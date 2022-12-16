ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Snow returning to Cheyenne before Christmas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect the snow to return a few days before Christmas. Today, Dec. 20, will be mostly sunny with a high of 36 and southwest winds at 15–20 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 17 and southwest winds at 15–20 mph.
Cheyenne residents to have sunny start to the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect a sunny start to the week before the snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 19, will be sunny with a high of 37 and west winds at 15–25 mph. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 40 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 16. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 10–15 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph.
Wind closures on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts exceeding 50 mph Tuesday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Sections of both Interstate 25 and I-80 are closed to light, high-profile traffic due to strong winds on Tuesday morning. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 8:35 a.m. due to gusting winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Chugwater area is seeing gusts reach near 60 mph, WYDOT sensors show.
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
Cheyenne to see subzero windchill temps over the weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though the snow from the past week has stopped falling, that doesn’t mean Cheyenne residents should expect any respite from chilly conditions any time soon, as this weekend is set to bring with it a cold snap and windchill temperatures below zero. Today, temperatures are...
Obituaries: Humphrey; Powell; Stone

Austin G. Humphrey: July 4, 1990 – December 9, 2022. Austin passed away at his home in Burns, Wyoming on December 9, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1990 to Michael and Alice Humphrey. When you are born on the 4th of July, you are...
How 1 dental practice chose the location of its next office

Cheyenne, Wyo.-based Gentle Touch Dental began construction on its second office, set to be completed in October, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Dec. 17. The new office will be opened in Southern Cheyenne. Tatiana Steele, DDS, co-owner of the dental practice, told the news organization that the site of the...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/19/22–12/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Community College newspaper available for free online

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Community College announced on Facebook on Tuesday that its award-winning student newspaper, Wingspan, is available online for free. Resulting from a collaboration between the college and the Wyoming State Library, 119 Wingspan issues, dating from Oct. 16, 2000, to May 12, 2021, are freely available in the Wyoming Digital Newspapers Collection.
Laramie County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Savannah Judkins named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Savannah Judkins, who is a senior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 2. She was nominated by the selection committee for her outstanding academic success. She is ranked No. 1 in the senior class with a 4.321 GPA. The selection committee shared that Judkins is a quiet leader who works hard and is committed to excellence. Judkins is involved in the music community and has served as Master of Orchestra for the last three years. She has also been selected for All-State Orchestra all four years of high school.
Cheyenne Botanic Gardens to host Late Night Lights

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will begin its feature of the Late Night Lights at the Shane Smith Conservatory from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22. The event is free and open to the public. “I’m delighted to host these family-friendly...
