fox5dc.com
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at elderly couple's home in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Prince George's County on Monday night, and it was captured on their neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The daughter of the elderly couple, two 83-year-old residents living in the 800 block of Heron...
Deputies shoot car theft suspect who was running from law enforcement in St. Mary's Co.
CALIFORNIA, Md. — An investigation is underway after sheriff's deputies shot a car theft suspect in California, Maryland on Monday night, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said. At 9:32 p.m., deputies responded to the California Wawa for a reported stolen vehicle in the 23400 block of Three Notch...
fox5dc.com
Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police ID Woman Who Jumped Onto Mercedes SUV, Got Run Down During Argument In DC
Police have identified the 25-year-old woman who was run over by the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV during an altercation in Northeast Washington, DC. Sheda’sa Thompson got the worst of a verbal altercation that turned tragic over the weekend when she confronted the driver of the SUV in the 3200 blo…
fox5dc.com
Deputies shoot suspect in St. Mary's County stolen vehicle investigation: officials
CALIFORNIA, Md. - Deputies shot a person they say was involved in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday night in St. Mary's County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center. Officials say they responded...
fox5dc.com
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
foxbaltimore.com
2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
Multiple people shot with "Orbeez gel blaster" at Glen Burnie shopping center
A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting multiple people at a Glen Burnie shopping center with an "Orbeez Gel Blaster" Monday afternoon.
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
fox5dc.com
Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. Police said Monday the gun was stolen from Prince William County and the teen was already a convicted felon. Fairfax County police aren’t alleging any crime...
fox5dc.com
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 remains at large after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities in Fairfax County say one suspect remains at large, and two others are in police custody after a foot pursuit at Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. The chaotic scene unfolded when an off-duty officer spotted three people they say were suspected in an Arlington robbery and...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for package theft suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a package theft suspect.
Community members want gas station shut down after a man was killed inside
Business owners in Northeast Baltimore are speaking out about how they’re trying to help keep customers safe.
Maryland Teen Wearing Puffy Coat, Gold Chains, Arrested After Brandishing Gun At McDonald's
A stylish teenage bandit prohibited from having firearms has been charged after threatening people at a Hanover McDonald's with a gun, authorities say. Davon Corey Craig Jr., 19, was arrested after reportedly displaying the gun to people at the 7053 Arundel Mills Boulevard location around 11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
mocoshow.com
Arrests Made for Attempted First Degree Murder After Shooting at Sports Bar
Per the Takoma Park Police Department: Chief Antonio DeVaul from the Takoma Park Police Department announces the arrests of Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, of no fixed address and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, of Greenbelt, Maryland, for multiple offenses. Rodriguez was charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and second degree assault. Midence-Lopez was charged with conspiracy to all of the listed charges.
Accused drunk driver arrested after crash kills passenger in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from White Oak. Loc Nguyen was last seen on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., in the 11500 block...
Car wanted after 18-year-old from Maryland shot, run down in DC
Police have identified a man who was shot and struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, Saturday, December, 17.
Man arrested for allegedly driving drunk before deadly crash in Annapolis
Police have arrested a man for allegedly driving drunk leading up to a deadly crash in Annapolis Sunday night.
