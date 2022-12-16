Read full article on original website
In the Kitchen with Joe: ‘The Crafty Dog Sports Bar’
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Travis Evans and his wife have been chefs for over 20 years. In 2020, they decided it was time to throw their hat in the sports bar ring. “We just wanted to bring a more family sports bar atmosphere to Kearney, with really good food,” explained Evans. “We love what we do. We love coming in here, feeding and giving guests that come in here an experience that they may not get somewhere else.”
Silver Lake High School sending holiday cheer past Nebraska’s border
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Volunteers from Hearts and Hands Against Hunger of Hastings and a strong contingent from Silver Lake high school came together to pack meals on Monday morning. Silver Lake has been sending their seventh graders, all the way through seniors, to help pack these meals for the...
Partnership brings live bison to the Stuhr Museum
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A partnership between the Stuhr Museum and Lazy K Arena brought five live bison to the museum. As a part of the partnership the bison are still owned by Lazy K Arena. For the museum, it brings great educational and historical value. People will be...
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation scholarship application period opens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation announced the opening of its scholarship application process on Monday. Applicants can apply on the Foundation’s website from now to Feb. 9. Scholarship applicants can visit the scholarship page under the communities tab on the website for important...
Smoke alarms alert family to house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The cause of an early morning house fire is still under investigation but it’s believed to be electrical in nature, according to Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Ed Carlin. The Grand Island Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 4000...
Hastings places fourth, Grand Island, Kearney finish strong at Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas high school wrestling tournament took place at the Heartland Events Center Friday and Saturday. Among central Nebraska boys teams, Hastings finished with the highest placement. The Tigers won the silver bracket over Columbus and Papillion-LaVista to place fourth overall in the tournament.
Wreaths Across America holds ceremony to honor fallen soldiers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A national movement took place, showing our country’s appreciation for our soldiers. Wreaths Across America held a ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Cemetery on Saturday to honor fallen soldiers. The event featured special guest volunteers from each military branch. Community support for this event...
Grand Island girls wrestling repeats as Flatwater Fracas champions
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas featured the second year where girls wrestling programs competed in the tournament. Six girls teams made the trip to the Hearland Events Center this year. Grand Island Senior High was the inaugural team champions in 2021. This year, the Islanders bested...
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County on Tuesday, Dec. 13. In total, 10 businesses were checked. Three of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 30%. Only one business did not check the minor’s ID.
Wallace man sentenced for Gothenburg armed bank robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Wallace man is heading to prison for an armed bank robbery in Gothenburg. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Westley S. Cassidy, 27, to more than four years in prison, along with five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
Holdrege man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man is heading to prison on a drug-related charge. U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Josiah Negley, 35, to 10 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
CPI to Build New Grain Facility in Clay County
[HASTINGS, NE December 19, 2022] — Cooperative Producers, Inc. (CPI) has announced plans to build a brand new 5-million-bushel grain facility one mile north of the Highway 6 and 14 northbound intersection between Harvard and Saronville in Clay County. Initially the facility will consist of a 3-million-bushel building and two 1-million-bushel bunkers. The project, being referred to as “Project 614,” will be built to the south of the BNSF tracks with plans of being a shuttle train loading location in the future.
Kearney Planning Commission approves Brandt subdivision changes
Four public hearings and another three action items were undertaken by Kearney Planning Commission Friday for Greg Brandt subdivision. The subdivision's lots are located in Kearney County, on the north side of W Road and west of Cherrywood Street. Though in Kearney County, it falls within city of Kearney's extraterritorial...
Grand Island man arrested after meth and 100+ aerosol cans used for huffing found in house with two children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested Saturday afternoon after over 100 aerosol duster cans used for huffing where found in his home. According to police it happen in the 1400 block of St. Paul Road. Police said they were called to the residents after a woman was concerned for her children’s wellbeing, who were at the home.
North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff
(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrests 10 people for illegal rooster fights
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 people for illegal rooster fighting on Saturday. Deputies received a 911 call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters in rural Howard County and investigated the report, along with Nebraska Games and Parks, at around 4:30 p.m. A search warrant was obtained for the property.
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
