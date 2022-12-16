Read full article on original website
restonnow.com
FCPS ‘assessing’ impact after Virginia settles lawsuit over end of universal masking
When Fairfax County Public Schools resumes classes in January, students and staff may once again be required to wear face masks — but only around students with disabilities who request the accommodation. Virginia settled a lawsuit last week with parents of 12 immunocompromised students who argued that the end...
restonnow.com
Deli Italiano officially opens in the Town of Herndon
Deli Italiano has officially opened its doors to the public in the Town of Herndon (700 Lynn Street) after a grand opening ceremony earlier this month. The pizza chain held a grand opening on Dec. 8, alongside a ribbon-cutting with Midtown Jewelers, a Reston-based business that moved to the town earlier this year. A soft opening took place earlier this season.
restonnow.com
Proposed Association Drive offices redevelopment could support future Soapstone Connector
As part of the nearly 485,000-square-foot development, roughly 1.7 acres of urban park area is proposed. Possible uses include a playground, athletic turf activity areas, lawn space, seating and exercise areas, according to the application. ‘The Proposed Development represents a significant opportunity to provide for the redevelopment of outdated, under-utilized...
