Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter
Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and...
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
Lubbock Police Look For Public’s Help To Solve Mysterious Death
Lubbock Police has taken to social media in hopes that someone knows something that could help them solve the mysterious death of Patrick Jones, a man who was found dead in his backyard by a neighbor. Patrick was found with serious injuries. Here is LPD's Press Release:. Metro Unit Asking...
Metro Unit called after deadly vehicle collision with pedestrian south of Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle collision with a pedestrian near Lubbock-Cooper High School Tuesday morning. The Metro Unit was also called to investigate.
Witness to deadly crash saw vehicles racing on 34th Street, Lubbock Police report said
A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in the deadly Friday evening crash that took the life of Erik Montgomery, 25.
VIDEO: Woman from Lubbock admits to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas hotel over death of Iranian leader
New details were revealed about woman from Lubbock who was accused of stabbing her online date "for revenge" over a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader, according to police body camera videos obtained by EverythingLubbock.com's affiliate, KLAS.
Fire victim remembered, local Pizza Hut collecting money for funeral
A heartfelt tribute was put up recently at a Wolfforth location of Pizza Hut to honor Edith Ostrander, 75, who lost her life Thursday in a house fire in Hockley County.
Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously
I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
everythinglubbock.com
LFR crews battle fire at the South Plains Apartments Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Police investigating death of man found in backyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in his backyard. A vehicle caught fire after a rollover near 34th Street and 29th Drive. The vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person was taken...
abc7amarillo.com
Parents suing West Texas schools over racism, demand action over antisemitic bullying
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘This Is the Only Way’: Black Texas Student Slapped Bully Who Called Her the N-Word; She Faced Severe Discipline, Driving Her Into a Mental Institution
A 17-year-old student endured constant racist harassment at her predominantly white school in Texas, and when she fought back, the student was sent to an alternative program where she would have to wear an orange jumpsuit, driving the girl to be hospitalized in a mental facility. Before Autumn Roberson-Manahan’s mental...
LPD releases name of driver who hit pole and died
Police in Lubbock, Texas located Erik Montgomery after a car crash.
KCBD
Man pleads guilty to federal money laundering charge
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cornelius Neufeld Fehr pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering today following his arrest in Seagraves this past October. According to law enforcement records, Homeland Security Investigations received information stating Fehr became involved with a Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in...
Bruno Steel House Catches Fire Three Months After Being Bought
A fire occurred in Eastern Lubbock County at a very popular and one of a kind location. Emergency crews were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. to a grass fire near a home in Ransom Canyon. At the scene emergency crews discovered that the Bruno Steel House was actually on fire instead.
KCBD
Extreme cold headed for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold air - originating over snow-covered Siberia, then moving across the Arctic, and then heading south across the Great Plains - is headed our way. Nearly the entire trip will be over snow-cover, which will limit moderation of the cold air. Currently, I expect the...
One seriously hurt, vehicle catches fire after rollover on 34th Street, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a rollover near 34th Street and Vicksburg Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. UPDATED STORY LINK: LPD releases name of driver who hit pole and died LPD said the call came in at 6:20 p.m. Police confirmed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. LPD […]
KCBD
Firefighters responding to structure fire near Woodrow Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a residential structure fire near Woodrow Road. Fire and EMS arrived on scene around 9:15 p.m. Limited information is available at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0