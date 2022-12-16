Read full article on original website
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Shoppers' Go-To Food To Eat At The Mall
If your local mall is sizable, as most usually are, skipping from store to store can feel like walking the streets of a big city. After a while, you're going to need something to eat, and what's better than a food court if you want to continue shopping after?. Per...
The Type Of Apple Behind Cracker Barrel's Fan-Favorite Fried Apples
To the most casual of observers, there are just a handful of different kinds of apples — red, green, yellow, white, and striped — in the world, based on the various colorations adorning the skins of the sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, always crunchy fruit. The reality, of course, is that there is a sweeping variety of apples, with 7,500 varieties grown across the globe, including 2,500 different apples grown in the United States, according to the Washington Apple Commission. A major reason that there are so many different types of apples in the United States and around the world is that there are many different tastes, and many different cooking needs, that apples can be specifically developed to meet in order to satisfy consumers.
Regional Grocery Chain is Going to Charge for Returns
Burger King's New Mexican Chicken Sandwich May Have Just Been Leaked
The chicken is out of the bag when it comes to an upcoming offering from Burger King. This week, a leak appeared to reveal what the fast food chain will be up to next. This isn't so surprising: Links confirming new menu items have been a regularity since social media came to its height. A few months ago, documentation was provided on the r/Wendys subreddit that spilled the fries on the brand's new additions. A company document was leaked by the original poster, who pointed out the line, "Italian Mozzarella Sandwich and Garlic Fries Launch November 15."
Essence
The It Bags of 2023
Every few eras, a new “it bag” comes along to grab the spotlight. We had the Fendi baguette, the Balenciaga Cargole shoulder bag, and the Diesel mini bag. There’s always that one bag someone wears to the party that instantly catches your eye. I remember the first time seeing a Diesel mini bag on a girl’s wrist and watched it as she walked across the room until it disappeared with her into the crowd. That’s the “it bag” effect. As the New Year is looming hopefully upon us, many are Marie Condo-ing closets and conceptualizing their new personas to go along with their fresh slate. Having an “it bag” can instantly elevate style and the most basic of basic outfits (nothing wrong with that, though, no shade.)
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
15 Photos That Make Me Want To Never Set Foot In Another Kitchen As Long I Live
Guess I'll HAVE to just order pizza for the 40,000th time.
Dunkin' May Be Rolling Out A Cold-Brew Beverage Line In 2023
Sometimes a person might want Dunkin' coffee without the hassle of a trip to Dunkin'. And while Dunkin's bottled drinks make some of that possible, what if you want a gentler jolt of caffeine from a cold brew? One of the benefits of cold brew is that it's less acidic than hot coffee, making it easier on the stomach and more digestible for those with acid reflux (per Insider). But for a while, if you wanted a cold brew with a signature Dunkin' flavor, you had to get in your car and shuffle through the drive-thru or pay a premium for a delivery app. Dunkin' does deliver through Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash (per Dunkin' Donuts).
Mom’s parchment paper hack blows TikTok’s mind
This mom’s hack for easily making precise parchment paper measurements had TikTokers’ jaws dropping!. Daniela Lisi (@danielalisi5) is a TikToker and photographer who took a break from sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her work to share an amazing cooking hack that her mom showed her!. In the video, Daniela’s...
The Many Forms Of Boozy Carajillo Coffee
Way back before anyone had ever dreamed of something called Red Bull – let alone made a cocktail with it – there were other, better, ways of mixing caffeine and alcohol for those looking to get a little fired up before winding down. Espresso martinis and "carajillos" are all classic drinks combining coffee and alcohol for what Juliana McIntosh's "Art of Drinking" podcast referred to as "pick me up ... then lay me down" sort of beverages.
What's The Best Way To Store Lettuce And Other Greens?
There are plenty of components that go into making a good salad. Sure, we always want a balanced dressing, some hearty proteins, and crunchy toppings. But let's be real: the most important element is the lettuce. Crispy romaine is the foundation of a well-constructed Caesar salad. Bibb lettuce needs to...
Woman Reminds Us That It’s Probably Time to Clean Inside Kitchen Sink With Stomach-Turning Video
So much uck in this one video.
8 festive ways to use crescent dough this holiday season
Crescent dough —the seamless pastry dough sheet used for making flaky crescent rolls (not to be confused with croissants) — has always been a kitchen staple of mine amid the holidays. My go-tos are Pillsbury's Original Crescent Dough Sheet and Crescent Rolls; however, recently, I've become a fan of both Immaculate Baking's packaged rolls (I usually buy them from Whole Foods) and Trader Joe's Crescent Rolls.
Why You Should Be Baking With Room Temperature Eggs
Everyone from amateur bakers to major celebrities insists that baking is better when eggs are at room temperature. Why?. Eggs have emulsifying magic that you want spreading evenly through your baking ingredients, says Sweets & Thank You. That makes a big difference to any dessert's fluffiness, volume, and texture. A room-temperature egg, technically 68-70 degrees Fahrenheit, is better at working through ingredients rather than clumping them up as cold eggs can do. A chilly egg can produce desserts that fail to rise or are too dense.
Yes, You Can Actually Eat Penguin Eggs
If you've ever gazed into the doleful eyes of "Toy Story's" Wheezy, the comic strip world's Opus, or Hanna-Barbera's Tennessee Tuxedo, you may have wanted to pat them on their little heads or give them a big hug. It is highly unlikely that you licked your lips and thought, "Hm, I wonder what penguin tastes like?" Odds are that the thought of eating their eggs has never crossed your mind either.
How To Strategically Store Beef Chuck In The Freezer
Beef chuck, the affordable cut of beef used in cold weather comfort dishes like beef bourguignon, chili con carne, and pot roast, comes from the shoulder region of the cow. Chuck, the large primal cut, is known for its beefy flavor and marbled fat, making it ideal for slow recipes resulting in fall-apart tender meals (per Beef It's What's For Dinner).
Are Croutons Really Just Stale Bread?
What's a salad without croutons? Not only do the crunchy little snacks add texture to greens, but they also work great on soups and make for an indulgent guilty pleasure when enjoyed right out of the bag. The carb-rich garnish is so revered that it even has its own holiday. According to National Today, National Crouton Day is celebrated each year on May 13.
The McDonald's Happy Meal Wall Is Zapping Instagram With Nostalgia
They don't call it a Happy Meal for nothing. McDonald's has been making kids and adults smile with its little boxed meals and toys since 1979, according to Quality Logo Products, Inc. You probably have vivid memories of the anticipation you experienced as a child when you opened the box to see which toy you got. Remember the joy of getting the one you wanted ... and the disappointment of getting the one you didn't?
Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)
We're back at Costco and in today's video, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.
Taco Bell Has An 'Electric' Strawberry Freeze Coming Your Way
Mountain Dew Baja Blast exploded onto the fast food dining scene in 2004 and has since become an icon, per QSR. For a decade, this vibrant green soda could only be found at Taco Bell. Brand Eating reports that it was so popular as an accompaniment to a taco or Crunch Wrap Supreme that Mountain Dew began selling it in stores in 2014 for a limited time.
