Salem Loses A Legend With Passing Of Coach Jamison
On Saturday, the Community of Salem lost a legend. Bob Jamison, or coach as known to most of us, was a huge part of the Salem baseball program. Whether it be working out at the Little League Complex where a field bears his name or putting new sod down on the high school field, he did so much for the youth in this community. Bob coached Salem High beginning in 1967 where he also served in many capacities with the Salem Little League and worked as a scout for the Cincinnati Reds throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s.
2022 12/27 – Robert Dean Jamison
Robert Dean Jamison, 97, of Salem, Illinois passed away on December 17, 2022, at Stone Bridge Memory Care in Mt. Vernon. Bob was born February 3, 1925, in Bridgeport, IL to the late V.A. (Jim) Jamison and Nellie Roberts Jamison. He married Virginia Cain on June 6, 1948. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2012. Bob is survived by his son Robert Jamison (Susan) of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Suzanne Meyering of Summerfield, FL; grandson Bill Meyering (Amy) of Denver, Co; Tom Jamison (Chelsea) of St. Louis, MO; his sister Lou Bonnell of Robinson, IL, many nieces, and nephews. Bob was also preceded in death by his grandson David Jamison, son-in-law David Meyering, and sisters Audrey Johnson, Catherine Maus, and Margaret Wiley.
North Clay Wins Conrad Allen, WSS Takes Home St Elmo Crown – HS Basketball
North Clay Overcomes Deficit To Win Conrad Allen, SC & Sandoval Win Trophy Games. The North Clay Cardinals won the Wayne City Conrad Allen Championship overcoming a 10-point deficit to knock off the hosts 54-52. Cisne beat Lovejoy in the 3rd place game 59-52. Crab Orchard over Webber Township 74-71 for 5th. In the 7th place game it was Gallatin County over Edwards County 52-38.
Lady Cats Head To Wood River Tonight
The Salem Lady Cats enter tonight’s road game at Wood River at 5-6 and a chance to get to .500 before Christmas but also their first Cahokia win. The Lady Oilers enter at 5-7 and 0-3 in the league and have lost 4 straight games. After tonight, the Lady Cats will be off until December 27th when they open up the Benton Holiday Tournament against Goreville.
2022 12/23 – Kevin Wayne ‘Kat’ Morris
Kevin Wayne “Kat” Morris, age 54 of Salem, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Kat was born on June 26, 1968, the son of Nolan and Dorris E. (Watson) Morris. He is survived by his parents, Nolan and Doris Morris of...
Wildcats Host EAWR In Finale Before Christmas
The Salem Wildcats will close down their pre-Christmas portion of their schedule tonight at home with a Cahokia Conference matchup with the East Alton-Wood River Oilers. Salem enters at 1-9 on the season and 0-3 in the Cahokia. The Oilers are coming off their first conference win of the year...
Lady Rockets Fall To Breese, Host Carlyle Tonight
The Selmaville Lady Rockets return to action tonight with a home game against Carlyle after falling to Breese last night 39-25. Allie Hustedde had 13 for the Lady Rockets in the loss. The JV also took a loss 41-7.
2022 12/21 – Doris Jean Williams
Doris Jean Williams, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Pegram, Tennessee. She was born May 14, 1942, in Vernon, Illinois to Cecil and Dessie (Donoho) Bobbett. She married Charles L. Williams who preceded her in death on September 5, 1978.
Salem Lions Club Christmas Lighting winners
The Salem Lion’s Club has announced the winners in the annual Christmas Lighting contest. Tim and Tricia Welch of 202 Country Club Estates won for receiving the most votes in the Facebook Favorite competition. The Mayor’s Choice is Eric and Ashley Henson of 4854 Cross Road. The Lion’s...
Raccoon Falls At Vienna Shootout, SC Beats Altamont – JH Basketball
Raccoon dropped their game with New Simpson Hill on Saturday at the Vienna Shootout 45-32. The Devils were playing without Mike Organ and Lucas Deomes out with injuries. The Devils return to action following Christmas in the Waltonville Holiday Tournament December 26-29. SCMS Sweeps Altamont. South Central is in action...
2022 12/22 – Robert Thomas Quandt
Robert Thomas Quandt, 57, of Salem, Illinois passed away at his home on December 17, 2022. Robert was a graduate of Salem Community High School and the former owner of the ABC Pub in Salem. There will be simple cremation with no public service. He is survived by his niece,...
Falcons Get Jr NTC Win Over SEB
The SC Falcons improved to 11-4 on the season with their 57-46 win over St Elmo/Brownstown. Sebastian Kruger had 17 and Westin Neilson 16 in the win. Garret Shumate added 7. The JV improved to 14-6 with their 41-7 victory. Colton Cartright had 20 in the win.
MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police have released a preliminary investigation report on a pickup truck / semi truck crash that killed three Mexican Nationals this past Saturday morning on U.S. Route 50, just east of Salem. The report indicates that for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road there Marion County. The 28 year old driver from St. Louis along with two 25 year old passengers, also from St. Louis, were pronounced deceased by the Marion County Coroner. The other passenger in the pickup, a 28 year old male from St. Louis, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi, identified as 25 year old Thomas Guinn of Burkburnett, Texas, reported no injuries on the scene. Authorities report the four in the pickup were en route to a job site near Xenia where they had been working as laborers. The identities of the four men are pending. The crash occurred at shortly after 7:00 Saturday morning and U.S. Route 50 at the crash site was closed for at least five hours for the cleanup and investigation.
2022 12/22 – Lisa B. Bauman
Lisa B. Bauman, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Lisa was born on October 18, 1965, in Salinas, California the daughter of Bill and Diana (Robbins) Kenedy. She married Barry Bauman on June 13, 1987, in Salinas, CA and he survives in Centralia.
2022 12/21 – Rochelle Baity
Rochelle Baity, age 97 of Flora, formerly of Salem passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Flora Gardens Care Center. Rochelle was born on June 18, 1925 in Salem, the daughter of Cyrus and Flossie (Short) Alderson. On July 12, 1941 she married Orville Baity in Salem, and he preceded her in death.
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday.
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
2022 12/30 – Alice J. Dodson
Alice J. Dodson, 72, of Centralia passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 16, 1950, the daughter of J.J. “Joe” and Velma (Kelley) Nimmo in Centralia. She married Kenneth E. Dodson in August of 1974, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2017.
Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem
State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
