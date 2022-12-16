The New York Giants visit the Washington Commanders for a crucial showdown in the playoff race Sunday night. The game comes two weeks after the NFC East rivals played to a 20-all tie. A tie won’t do either much good this time around with each team 7-5-1 and so much at stake in the final quarter of the regular season. Handling the prime-time spotlight in which the Commanders have thrived and Giants have struggled is part of the challenge. Washington and New York each want to run the ball as much as possible — including Giants quarterback Daniel Jones who had 71 yards rushing in the last meeting.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO