Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
As games draw to a close, plight of migrant workers has cast a shadow over World Cup
CNN — Boniface Barasa worked for three years as a construction worker in Qatar, but the life-long football fan now says he was so traumatized by the experience that he was torn about watching matches during the World Cup. Barasa, 38, says he witnessed a co-worker die after collapsing...
WRAL
Fresh criticism for Qatar and FIFA as World Cup ends on International Migrants Day
CNN — As the 2022 World Cup comes to a close, global rights organizations have renewed criticism of Qatar and FIFA over the treatment of thousands of migrant workers who built stadiums and tournament infrastructure. The World Cup final on Sunday coincides with both International Migrants Day and Qatar...
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
WRAL
Dutch prime minister apologizes for the Netherlands' role in the slave trade
CNN — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday for the Netherlands' "slavery past," which he said continues to have "negative effects." Rutte's comments were part of the Dutch government's wider acknowledgment of the country's colonial past, and an official response to a report entitled "Chains of the Past" by the Slavery History Dialogue Group, published in July 2021.
WRAL
Israel deports French-Palestinian lawyer, accusing him of 'terrorist activity' in case Israeli group calls 'gross violation of basic rights'
CNN — Israel deported a French-Palestinian lawyer it accused of organizing, inciting and planning "terrorist attacks" to France early Sunday morning, Israeli authorities said, in a case that an Israeli human rights organization called a "gross violation of basic rights." Salah Hamouri's Israeli residency was revoked two weeks ago...
WRAL
EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax
CNN — European Union governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050. EU ministers finalized details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism early Sunday...
WRAL
On Snake Island, the rocky Black Sea outcrop that became a Ukraine war legend
CNN — Snake Island has a special place in Ukraine's folklore, now more than ever. Its defiant defense -- when a Russian warship was famously told to "go f*** yourself" -- and then reconquest rallied a nation in the early months of the conflict with Russia, puncturing the myth of the invaders' superiority.
WRAL
More than 190 countries sign landmark agreement to halt the biodiversity crisis
CNN — More than 190 countries have adopted a sweeping agreement to protect nature at the United Nations' biodiversity conference in Montreal. The gavel went down in the early hours of Monday on an agreement which includes 22 targets aimed at halting the biodiversity crisis, including a pledge to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030. Only 17% of land and 10% of oceans are currently considered protected. Campaigners have hailed it as a "major milestone" for conserving complex, fragile ecosystems on which everyone depends.
WRAL
German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
BERLIN — A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the...
WRAL
China bets on private sector to boost Covid-hit economy
CNN — Beijing has vowed to go all out next year to save its Covid-hit economy by boosting consumption and loosening control over private industry, including the struggling tech and property sectors. The new pledge marks a big shift from leader Xi Jinping's years-long effort to rein in private businesses, which were perceived as too powerful and "disorderly."
WRAL
Iran's government accesses the social media accounts of those it detains. Tech companies appear ill-equipped to stop it
CNN — In between being blindfolded, locked in solitary confinement, and interrogated in a wheelchair while she was on a hunger strike following her late September arrest, Negin says she had a realization: Iranian officials were using her private Telegram chats, phone logs and text messages to incriminate her.
WRAL
UK lawmakers call on Sun newspaper to sanction Jeremy Clarkson over 'violent misogynist' Meghan article
CNN — A group of British lawmakers are calling for action to be taken against columnist Jeremy Clarkson after he wrote a "violent misogynist" opinion piece about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in the Sun newspaper, which was later retracted. "We welcome The Sun's retraction of the article, we...
WRAL
Hong Kong leader to meet Xi on maiden duty visit to Beijing
HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday he will meet China's President Xi Jinping to report on the city's political, economic and COVID-19 situations during his maiden duty visit in Beijing this week. Lee will depart for a four-day trip on Wednesday afternoon, he said...
WRAL
The Black Death's legacy, Neanderthal family ties, and other secrets revealed by ancient DNA in 2022
CNN — The fast-expanding field of ancient DNA, formally known as paleogenetics, came of age in 2022, earning its pioneering scientist Svante Pääbo a Nobel prize for medicine and physiology. Pääbo, the director of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, developed methods to recover,...
WRAL
Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as leader of South Africa's governing African National Congress
CNN — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) in a party leadership contest, the ANC said on Monday. The announcement comes at the end of the ANC National Elective Conference, which started Friday. Last week, Ramaphosa survived a move...
WRAL
One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says
CNN — One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. "One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor...
WRAL
Europe finally agrees to cap gas prices
CNN — Europe has agreed to a cap on natural gas prices, following months of debate over whether the measure will protect European households and businesses from extreme price spikes as temperatures plummet. In a Monday meeting, EU energy ministers agreed to trigger a cap on the price of...
AOL Corp
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Comments / 0