Fashion Giant Diesel Announce Partnership With HAPE NFT
International lifestyle brand, Diesel has partnered with the HAPE NFT project to drop a unique NFT collection. Co-created by Diesel’s creative director Glenn Martens and Hape founder and creator, Digimental, the NFTs offer both physical and digital perks. The two brands are kickstarting the partnership with the Diesel Genesis Hape, a Diesel ambassador within the Hape community.
