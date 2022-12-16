ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
restonnow.com

Deli Italiano officially opens in the Town of Herndon

Deli Italiano has officially opened its doors to the public in the Town of Herndon (700 Lynn Street) after a grand opening ceremony earlier this month. The pizza chain held a grand opening on Dec. 8, alongside a ribbon-cutting with Midtown Jewelers, a Reston-based business that moved to the town earlier this year. A soft opening took place earlier this season.
HERNDON, VA
restonnow.com

Proposed Association Drive offices redevelopment could support future Soapstone Connector

As part of the nearly 485,000-square-foot development, roughly 1.7 acres of urban park area is proposed. Possible uses include a playground, athletic turf activity areas, lawn space, seating and exercise areas, according to the application. ‘The Proposed Development represents a significant opportunity to provide for the redevelopment of outdated, under-utilized...
RESTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy