Per the Takoma Park Police Department: Chief Antonio DeVaul from the Takoma Park Police Department announces the arrests of Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, of no fixed address and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, of Greenbelt, Maryland, for multiple offenses. Rodriguez was charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and second degree assault. Midence-Lopez was charged with conspiracy to all of the listed charges.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO