Dog Dies In Medfield Rollover Crash Involving Doggie Daycare Van: Officials

One dog has died following a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Medfield this week, authorities confirm to Daily Voice.

The crash happened on Route 109 outside of the Shaw's Plaza around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Tweets from Medfield Fire and Medfield Police.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash including a white van carrying some 15 dogs for a doggie daycare, Medfield Fire Chief William Carrico told Daily Voice. The one dog was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Carrico said.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, Carrico said. The scene was cleared around 8:45 p.m. No other information was released.