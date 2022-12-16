Court Report 12/16/22

Dunn County

Found guilty

MANNES, Donovan M., 29, Fairchild, resisting or obstructing an officer July 26, one year of probation, $463 fine.

HAYNES, Patrick P., 42, 907 Stout St., Menomonie, operating after revocation March 17, 2021, $463 fine.

GAVRYLISHYN, Viktor A., 60, North Royalton, Ohio, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 14, $1,567 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.

DEVALL, Johnna M., 43, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Oct. 30, three years of probation, $576 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

HEIFNER, Thomas A., 48, Minneapolis, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 6, $1,567 fine, 10 days jail, license suspended 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.

WELCH, George C., 52, N2564 440th St., Menomonie, fourth-offense drunken driving Dec. 5, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 14, 2020, $2,392 fine, jail time served, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.

SUGDEN, Troy W., 48, 208 Bowman Lane, Menomonie, fourth-offense drunken driving June 20, 2020, two years of probation, $2,557 fine, 165 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.

SHIRES, Hank R., 34, Dallas, misappropriation of identifying information Feb. 7, 18 months of probation, $428 fine.

WAGNER, Robert J., 29, Hastings, Minn., second-offense drunken driving July 4, 2021, one year of probation, $1,504 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.

Probation revocation

GILBERTSON Jr., Kevin M., 44, Black River Falls, bail jumping Jan. 10, 2021, $573 fine, six months jail.

WELCH, George C., 52, N2564 440th St., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 14, 2021, and burglary July 22, 2020, $2,856 fine, jail time served.

Eau Claire County

Found guilty

ELLISON, Nathaniel R., 26, 13887 44th Ave., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer Jan. 16, $543 fine.

GILBERTSON, Nicklaus T., 42, 1027 Prairie Circle, Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving Aug. 4, 2021, $3,300 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.

PLENTY HORSE, Jessica L., 39, Columbia Heights, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia March 29, 2021, $443 fine.

NYGARD, Timothy E., 45, Mondovi, bail jumping March 15 and fourth-offense drunken driving and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 6, 2021, three years of probation, $5,881 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.

QUECHULPA-JUAREZ, Adan, 26, 2519 Sessions St., disorderly conduct July 21, $443 fine.

MADSEN, Jeremy J., 45, 3313 Runway Ave., fourth-offense drunken driving June 4, three years of probation, $1,858 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.

OVASKA, Michael P., 42, 315 Gladiola Lane East, Altoona, third-offense drunken driving May 8, $1,756 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.

MORRIS, Stephen W., 31, Waterford, Mich., disorderly conduct Nov. 14, $543 fine, two days jail.

BANKER, Teresa S., 63, 901 S. Farwell St., negligent operation of a motor vehicle Aug. 9, $443 fine.

Probation revocation

MOLNAR, John J., 56, Eau Claire, false imprisonment Sept. 23, 2021, three years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,732 fine.

BURKE, Dane M., 28, Fall Creek, two counts of possession of methamphetamine April 19 and May 10, 2021, $1,046 fine, six months jail.