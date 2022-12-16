Gallon of gas drops below $3 in Colorado; 10 cheapest places to fill up
DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Christmas or to do some last minute shopping and you need to get gas, we have you covered.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $2.90, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.17.
One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.35.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$2.908
|$3.267
|$3.545
|$4.476
|Yesterday Avg.
|$2.933
|$3.294
|$3.583
|$4.501
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.049
|$3.397
|$3.676
|$4.639
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.450
|$3.797
|$4.091
|$5.030
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.355
|$3.694
|$3.979
|$3.409
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to Gas Buddy :
- Murphy Express – Longmont: $2.09
- Costco – Thornton: $2.14
- QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.14
- Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.14
- Phillips 66 – Longmont: $2.14
- Sinclair – Evans: $2.23
- 7-Eleven – Longmont: $2.25
- Safeway – Firestone: $2.28
- Sam’s Club – Evans: $2.28
- King Soopers – Firestone: $2.28
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.
