ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Oh, deer! Rocky River Chamber reins in the holiday fun

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce is developing a reputation for hosting very creative city events. And that’s definitely the case this holiday season, as the chamber celebrates “Reindeer Games.”. The fun kicked off Dec. 2 with “All Aglow.” The merriment began with music...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
D_FoodVendor

Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle Noel

Castle Noel is a Christmas-themed attraction located in Medina, Ohio. The attraction features a collection of movie-themed Christmas displays and exhibits, including replicas of sets from popular holiday films such as "Elf," "A Christmas Carol," and "The Grinch." Visitors can walk through the displays and see the sets, props, and costumes from these movies, as well as other holiday-themed exhibits.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

All the New Restaurants That Opened in Cleveland In 2022

Cleveland has said goodbye to plenty of restaurants during the pandemic years, but it's also said hello to bunch of new ones. 2022 has been a bumper year on that front, with more openings than we can remember in a long time. How many have you tried?. Indie. 2038 East...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Community West Foundation makes grants of $736,000

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Fourth quarter grants of $736,000 are being distributed from the Community West Foundation in Westlake to area non-profits. According to Marketing and Communications Director Maria Estes, the non-profit organizations that receive grants are spread out in Cleveland, western Cuyahoga County (16 total in Cleveland and the west side combined) and seven grants in Lorain County.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland

If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy