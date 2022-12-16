ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

Hawthorne’s Cornelius Ingram voted SBLive Florida Coach of the Week

By Andy Villamarzo
 4 days ago

Congratulations to Hawthorne head coach Cornelius Ingram, the winner of SBLive Florida's Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Ingram captured 93.93% of the nearly 2,389 votes cast in this week's poll when the former NFL’er returned to his alma mater to become the head football coach. What a reunion it has been between the two. The former Hornet/Florida Gator’ star had overseen multiple state championship losses, but not no more. Ingram guided Hawthorne to the program’s first ever state championship in a 13-2 win over Northview in the Class 1R final. For a school that nearly was closed a couple years ago, everything has come full circle for the town of Hawthorne.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivefl.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Dec. 8-10:

Billy Sparacio, First Baptist Naples : Talk about long time coming. It’s been truly fourteen years in the making when Sparacio started the football program at First Baptist Naples and now the Lions can return back to the 239 as champs. The head coach headed up a stifling defense that held Trinity Catholic to nearly 200 yards and took home the Class 1S state championship after defeating the Celtics 21-3.

Ryan Schneider, Cocoa : A former UCF quarterback knew what buttons to press to get his guy Blake Boda into gear. That ability brought home to Cocoa its fifth state crown in program history. Schnieder navigated his team through the toughest, most thrilling state championship game of the weekend in Tallahassee, a 38-31 overtime win over Florida State High in the Class 2S final.

Dameon Jones, Chaminade-Madonna : No one will say they were absolutely stunned at the result of the Class 1M state final between Chaminade-Madonna and Clearwater Central Catholic. What they will say it just how the Lions really make it look like it’s easy beating some of the Sunshine State’s best teams. Jones added another piece of hardware down to South Florida as they routed the Marauders 48-14. This team isn’t done though as they will face Bishop Gorman in the GEICO Champions Bowl Series out in Las Vegas this week.

