' loss to Giants: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
Cardinals Expected to Move on From Steve Keim, per Report
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have a new general manager in 2023 after Steve Keim stepped down due to health-related reasons. For years now, fans of the Arizona Cardinals have wished for general manager Steve Keim to step down from his current position. That wish was granted earlier this...
NCAA should eliminate signing days for recruits. It's time for something different. | Opinion
With the December signing period for college football opening Wednesday, it's time to reconsider the existence of college signing days altogether.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
CBS Sports
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Delivers again in return game
Nixon had three solo tackles in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams. He also returned three kicks for 95 yards and two punts for 36 yards in the game. Nixon continues to be revelation for the Packers, as he played every defensive snap Monday night and again made an impact in the return game. He now finds himself second in the league in kick return yards, and although he has taken back just six punts, he ranks second league-wide with an average of 15.3 yards per punt return.
Matthew Stafford Makes Official Decision On His Future In The NFL
Matthew Stafford retirement rumors have been swirling throughout the 2022 NFL season. Stafford is 34 years old, finally got a Super Bowl ring last season and has dealt with lingering effects of a concussion for the past few weeks. Have we seen the last of Stafford in the NFL? Apparently ...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
CBS Sports
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Jaguars score: Trevor Lawrence outduels Dak Prescott, Jacksonville walks off with pick-6 in OT
Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins sealed the win with his second interception of the game. The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be on the verge of accomplishing something they hadn't done in 15 years: make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars forced the Cowboys to wait at least another week thanks to their 40-34 overtime win. The Jaguars trailed 27-10, before finishing the game on a 30-7 run.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Exits against Tampa Bay
Hubbard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a left calf injury. Hubbard limped off late during the first half, though it's unclear when or how this injury first arose. With fellow starting defensive Trey Hendrickson already inactive with a broken wrist, the Bengals will be without their top two pass rushers for the remainder of the game. With Hubbard currently sidelined, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter will all have to take on bigger roles Sunday.
Comments / 0