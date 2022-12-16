ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth

The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
CBS Miami

Man accused of grabbing, dropping baby several times at Miami Walmart

MIAMI - A 31-year-old man who police say is homeless has been arrested after witnesses say a 4-month-old baby girl was dropped on the ground at least four times.Miami-Dade Police say Patrick Abbott is charged with child abuse after an incident that reportedly happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday at a Walmart store at N.W. 32nd Ave. and 79th St. in Northwest Miami-Dade.One witness, Andrian Ferguson, shared cell phone video with CBS4's Peter D'Oench that shows the aftermath of the incident with Miami-Dade Police at the scene and you hear her saying, "This guy had a baby and he threw...
