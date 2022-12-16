ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

fox5dc.com

2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police

WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LARGO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. Police said Monday the gun was stolen from Prince William County and the teen was already a convicted felon. Fairfax County police aren’t alleging any crime...
CENTREVILLE, VA
mocoshow.com

Arrests Made for Attempted First Degree Murder After Shooting at Sports Bar

Per the Takoma Park Police Department: Chief Antonio DeVaul from the Takoma Park Police Department announces the arrests of Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, of no fixed address and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, of Greenbelt, Maryland, for multiple offenses. Rodriguez was charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and second degree assault. Midence-Lopez was charged with conspiracy to all of the listed charges.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

