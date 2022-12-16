Read full article on original website
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Title 42 to end — but not for at least a week
(CNN) -- The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that the justices should reject an emergency bid by a group of GOP-led states to keep the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 in effect while legal challenges play out. But it also asked for the court to...
Border authorities are encountering up to 1,200 migrants a day in South Texas, source says
Border authorities in the Rio Grande Valley have encountered between 900 and 1,200 migrants daily during the past two weeks, according to a federal law enforcement source familiar with daily operations in South Texas. These types of numbers are reminiscent of the 2019 surge, when agents encountered at least 1,000...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Title 42 to remain in place for now as Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily freezes order meant to end it
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday put a temporary hold on the termination of a controversial Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 that was set to end on December 21, leaving it in place for now. But in a brief order Roberts signaled that the court wants...
Abbott: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice halts lifting of Title 42
WASHINGTON -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has halted the lifting of Title 42. Title 42 was set to be lifted Wednesday. Abbott called the order a step in a direction of leaving the Trump-era policy to expel migrants based on health concerns in place.
Incoming Republican congressman George Santos under scrutiny for resume discrepancies
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a CNN review of his public statements confirms. The New York Times on Monday, citing public documents and court records, first reported that key parts of Santos’ biography were either contradicted or not supported by evidence. A CNN review of claims Santos has made about his education and employment history found the same discrepancies.
Title 42 Explained: An informative guide with links, statistics, and the latest border stories
EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is a public emergency health order used during the pandemic to expel migrants who've entered the U.S. illegally, citing health concerns. Title 42 was used under the Trump Administration to help curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have argued it's become a tool to deny migrants the ability to claim asylum. Title 42 has continued under the Biden Administration.
Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee votes to release materials on Trump’s taxes to the public
(CNN) -- The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee has approved a motion to release the materials surrounding Donald Trump's tax returns to the House of Representatives, clearing the way for those materials to be made public. It is unclear when the public will see these materials. The vote was...
Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan
(CNN) -- The Taliban government has suspended university education for all female students in Afghanistan, the latest step in its brutal clampdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women. A spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education confirmed the suspension to CNN on Tuesday. A letter published by...
Migrants downtown as temperatures drop below freezing
EL PASO, Texas - Nearly more than 2,500 migrants cross into El Paso each day as temperatures continue to drop below freezing. Migrants stay warm by staying inside the airport for homeless shelters that are over capacity, but many find themselves sleeping on the street. The Supreme Court is ordering...
Migrants waiting in El Paso hopeful as fate of Title 42 looms
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting in El Paso are feeling hopeful even after the expected end of Title 42 was halted Monday. Title 42 is a policy that allows migrants to be expelled at the U.S. border. Wednesday was the expected day the Trump-era policy would be lifted.
Most common home renovation projects regionally across the US
Most common home renovation projects regionally across the US. A home’s front door and paneling being renovated. Renovated kitchens and bathrooms, new windows that let in a ton of light, and every variety of porch, balcony, and deck: These are among the most popular home improvement projects people are undertaking in 2022, according to a Houzz poll.
