Louisiana State

Abbott: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice halts lifting of Title 42

WASHINGTON -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has halted the lifting of Title 42. Title 42 was set to be lifted Wednesday. Abbott called the order a step in a direction of leaving the Trump-era policy to expel migrants based on health concerns in place.
TEXAS STATE
Incoming Republican congressman George Santos under scrutiny for resume discrepancies

Republican Rep.-elect George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a CNN review of his public statements confirms. The New York Times on Monday, citing public documents and court records, first reported that key parts of Santos’ biography were either contradicted or not supported by evidence. A CNN review of claims Santos has made about his education and employment history found the same discrepancies.
FLORIDA STATE
Title 42 Explained: An informative guide with links, statistics, and the latest border stories

EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is a public emergency health order used during the pandemic to expel migrants who've entered the U.S. illegally, citing health concerns. Title 42 was used under the Trump Administration to help curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have argued it's become a tool to deny migrants the ability to claim asylum. Title 42 has continued under the Biden Administration.
TEXAS STATE
Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan

(CNN) -- The Taliban government has suspended university education for all female students in Afghanistan, the latest step in its brutal clampdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women. A spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education confirmed the suspension to CNN on Tuesday. A letter published by...
Migrants downtown as temperatures drop below freezing

EL PASO, Texas - Nearly more than 2,500 migrants cross into El Paso each day as temperatures continue to drop below freezing. Migrants stay warm by staying inside the airport for homeless shelters that are over capacity, but many find themselves sleeping on the street. The Supreme Court is ordering...
EL PASO, TX
Migrants waiting in El Paso hopeful as fate of Title 42 looms

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting in El Paso are feeling hopeful even after the expected end of Title 42 was halted Monday. Title 42 is a policy that allows migrants to be expelled at the U.S. border. Wednesday was the expected day the Trump-era policy would be lifted.
EL PASO, TX
Most common home renovation projects regionally across the US

Most common home renovation projects regionally across the US. A home’s front door and paneling being renovated. Renovated kitchens and bathrooms, new windows that let in a ton of light, and every variety of porch, balcony, and deck: These are among the most popular home improvement projects people are undertaking in 2022, according to a Houzz poll.
GEORGIA STATE

