Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
'Buried treasure': James Webb telescope’s newest images show star at birth
A star is born, and scientists watch for the first time thanks to the "unprecedented capabilities" of the James Webb Space Telescope, according to NASA scientists.
Excerpt: “Empire of Ice and Stone” Outlines One of the Most Disastrous Expeditions in Polar History
It was winter, 1914, in the Arctic Ocean. In a desperate attempt to lead Karluk ship survivors 100 miles over shifting sea ice to remote Wrangel Island, Captain Bob Bartlett makes the decision to leave the relative safety of their floating ice island and strike for land. To make it would take weeks, and they’d need to build a series of igloos en route. Bartlett and the others found themselves in a maze of fracturing floes, buckling hummocks of ice and open water leads threatening to engulf them.
petguide.com
Best Horses for Trail Riding
For avid horse riders, it is not all about competing and shuffling through different equestrian competitions. Sure, you can excel at barrel riding, obstacle courses, racing, and even dressage – but there is also a less competitive, calmer side of horse riding to explore. When you want to feel one with nature and deepen the bond between you and your horse, trail riding is the thing to do. Just brave the wilds, explore the trails, and see what your mount is truly capable of. Trail riding is a popular equine activity, and can last from just a few hours up to several days and weeks. Of course, trail riding can have a competitive side as well – if that’s your cup of tea. Either way, you will need a special mount in order to succeed: a horse that is sure-footed, hardy, and able to tackle any type of terrain. This list of the 10 best horses for trail riding will certainly help you in your selection – read on to find a perfect match!
Good News Network
Swedish Firm to Unlock the Electricity of the Sea With Largest Wave Power Station in the World
Turkey will soon host the world’s largest tidal power station—a 77 megawatt system of large pier-like machines that generate clean energy from the sea’s endless rhythm. Swedish firm Eco Wave Power (EWP) entered into the agreement for the potential construction in Ordu, Turkey, starting with a small pilot project.
New BladeRobots serve wind turbines ‘4 times faster’ than conventional methods
Danish energy solutions provider Vestas has unveiled BladeRobots as a stand-alone business with an automated robotic technology solution for the maintenance of wind turbines. The robot performs automated blade-leading edge maintenance up to “four times faster” than traditional manual methods, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday.
scitechdaily.com
The Mysterious Case of the Disappearing White-Lipped Peccaries
A new study documents large-scale white-lipped peccary disappearances and population cycling across their range in Latin America. A collaborative study published in the journal PLOS ONE documents the periodic disappearance (and reappearance) of white-lipped peccaries in nine South and Central American nations. The population variations, according to the scientists, could be the first documented case of natural population cyclicity in a Neotropical mammal.
AccuWeather
Frigid air mass to expand across North America next week
The coldest air mass of the season will advance southeastward from Siberia and into northern Canada this weekend before marching southward into central and eastern Canada next week. The core of this bitterly cold air mass will be concentrated across the Prairies and then into the Upper Midwest of the U.S. by the middle and end of next week.
csengineermag.com
Can Plumbers Trust Push-to-Connect Fittings?
The plumbing profession is all about trust — using tried and true methods that have stood the test of time to ensure that pipe connections will not leak. Plumbers are understandably skeptical about adopting major changes until new techniques earn their trust. For a century, water and HVAC systems...
watchers.news
Extremely cold Arctic air to impact much of U.S.
A massive surge of extremely cold Arctic air will consume much of the Lower 48 this week with well below-normal temperatures stretching from the Northwest into the Eastern two-thirds of the U.S. Numerous Wind Chill Warnings, Advisories, and Watches have been issued across the northern High Plains that will likely...
Sustainable Fuel Options For Your Wood Burning Fireplace
A fireplace brings warmth to a home but it also brings pollutants to the air. Sustainable fuel options, though, may allow you to still enjoy your home's hearth.
Physicists Make a Splash With a Urinal That Doesn't
Some things in life don't require any reinvention (the wheel springs to mind!), but according to a team of physicists from Canada's University of Waterloo, the adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," doesn't apply to men's bathroom facilities. Contents. The Spiral Nautilus Inspires the "Nauti-loo" A New Splashless...
Something to Crow About
Crows are one of those animals that don’t seem to have many friends. Much like our little buddy the coyote, crows are considered varmints by most people and they don’t have a very big fan club. Crows are considered pretty intelligent on the animal IQ board and they are adaptable, hardy birds that seem to be able to survive about anywhere. Crows are gregarious, social birds that know how to make the most of staying in large groups. They are also stone-cold killers.
dallasexpress.com
Shipwreck May Be Tied to American Revolution
A sunken ship in Caribbean waters dating back to the 18th century may have ties to the American Revolution, according to researchers from East Carolina University. “Compelling evidence” suggests the shipwreck, located eight feet below the surface of Antigua Bay, may be the Beaumont, a French vessel that was later rechristened as the Lyon. It could offer insight into how merchant ships were modified for war.
