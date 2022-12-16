ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medfield, MA

Dog Dies In Medfield Rollover Crash Involving Doggie Daycare Van: Officials

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeNVT_0jkuEExG00

One dog has died following a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Medfield this week, authorities confirm to Daily Voice.

The crash happened on Route 109 outside of the Shaw's Plaza around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Tweets from Medfield Fire and Medfield Police.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash including a white van carrying some 15 dogs for a doggie daycare, Medfield Fire Chief William Carrico told Daily Voice. The one dog was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Carrico said.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, Carrico said. The scene was cleared around 8:45 p.m. No other information was released.

Comments / 12

QueSeraSera
3d ago

I feel so sad for the owner of the pup. Our animals are family and they just lost a very loved family member.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

One man is dead, another injured, after dangerous leak at Massachusetts food processing plant causes hazmat situation

One man is dead and another injured after a dangerous leak at a Massachusetts food processing plant caused a hazmat situation. State Police detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have joined Norwood Police and Fire personnel, OSHA, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and the Fire Marshal’s Hazardous Materials Team, in investigating a fatal incident at an industrial property in Norwood.
NORWOOD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two sent to the hospital after Rhode Island highway wrong-way crash led to driver fleeing from police

A man was arrested Saturday evening after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway and then running from police. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 7:00 p.m., a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route 37 West traveling the wrong way (east) from Natick Avenue in Cranston. The operator, identified as 56-year-old Jay J. Petit, 56, of Oakdale, CT continued along for just under half-a-mile in the second lane while passing multiple vehicles the wrong way. The operator then merged onto the exit-ramp from Route 295 North to Route 37 West, still traveling the wrong way, and travelled approximately 800 feet on the exit-ramp until it struck a second vehicle, a 2017 Honda Accord, head-on.
CRANSTON, RI
nbcboston.com

Man Dead After ‘Horrific' Ammonia Incident in Norwood; Second Worker Hospitalized

Numerous agencies responded Monday to a commercial building in Norwood, Massachusetts, where an ammonia incident left one man dead and another hospitalized. The ammonia leak occurred early Monday afternoon at Home Market Foods, located at 140 Morgan Drive, Norwood police and fire officials said. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed state police detectives were on scene at the industrial property to investigate the fatal accident.
NORWOOD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 11, 2022: Man Dumps Large Amount Of Rotted Food In Restaurant Parking Lot; Vehicle Rollover; Car vs. Sign; Car vs. Fence

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Police noted fresh tire marks in the Shawsheen Elementary School’s parking lot from vehicles spinning tires and doing donuts. (8:56am) Owner of Jon Ryan’s Pub in Tewksbury reported a male party operating...
WILMINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released

A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
432K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy