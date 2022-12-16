ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn County, WI

Court Report 12/16/22

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

Dunn County

Found guilty

MANNES, Donovan M., 29, Fairchild, resisting or obstructing an officer July 26, one year of probation, $463 fine.

HAYNES, Patrick P., 42, 907 Stout St., Menomonie, operating after revocation March 17, 2021, $463 fine.

GAVRYLISHYN, Viktor A., 60, North Royalton, Ohio, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 14, $1,567 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.

DEVALL, Johnna M., 43, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Oct. 30, three years of probation, $576 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

HEIFNER, Thomas A., 48, Minneapolis, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 6, $1,567 fine, 10 days jail, license suspended 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.

WELCH, George C., 52, N2564 440th St., Menomonie, fourth-offense drunken driving Dec. 5, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 14, 2020, $2,392 fine, jail time served, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.

SUGDEN, Troy W., 48, 208 Bowman Lane, Menomonie, fourth-offense drunken driving June 20, 2020, two years of probation, $2,557 fine, 165 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.

SHIRES, Hank R., 34, Dallas, misappropriation of identifying information Feb. 7, 18 months of probation, $428 fine.

WAGNER, Robert J., 29, Hastings, Minn., second-offense drunken driving July 4, 2021, one year of probation, $1,504 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.

Probation revocation

GILBERTSON Jr., Kevin M., 44, Black River Falls, bail jumping Jan. 10, 2021, $573 fine, six months jail.

WELCH, George C., 52, N2564 440th St., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 14, 2021, and burglary July 22, 2020, $2,856 fine, jail time served.

Eau Claire County

Found guilty

ELLISON, Nathaniel R., 26, 13887 44th Ave., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer Jan. 16, $543 fine.

GILBERTSON, Nicklaus T., 42, 1027 Prairie Circle, Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving Aug. 4, 2021, $3,300 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.

PLENTY HORSE, Jessica L., 39, Columbia Heights, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia March 29, 2021, $443 fine.

NYGARD, Timothy E., 45, Mondovi, bail jumping March 15 and fourth-offense drunken driving and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 6, 2021, three years of probation, $5,881 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.

QUECHULPA-JUAREZ, Adan, 26, 2519 Sessions St., disorderly conduct July 21, $443 fine.

MADSEN, Jeremy J., 45, 3313 Runway Ave., fourth-offense drunken driving June 4, three years of probation, $1,858 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.

OVASKA, Michael P., 42, 315 Gladiola Lane East, Altoona, third-offense drunken driving May 8, $1,756 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.

MORRIS, Stephen W., 31, Waterford, Mich., disorderly conduct Nov. 14, $543 fine, two days jail.

BANKER, Teresa S., 63, 901 S. Farwell St., negligent operation of a motor vehicle Aug. 9, $443 fine.

Probation revocation

MOLNAR, John J., 56, Eau Claire, false imprisonment Sept. 23, 2021, three years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,732 fine.

BURKE, Dane M., 28, Fall Creek, two counts of possession of methamphetamine April 19 and May 10, 2021, $1,046 fine, six months jail.

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Frederic Man In Custody After Barricading Himself In Siren Apartment; Threatened To Harm Officers

SIREN, Wis. -- A Frederic, WI man is in custody following an incident in Burnett County. According to the Siren Police Department, at approximately 4:37p on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, the Siren Police Department was called to a residence in the Village of Siren to respond to complaints of a verbal altercation of a domestic nature. The female complainant had left the residence and advised Patrick R. Kurkowski, 33, of Frederic, was still at her residence.
SIREN, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Woman Arrested for OWI with Children in the Vehicle

A Neillsville woman is facing charges of 2nd OWI with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 9:52pm on December 16th, they received a report of a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12 in Eau Claire County. When a Trooper arrived, he noticed signs of impairment in the driver. He began a standardized field sobriety test.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 injured in shooting at Oakdale bar, no arrests

OAKDALE, Minn. -- Oakdale police are investigating after two people were injured in a bar shooting Saturday night.According to police, the shooting occurred at Titan's Sports Saloon at around 11:15 p.m. After responding to the report of a shooting, police officers found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder area and a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.After interviewing witnesses, police say they believe the shooting was directed at two people. There were no other injuries. No arrests have been announced, but police say there's a person of interest and the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Oakdale police at 651-738-1025. 
OAKDALE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is found guilty of reckless homicide in a 2021 shooting that killed a teenager. 28-year-old Austin Vang was found guilty by a jury Thursday of 2nd-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 14-year-old Marwan Washington, who died July 21, 2021 after being shot in the neck, according to online court records.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested for Possession and Stolen Vehicle

(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 7:34 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a report indicating a male was slumped over in his vehicle located at the east end boat harbor. When Officers arrived, they found the male, Christopher Ozmun, of Winona, awake and responsive. Upon investigation, Officers discovered the vehicle...
WINONA, MN
mygateway.news

News from Elmwood Schools

ELMWOOD, WI – The Elmwood School District students have been busy this season! The Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams placed in 14 different events at the Boyceville tournament held on December 3, 2022. A ceremony for students of Elmwood, Plum City and Ave Maria schools was held...
ELMWOOD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Gunman Opens Fire at Suburban Twin Cities Bar

Oakdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men were wounded last night when a man opened fire in a suburban Twin Cities bar. The Oakdale Police Department says the shooting was reported around 11:15 PM at Titan's Sports Saloon in the western St. Paul suburb. Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
OAKDALE, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving

(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
onfocus.news

Deadly Carbon Monoxide a Significant Risk During Holidays

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year. This is the time of year where carbon monoxide risks become especially dangerous. Known as the “silent killer,” carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that has no color, odor, or taste. It is the most common cause of deadly poisoning and can poison people and pets with no warning, unless detected early enough.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy