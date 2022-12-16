ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Loses A Legend With Passing Of Coach Jamison

On Saturday, the Community of Salem lost a legend. Bob Jamison, or coach as known to most of us, was a huge part of the Salem baseball program. Whether it be working out at the Little League Complex where a field bears his name or putting new sod down on the high school field, he did so much for the youth in this community. Bob coached Salem High beginning in 1967 where he also served in many capacities with the Salem Little League and worked as a scout for the Cincinnati Reds throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/27 – Robert Dean Jamison

Robert Dean Jamison, 97, of Salem, Illinois passed away on December 17, 2022, at Stone Bridge Memory Care in Mt. Vernon. Bob was born February 3, 1925, in Bridgeport, IL to the late V.A. (Jim) Jamison and Nellie Roberts Jamison. He married Virginia Cain on June 6, 1948. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2012. Bob is survived by his son Robert Jamison (Susan) of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Suzanne Meyering of Summerfield, FL; grandson Bill Meyering (Amy) of Denver, Co; Tom Jamison (Chelsea) of St. Louis, MO; his sister Lou Bonnell of Robinson, IL, many nieces, and nephews. Bob was also preceded in death by his grandson David Jamison, son-in-law David Meyering, and sisters Audrey Johnson, Catherine Maus, and Margaret Wiley.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

North Clay Wins Conrad Allen, WSS Takes Home St Elmo Crown – HS Basketball

North Clay Overcomes Deficit To Win Conrad Allen, SC & Sandoval Win Trophy Games. The North Clay Cardinals won the Wayne City Conrad Allen Championship overcoming a 10-point deficit to knock off the hosts 54-52. Cisne beat Lovejoy in the 3rd place game 59-52. Crab Orchard over Webber Township 74-71 for 5th. In the 7th place game it was Gallatin County over Edwards County 52-38.
LOUISVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Head To Wood River Tonight

The Salem Lady Cats enter tonight’s road game at Wood River at 5-6 and a chance to get to .500 before Christmas but also their first Cahokia win. The Lady Oilers enter at 5-7 and 0-3 in the league and have lost 4 straight games. After tonight, the Lady Cats will be off until December 27th when they open up the Benton Holiday Tournament against Goreville.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/23 – Kevin Wayne ‘Kat’ Morris

Kevin Wayne “Kat” Morris, age 54 of Salem, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Kat was born on June 26, 1968, the son of Nolan and Dorris E. (Watson) Morris. He is survived by his parents, Nolan and Doris Morris of...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Host EAWR In Finale Before Christmas

The Salem Wildcats will close down their pre-Christmas portion of their schedule tonight at home with a Cahokia Conference matchup with the East Alton-Wood River Oilers. Salem enters at 1-9 on the season and 0-3 in the Cahokia. The Oilers are coming off their first conference win of the year...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Rockets Fall To Breese, Host Carlyle Tonight

The Selmaville Lady Rockets return to action tonight with a home game against Carlyle after falling to Breese last night 39-25. Allie Hustedde had 13 for the Lady Rockets in the loss. The JV also took a loss 41-7.
CARLYLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/21 – Doris Jean Williams

Doris Jean Williams, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Pegram, Tennessee. She was born May 14, 1942, in Vernon, Illinois to Cecil and Dessie (Donoho) Bobbett. She married Charles L. Williams who preceded her in death on September 5, 1978.
PEGRAM, TN
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Lions Club Christmas Lighting winners

The Salem Lion’s Club has announced the winners in the annual Christmas Lighting contest. Tim and Tricia Welch of 202 Country Club Estates won for receiving the most votes in the Facebook Favorite competition. The Mayor’s Choice is Eric and Ashley Henson of 4854 Cross Road. The Lion’s...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Raccoon Falls At Vienna Shootout, SC Beats Altamont – JH Basketball

Raccoon dropped their game with New Simpson Hill on Saturday at the Vienna Shootout 45-32. The Devils were playing without Mike Organ and Lucas Deomes out with injuries. The Devils return to action following Christmas in the Waltonville Holiday Tournament December 26-29. SCMS Sweeps Altamont. South Central is in action...
ALTAMONT, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/22 – Robert Thomas Quandt

Robert Thomas Quandt, 57, of Salem, Illinois passed away at his home on December 17, 2022. Robert was a graduate of Salem Community High School and the former owner of the ABC Pub in Salem. There will be simple cremation with no public service. He is survived by his niece,...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Falcons Get Jr NTC Win Over SEB

The SC Falcons improved to 11-4 on the season with their 57-46 win over St Elmo/Brownstown. Sebastian Kruger had 17 and Westin Neilson 16 in the win. Garret Shumate added 7. The JV improved to 14-6 with their 41-7 victory. Colton Cartright had 20 in the win.
BROWNSTOWN, IL
freedom929.com

MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police have released a preliminary investigation report on a pickup truck / semi truck crash that killed three Mexican Nationals this past Saturday morning on U.S. Route 50, just east of Salem. The report indicates that for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road there Marion County. The 28 year old driver from St. Louis along with two 25 year old passengers, also from St. Louis, were pronounced deceased by the Marion County Coroner. The other passenger in the pickup, a 28 year old male from St. Louis, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi, identified as 25 year old Thomas Guinn of Burkburnett, Texas, reported no injuries on the scene. Authorities report the four in the pickup were en route to a job site near Xenia where they had been working as laborers. The identities of the four men are pending. The crash occurred at shortly after 7:00 Saturday morning and U.S. Route 50 at the crash site was closed for at least five hours for the cleanup and investigation.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/22 – Lisa B. Bauman

Lisa B. Bauman, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Lisa was born on October 18, 1965, in Salinas, California the daughter of Bill and Diana (Robbins) Kenedy. She married Barry Bauman on June 13, 1987, in Salinas, CA and he survives in Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/21 – Rochelle Baity

Rochelle Baity, age 97 of Flora, formerly of Salem passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Flora Gardens Care Center. Rochelle was born on June 18, 1925 in Salem, the daughter of Cyrus and Flossie (Short) Alderson. On July 12, 1941 she married Orville Baity in Salem, and he preceded her in death.
FLORA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/30 – Alice J. Dodson

Alice J. Dodson, 72, of Centralia passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 16, 1950, the daughter of J.J. “Joe” and Velma (Kelley) Nimmo in Centralia. She married Kenneth E. Dodson in August of 1974, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2017.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem

State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy