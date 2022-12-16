ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 mob 'ringleader,' QAnon follower sentenced in Capitol attack

By Alexander Mallin
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viuGs_0jkuBGTF00

A follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement who led members of the pro-Trump mob that chased Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to five years in prison following his conviction of multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses for his actions during the riot.

Doug Jensen, 43, became one of the more recognizable figures in early pictures that emerged from the Capitol assault and was one of the first rioters to breach the building after scaling a 20-foot wall on the West Front of the complex.

Prosecutors had sought 64 months for Jensen, describing him as a leader who "was trying to fire up a revolution" that day.

Judge Tim Kelly went slightly below their recommendation in sentencing Jensen to 60 months, expressing concern at Jensen's failure to express any remorse for his actions, including in a short statement he delivered just prior to the sentence being handed down. Jensen made no apology and said he just wanted to move forward and get back to his old life.

Kelly credited Goodman's heroism as he detailed the rationale behind the sentence, noting if he hadn't been able to divert the mob away from the U.S. Senate the consequences could have been dire.

"It is a miracle that more people were not injured and did not lose their lives that day," Kelly said.

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors described Jensen as a "ringleader" during the attack who later expressed pride in becoming a "poster boy" of Jan. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvLa2_0jkuBGTF00
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump, including Douglas Jensen, center, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers, Jan. 6, 2021, inside the Capitol in Washington.
MORE: QAnon emerges as recurring theme of criminal cases tied to US Capitol siege

A jury convicted Jensen in September of five felony offenses including assaulting a law enforcement officer and obstructing an official proceeding, after a trial which featured testimony from Officer Goodman himself.

Goodman described the harrowing moment he was chased by Jensen and other rioters up a stairwell inside the Capitol where he managed to divert them away from the Senate Chamber and into the Ohio Clock Corridor where other officers joined him to provide backup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29H1mn_0jkuBGTF00
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington.
MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene says if she ran Jan. 6 Capitol attack, 'We would have won'

Capitol Police Inspector Thomas Lloyd said in a new letter to Judge Kelly this week that the quick thinking by Goodman likely prevented a shootout inside the Capitol to prevent rioters from reaching Senators who were at the time sheltering in place.

"Thankfully, the Defendant was able to walk out of the Capitol Building on January 6. He can thank Officer Goodman," Lloyd said. "If Officer Goodman had not led the Defendant and the rest of the mob away from the Senate Lobby and an attempt was made to breach those doors, there would have been tremendous bloodshed."

Even after Goodman was joined by his fellow officers, Jensen continued to confront them -- demanding they "back up" and arrest Vice President Mike Pence. Prosecutors later revealed he had been carrying a knife in his pocket with a three-inch blade.

After the riot, when Jensen was first interviewed by the FBI, he was asked by agents if he regretted his actions and told them "it would have been worth it" if former President Trump was able to stay in power as a result of the attack, prosecutors say.

And while his attorneys said leading up to his trial that he was reformed and no longer believed in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, he was later caught using an unauthorized cell phone to stream Mike Lindell's so-called "Cyber Symposium" that propagated more conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen.

Comments / 1030

John Hartmann
5d ago

Don’t worry You’re Orange Jesus will come save you! NOT! But you can send him $99 for his super hero cards to display in your Prison cell!

Reply(59)
256
MissyDawn
5d ago

And another one bites the dust.... 5 FELONY convictions. 5 years in PRISON.... yet he wants to get back to his "old life"... pretty sure that life is over. Career - done. Record - tainted. But hey, your cult leader is selling super zero trading cards so there's that!

Reply(55)
193
Clyde
5d ago

Jensen: I just want to move on and get back to my old life. Judge: Mr. Jensen, there will be a slight delay. (Should have been longer but at least as a felon he lost his voting rights.)

Reply(23)
84
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland sheriff's deputy critically wounded in shooting

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in Maryland was shot and critically wounded on Saturday by a suspect who opened fire after a traffic stop led to a chase, the sheriff's office said in a news release.The Calvert County Sheriff's Office said the suspect — Brandon Alexander Turner, 21 of Greenbelt, Maryland — also had been shot and had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.The deputy, James Flynt, was in critical condition at a hospital on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.Turner and an unidentified passenger in his vehicle were taken into custody. Turner faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
TYSONS, VA
CBS Baltimore

Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago

BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Beloved Md. Mom of 3 Is Fatally Shot, and Husband Who Requested Welfare Check at Home Is Suspect

Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, is accused of murdering his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood A beloved Maryland mother of three was fatally shot, and her husband, who authorities say requested a welfare check at their home, is now suspected of killing her. Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, of Waldorf, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with assault and firearm offenses in connection with the Dec. 9 shooting death of his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Cops were called to the...
WALDORF, MD
rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at grocery store in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday morning, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a store in the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 10:20 AM Friday, December 16, 2022. A suspect was accused of shoplifting at the store, as well. Dawson's Market is located on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Friday Morning; Police Determine No Threat to School or Community

Montgomery County Police announced that New Hampshire Estates Elementary School at 8720 Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring was placed on a lockdown earlier this morning. According to MCPD, “At approximately 8:30 a.m. New Hampshire Estates ES went into lockdown as the result of a police investigation in the area. The lockdown lasted approximately 30 mins. until police verified there was no threat to the school or community. The lockdown has been lifted.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County

A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
ABC News

ABC News

949K+
Followers
200K+
Post
550M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy