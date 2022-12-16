ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Dutch prime minister apologizes for the Netherlands' role in the slave trade

CNN — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday for the Netherlands' "slavery past," which he said continues to have "negative effects." Rutte's comments were part of the Dutch government's wider acknowledgment of the country's colonial past, and an official response to a report entitled "Chains of the Past" by the Slavery History Dialogue Group, published in July 2021.
WRAL

Israel deports French-Palestinian lawyer, accusing him of 'terrorist activity' in case Israeli group calls 'gross violation of basic rights'

CNN — Israel deported a French-Palestinian lawyer it accused of organizing, inciting and planning "terrorist attacks" to France early Sunday morning, Israeli authorities said, in a case that an Israeli human rights organization called a "gross violation of basic rights." Salah Hamouri's Israeli residency was revoked two weeks ago...
WRAL

EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax

CNN — European Union governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050. EU ministers finalized details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism early Sunday...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL

On Snake Island, the rocky Black Sea outcrop that became a Ukraine war legend

CNN — Snake Island has a special place in Ukraine's folklore, now more than ever. Its defiant defense -- when a Russian warship was famously told to "go f*** yourself" -- and then reconquest rallied a nation in the early months of the conflict with Russia, puncturing the myth of the invaders' superiority.
WRAL

More than 190 countries sign landmark agreement to halt the biodiversity crisis

CNN — More than 190 countries have adopted a sweeping agreement to protect nature at the United Nations' biodiversity conference in Montreal. The gavel went down in the early hours of Monday on an agreement which includes 22 targets aimed at halting the biodiversity crisis, including a pledge to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030. Only 17% of land and 10% of oceans are currently considered protected. Campaigners have hailed it as a "major milestone" for conserving complex, fragile ecosystems on which everyone depends.
WRAL

German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp

BERLIN — A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the...
WRAL

China bets on private sector to boost Covid-hit economy

CNN — Beijing has vowed to go all out next year to save its Covid-hit economy by boosting consumption and loosening control over private industry, including the struggling tech and property sectors. The new pledge marks a big shift from leader Xi Jinping's years-long effort to rein in private businesses, which were perceived as too powerful and "disorderly."
WRAL

Hong Kong leader to meet Xi on maiden duty visit to Beijing

HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday he will meet China's President Xi Jinping to report on the city's political, economic and COVID-19 situations during his maiden duty visit in Beijing this week. Lee will depart for a four-day trip on Wednesday afternoon, he said...
WRAL

One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says

CNN — One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. "One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor...
WRAL

Europe finally agrees to cap gas prices

CNN — Europe has agreed to a cap on natural gas prices, following months of debate over whether the measure will protect European households and businesses from extreme price spikes as temperatures plummet. In a Monday meeting, EU energy ministers agreed to trigger a cap on the price of...
AOL Corp

U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.

