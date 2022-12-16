ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Could This Be The Greatest License Plate In All Of Lubbock?

A friend of mine spotted what just might be the great license plate in Lubbock, if not, the greatest of all time. I've never been one to pay extra money to have some kind of silly phrase or nickname for mine. I just go with the basic boring ones. It hasn't stopped me from dreaming about one. It would probably have something to do with cats...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter

Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

Have You Checked Out These 4 West Texas Tree Farms?

Did you know around West Texas there are a couple of tree farms? I didn't. Now the one here in Lubbock is completely sold out for the year but this will be great to know for next year! A couple has closed since last year but there are still four remaining. Check them out.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Family donates grandmother’s belongings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously

I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman creates travel bags for kids in foster care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock kids in foster care will soon receive new luxurious bags called the Immersion Bag. Natalie Craig used to work with CASA of the South Plains. The idea came from a luncheon Craig had with one boy who was sharing his life story with her. “He...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR crews battle fire at the South Plains Apartments Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com...
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy