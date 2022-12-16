ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Commanders: How to watch Sunday Night Football for free

The New York Giants visit the Washington Commanders for a crucial showdown in the playoff race Sunday night. The game comes two weeks after the NFC East rivals played to a 20-all tie. A tie won’t do either much good this time around with each team 7-5-1 and so much at stake in the final quarter of the regular season. Handling the prime-time spotlight in which the Commanders have thrived and Giants have struggled is part of the challenge. Washington and New York each want to run the ball as much as possible — including Giants quarterback Daniel Jones who had 71 yards rushing in the last meeting.
Falcons vs. Saints: TV, start time, How to watch NFL games for free

The Atlanta Falcons are hanging on in the NFC South race and will hope to avenge a season-opening loss to the Saints when they face them again on Sunday, December 18. The game will be in New Orleans at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. FuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears in week 15 NFL for free

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 13-1 when they face the 3-10 struggling Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 18. The game will be in Chicago at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
California QB Israel Carter hasn't wavered on his commitment to ASU football program

There has been no one more loyal to the recruiting process than Arizona State commit Israel Carter, a quarterback out of Corona Centennial located in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. He has visited Tempe not one, not two, not three - but four times. The Sun Devils had a tough season and yes, there still is that lingering cloud of the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations. Oh, there is that matter of a coaching...
NFL Playoff picture: How Patriots’ loss, Week 15 results impacted AFC

In the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, the New England Patriots’ playoff position looked to be in terrific shape. They had a seven-point lead in their game. The Jets had lost at home to the Lions earlier and the Titans had just come from behind to tie the Chargers with less than a minute left in a game that appeared to be heading to overtime.
