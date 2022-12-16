ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Stepdad of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl arrested for failure to report her disappearance, FBI involved

By Ciara Lankford
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJDpI_0jkuDEv300

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.

The Charlotte FBI and SBI announced their involvement in the case Friday evening.

Christopher Palmiter, 60, has been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. Authorities said Palmiter is the step-father of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FijJe_0jkuDEv300
Christopher Palmiter, Mecklenburg County Jail

Madalina Cojocari’s parents reported her missing at 1:12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to the School Resource Officer at Bailey Middle School, where she attends school, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrBiR_0jkuDEv300

Madalina was last seen at home in Cornelius, on the evening of Nov. 23, 2022, and has not been seen since, police said.

Madalina is described as an 11-year-old girl, with brown eyes, 4’10” tall, and weighing about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

You may also contact your local FBI office , the nearest American Embassy or Consulate .

Comments / 13

Guest
3d ago

Her parents waited 3 weeks to report her missing…and the school didn’t inquire as to why she has not been attending school? Something is definitely wrong with this!

Reply
13
Eric S
4d ago

Why tf did it take so long to report her missing. I would have called the police after 3 hours not 3 weeks. Parents are guilty af if not of her kidnapping than being horrible parents

Reply
12
Yasmin Garcia-Angel
4d ago

She's been missing since before Thanksgiving from home and she is now just being reported missing to her school campus police officer. I'm no detective but this sounds like the parent/s had something to do with it.

Reply
11
 

