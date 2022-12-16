Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?Jake WellsAkron, OH
Related
The most popular things to do in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- If you were looking for fun things to do while visiting Cleveland, look no further. From the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Jack Casino to the Cleveland Orchestra and Playhouse Square, there are quite a few things to do in this bustling Midwestern city. Cleveland has...
The Boiler 65 Has Closed Its Last Remaining Location
The Gordon Square restaurant, which opened in 2017, is now closed
Small town main streets the focus of Lorain County guide
A half dozen Lorain County towns are collaborating to attract visitors and customers to their main street communities.
Oh, deer! Rocky River Chamber reins in the holiday fun
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce is developing a reputation for hosting very creative city events. And that’s definitely the case this holiday season, as the chamber celebrates “Reindeer Games.”. The fun kicked off Dec. 2 with “All Aglow.” The merriment began with music...
Live Nativity event launches Christmas week: A Place in the Sun
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- With Christmas just a few days away, John Knox Presbyterian Church in North Olmsted hosted a live Nativity Monday (Dec. 19) at the rear of its Lorain Road property. The weather was chilly but dry. Visitors found shepherds, the three kings and members of the Holy...
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area
Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle Noel
Castle Noel is a Christmas-themed attraction located in Medina, Ohio. The attraction features a collection of movie-themed Christmas displays and exhibits, including replicas of sets from popular holiday films such as "Elf," "A Christmas Carol," and "The Grinch." Visitors can walk through the displays and see the sets, props, and costumes from these movies, as well as other holiday-themed exhibits.
Northeast Ohio communities celebrate Hanukkah with Menorah parade
Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah and Northeast Ohio is celebrating with the Light After Dark Menorah Parade.
Chef Sean Kerrigan takes over kitchen at Betts in Cleveland, plans upscale comfort food
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Executive chef Sean Kerrigan, a former sous chef at Red the Steakhouse and at the former Urban Farmer, both in downtown Cleveland, has taken over the kitchen at Eat at Betts in the Kimpton Schoefield Hotel on East 9th Street. Betts, which has been open for...
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
Cleveland Scene
All the New Restaurants That Opened in Cleveland In 2022
Cleveland has said goodbye to plenty of restaurants during the pandemic years, but it's also said hello to bunch of new ones. 2022 has been a bumper year on that front, with more openings than we can remember in a long time. How many have you tried?. Indie. 2038 East...
Community West Foundation makes grants of $736,000
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Fourth quarter grants of $736,000 are being distributed from the Community West Foundation in Westlake to area non-profits. According to Marketing and Communications Director Maria Estes, the non-profit organizations that receive grants are spread out in Cleveland, western Cuyahoga County (16 total in Cleveland and the west side combined) and seven grants in Lorain County.
NEORSD’s plans for Horseshoe Lake ‘arrogant’ and ‘overbearing’
I have lived and enjoyed Horseshoe Lake for most of my 67 years. It was the centerpiece around which the Van Sweringens conceived and built what many still consider to be the most beautiful suburb in America, Shaker Heights. It is therefore with concern that one observes the quiescence of...
Viral dance craze from Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ has Akron roots, courtesy of The Cramps
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Viral crazes are the internet age’s equivalent of the pop culture fads of the 20th century. Raise your hand if you remember hula hoops, pet rocks, and Jheri curls. Fads are born; they spread quickly and then get replaced by something new. It’s the circle of...
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
At Contentious Meeting, Cuyahoga County Arts & Culture Criticized for Secrecy, Unspent Funds Allocated for Individual Artists
Internal board disagreements bubbled to the surface as artists once again called for transparency and change
Why Cleveland Heights was able to change speed limits on some local roads, starting Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Typically, when an Ohio city wants to deviate from the state’s statutory speed limit, it must go through an approval process with the Ohio Department of Transportation. But sometimes, a city can circumnavigate that process, like Cleveland Heights did in dropping the speed limit to 25 mph on five roads beginning Wednesday.
Broadview Heights council pushes back against plan for 60 townhomes at Broadview & Boston roads
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A rezoning that will allow Petros Development Group to build homes instead of businesses at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston Roads was approved -- though just barely -- by voters Nov. 8. However, Petros’ plan to build 60 townhomes and/or single-family houses on the...
3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland
If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2