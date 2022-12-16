(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police have released a preliminary investigation report on a pickup truck / semi truck crash that killed three Mexican Nationals this past Saturday morning on U.S. Route 50, just east of Salem. The report indicates that for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road there Marion County. The 28 year old driver from St. Louis along with two 25 year old passengers, also from St. Louis, were pronounced deceased by the Marion County Coroner. The other passenger in the pickup, a 28 year old male from St. Louis, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi, identified as 25 year old Thomas Guinn of Burkburnett, Texas, reported no injuries on the scene. Authorities report the four in the pickup were en route to a job site near Xenia where they had been working as laborers. The identities of the four men are pending. The crash occurred at shortly after 7:00 Saturday morning and U.S. Route 50 at the crash site was closed for at least five hours for the cleanup and investigation.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO