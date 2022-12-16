ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gallon of gas drops below $3 in Colorado; 10 cheapest places to fill up

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrAVR_0jkuC9Pc00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Christmas or to do some last minute shopping and you need to get gas, we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $2.90, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.17.

Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.35.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $2.908 $3.267 $3.545 $4.476
Yesterday Avg. $2.933 $3.294 $3.583 $4.501
Week Ago Avg. $3.049 $3.397 $3.676 $4.639
Month Ago Avg. $3.450 $3.797 $4.091 $5.030
Year Ago Avg. $3.355 $3.694 $3.979 $3.409
AAA gas prices 12/16

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to Gas Buddy :

  1. Murphy Express – Longmont: $2.09
  2. Costco – Thornton: $2.14
  3. QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.14
  4. Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.14
  5. Phillips 66 – Longmont: $2.14
  6. Sinclair – Evans: $2.23
  7. 7-Eleven – Longmont: $2.25
  8. Safeway – Firestone: $2.28
  9. Sam’s Club – Evans: $2.28
  10. King Soopers – Firestone: $2.28

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 5

Related
K99

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

5 Places Where You Can Get Gas Under $2.25 Per Gallon in Colorado

Christmas is right around the corner and you might be traveling to be with family. That trip may or may not involve a flight out of Denver International Airport, but you still have to get there. One thing you will certainly need is gas in your vehicle. Why not take advantage of the cheapest gas options for your trip?
LONGMONT, CO
David Heitz

Bow to the snowplow in Colorado

Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere.Photo byColorado Department of Transportation. (Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado

Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas

An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Roundtable on respiratory illness. Experts met to discuss the intensity of respiratory illness in Colorado. Kim...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Whisky is for drinking, water is for fighting | GABEL

The Republican River Basin, part of the Ogallala Aquifer, has allowed irrigated agriculture to serve as the lifeblood of small communities in eastern Colorado for decades. When wells began pumping in the 1950s and 1960s, pivot sprinklers slowly crawled across fields and crops were grown that would flounder without the water. The harvests funded families, schools, rural firehouses and allowed farm and ranch families to do more than simply survive. Farming and ranching are, after all, businesses and businesses have to be profitable.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1

Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
realvail.com

Multi-party decision making behind Colorado road closures

Every winter, plow truck drivers from the Colorado Department of Transportation work tirelessly to keep the roads open. Despite their best efforts, however, severe weather and road accidents do result in some road closures. These closures are a result of a collaborative effort between CDOT, local law enforcement, and highway patrol officers and are predominantly based on a series of observations made by personnel active on the scene. Although one of the main priorities of the CDOT is to ensure the roads remain open, it is in the best interest of the public to close the roads when the accident risk becomes too high.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy