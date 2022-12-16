ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Starbucks union calls nationwide strike, SC workers in one store to walk out this weekend

By Lyn Riddle
 4 days ago

Workers at 100 Starbucks nationwide, including one in South Carolina, will strike this weekend.

At the Interstate 85 store in Anderson, workers plan to strike 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Workers at the Millwood Avenue store in Columbia are not taking part in what Starbucks Workers United is calling the Double Down Strike, the longest collective action in the campaign’s history.

It represents an escalation in the battle with Starbucks to get better wages and more stabilized working conditions.

Nationwide, over 1,000 union baristas will be striking, including workers at the Starbucks’ Flagship Seattle Roastery.

In Anderson, union organizer Aneil Tripathi told WYFF-TV. “We are tired of Starbucks claiming they cannot afford to give us labor hours when the company makes billions of dollars every quarter.”

He said Starbucks is retaliating against union stores by not giving unionized stores “credit card tipping, closing numerous unionized stores and expecting baristas to work to the bone while Starbucks makes billions.”

Starbucks released a statement saying the company respects employee’s rights to engage in lawful protest activity.

“Our focus remains on all partners and our commitment to continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone. With our partners in mind, we will continue to show up and be ready to bargain in good faith and have urged Workers United to do the same,” the statement said.

In November 110 Starbucks stores, including both unionized stores in South Carolina and 1,000 baristas walked out during what they called the Red Cup Rebellion.

The union said workers will be asking customers to not buy Starbucks Gift Cards as part of the #NoContractNoGiftCards campaign.

The union said the National Labor Relations Board has issued over 45 official complaints representing 900 alleged violations of federal labor law.

Several workers at the Anderson store have been fired since workers unionized..

Starbucks said the workers violated company policy by going into the store on July 24 when it was closed. The workers did not seek or have permission to be in the store, the company said.

“We cannot ignore blatant violations of policy and practice,” the statement said.

A manager at the Anderson store sought to have some baristas arrested but a judge denied the request after an investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The workers staged strikes in June and July and protested outside the store each time.

