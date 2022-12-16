Read full article on original website
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth
The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
Bodycam shows Moscow police responding to unrelated noise complaint at victims’ home months before murders
Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students are not immediately ruling out a connection between the crime and a preceding police visit at the crime scene regarding a noise complaint. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of 13 November inside the young women’s off-campus rental home at 1122 King Road. More than six weeks after the murders, the killer remains at large. Bodycam footage has now emerged of Moscow police officers responding to a noise complaint on 1 September at their residence. In the bodycam,...
