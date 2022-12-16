CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Savannah Judkins, who is a senior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 2. She was nominated by the selection committee for her outstanding academic success. She is ranked No. 1 in the senior class with a 4.321 GPA. The selection committee shared that Judkins is a quiet leader who works hard and is committed to excellence. Judkins is involved in the music community and has served as Master of Orchestra for the last three years. She has also been selected for All-State Orchestra all four years of high school.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO