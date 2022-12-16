Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Snow returning to Cheyenne before Christmas
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect the snow to return a few days before Christmas. Today, Dec. 20, will be mostly sunny with a high of 36 and southwest winds at 15–20 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 17 and southwest winds at 15–20 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have sunny start to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect a sunny start to the week before the snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 19, will be sunny with a high of 37 and west winds at 15–25 mph. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 40 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 16. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 10–15 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph.
oilcity.news
Wind closures on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts exceeding 50 mph Tuesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Sections of both Interstate 25 and I-80 are closed to light, high-profile traffic due to strong winds on Tuesday morning. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 8:35 a.m. due to gusting winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Chugwater area is seeing gusts reach near 60 mph, WYDOT sensors show.
Temperatures Of -32, Wind Chills of – 60 Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about temperatures that could plunge as low as -32 degrees and wind chills that could hit -60 by the middle of this week. That's according to the the agency' s website. The weather service posted the following early this morning:
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Cheyenne?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in the weather forecast for Cheyenne. Frigid temps are on the way - by Thursday, we could see temps below -50 degrees Fahrenheit (you can find the current forecast for the week here). On top of that, the forecast calls for a chance of snow!
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. ....
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see subzero windchill temps over the weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though the snow from the past week has stopped falling, that doesn’t mean Cheyenne residents should expect any respite from chilly conditions any time soon, as this weekend is set to bring with it a cold snap and windchill temperatures below zero. Today, temperatures are...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Humphrey; Powell; Stone
Austin G. Humphrey: July 4, 1990 – December 9, 2022. Austin passed away at his home in Burns, Wyoming on December 9, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1990 to Michael and Alice Humphrey. When you are born on the 4th of July, you are...
oilcity.news
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
capcity.news
Laramie County’s average gas price falls 14 cents to $2.65; national average falls 11.9 cents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 11.9 cents in the last week, Laramie County’s average dropped 14 cents to $2.65 per gallon. The national drop to $3.09 per gallon marks the sixth straight week of falling gas prices, GasBuddy reported....
beckersdental.com
How 1 dental practice chose the location of its next office
Cheyenne, Wyo.-based Gentle Touch Dental began construction on its second office, set to be completed in October, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Dec. 17. The new office will be opened in Southern Cheyenne. Tatiana Steele, DDS, co-owner of the dental practice, told the news organization that the site of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/19/22–12/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Community College newspaper available for free online
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Community College announced on Facebook on Tuesday that its award-winning student newspaper, Wingspan, is available online for free. Resulting from a collaboration between the college and the Wyoming State Library, 119 Wingspan issues, dating from Oct. 16, 2000, to May 12, 2021, are freely available in the Wyoming Digital Newspapers Collection.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Savannah Judkins named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Savannah Judkins, who is a senior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 2. She was nominated by the selection committee for her outstanding academic success. She is ranked No. 1 in the senior class with a 4.321 GPA. The selection committee shared that Judkins is a quiet leader who works hard and is committed to excellence. Judkins is involved in the music community and has served as Master of Orchestra for the last three years. She has also been selected for All-State Orchestra all four years of high school.
capcity.news
Cheyenne celebrates the fallen with annual Wreaths Across America ceremony
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Last Saturday, Dec. 17, residents gathered in cemeteries throughout the city to lay wreaths upon the graves of the fallen as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America event. Each December, more than 3,400 locations across all 50 U.S. states take part in laying wreaths on...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Botanic Gardens to host Late Night Lights
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will begin its feature of the Late Night Lights at the Shane Smith Conservatory from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22. The event is free and open to the public. “I’m delighted to host these family-friendly...
