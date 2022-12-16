ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Missouri State finds top football candidate in house

Typically when a head coach leaves a football program, we hear the school is about to conduct a thorough search that may take a while. But at Monday’s introductory press conference for new Bear Head Coach Ryan Beard, we learned things played out a little differently for Missouri State.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

MSU’s Taylor earns Valley Newcomer of the Week honors

ST. LOUIS – Kennedy Taylor of Missouri State women’s basketball was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following her performance against UT Martin on Saturday, the league announced today. Taylor set her career high with 23 points and three steals against the Skyhawks, while going...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Central sophomores help Bulldogs surge to hot start

Springfield Central boys’ basketball hasn’t had a winning season for 13 years. Eight games into this season, the Bulldogs are a one loss team with a core group of young talent determined to change the program’s narrative. It’s a new year but a familiar Bulldog basketball team....
SPRINGFIELD, MO

