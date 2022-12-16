Read full article on original website
2023 Suzuki Jimny 4-Door Spied Completely Undisguised In India
We’ve been waiting for the 4-door version of the Suzuki Jimny for a long time, and the latest spy photos from India prove that it is finally ready to hit the roads. The longer Jimny was spotted free of any camouflage for the first time, ahead of its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.
Buick Electra E5 Debuts In China As An Ultium-Based Electric Luxury Crossover
Buick’s transformation is kicking into high gear as the company has unveiled the all-new Electra E5 in China. Set to become the brand’s first Ultium-based electric vehicle, the Electra E5 features the company’s new “Pure” design philosophy which was previewed by the Electra-X concept. It’s designed to combine “electrified luxury with modern and athletic styling.”
Next BMW X3M Could Go EV-Only, Report Claims
If you like the idea a gutsy six-cylinder M3 wrapped up in an SUV body, you better move fast: BMW might replace the current X3M with an electric iX3M, according to a report. BMW’s electrification strategy shifts up a virtual gear in the middle of this decade when the company begins to roll out its Neue Klasse platform starting in 2025. It will use the architecture on multiple cars and SUVs, but one of the first to get the new hardware is the next-generation electric iX3, which will be sold alongside a combustion X3 that will look basically the same on the outside, but be built around an evolution of the current CLAR platform.
2024 Hyundai Kona Debuts With Ruggedly Good Looks And ICE, Hybrid, EV Options
The week before Christmas is usually slow, but Hyundai has thrown a wrench into that tradition by unveiling the 2024 Kona. Set to be a radical improvement over its predecessor, the “upscaled model” features a bold new design which is ruggedly futuristic and far more premium looking. While...
Lamborghini Reventon, Centenario, And Sian Showcased In Hong Kong Dealership
Lamborghini celebrated 30 years of presence in Hong Kong with a special exhibition in the local dealership last week. Among the most interesting models on display were a Reventon Roadster, a Centenario, and a Sian FKP 37 Coupe, representing Sant’Agata’s few-offs. The matte-silver 2009 Lamborghini Reventon Roadster is...
Sony-Honda Joint Venture Teases First EV Concept Ahead Of CES 2023
Sony Honda Mobility, the joint venture company co-owned by Sony and Honda, will be making a major announcement early next month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The announcement will be made on January 4, direct from the Las Vegas Convention Center. Along with that promise, Honda released a...
Bugatti To Unveil Mystery Model That Never Reached Production
Bugatti has teased a mysterious hypercar that it never brought into production, describing it as “an automotive solitaire.”. The teaser image shows the rear of the car’s side profile under a sheet, meaning very little of it is actually on display. It appears the vehicle is based on the Chiron as evidenced by its shape but immediately making it stand out is some kind of fixed rear wing. No other details are visible in this photo.
Audi E-Tron GT And Porsche Taycan Suspension Could Lose All Of Its Air
A number of Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models have been recalled in the United States due to an issue with one of the suspension struts. It’s been revealed that a manufacturing deviation at a sub-supplier means a notch at the top part of the air suspension strut may not have been manufactured according to specification. This could cause the fitted retaining ring of the air suspension strut to become loose, resulting in the air within the pneumatic spring being released. This will lead to a loss of ride comfort and drop the ride height on the affected strut, also impacting the handling characteristics and increasing the risk of a crash.
Man Spent $150,000 To Turn His Mercedes G-Class Into A Snow Tank
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the most off-road capable SUVs in the luxury segment. Still, a Swiss owner wasn’t satisfied with how the stock G500 performed in snowy conditions, so he decided to replace the wheels with snow tracks. The conversion was undertaken by tuner delta4x4 and off-road...
Theon Design 911 Driven, 2024 Toyota Camry Rendered, And Dodge Charger EV Face-Swaps: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. We asked you what cars you were looking forward to in 2023, and the responses were split between the combustion offerings and the incoming dominance of the all-electric variety. Examples of ICEs include the Ford Superduty Raptor and the updated Toyota 4Runner and Lexus LX twins. For the EVs, you guys are looking forward to the Chevrolet Blazer SS EV, and Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo. The most anticipated car of 2023, though? The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
Stroll Buying Up Aston Martin Shares In Possible Attempt To Block Hostile Geely Takeover
Corporate intrigue is going on at the highest levels at Aston Martin, whose largest investors have purchased up to £50 million ($60.6 million USD at current exchange rates) worth of shares in recent months to significantly increase their stake in the company. The move may be an attempt to block China’s Geely from taking over.
Keep Your Italian Supercars, This Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series Is Something Really Special
Long before Mercedes-AMG cared about emissions regulations and making hybrid performance cars with four-bangers, it was building one of the craziest performance cars of the mid-2000s; the SL 65 AMG Black Series. The Mercedes-Benz SL has been a staple of the automaker’s line-up for many decades and plenty of AMG...
2024 Audi Q5 SUV Spied Inside And Out Revealing Radical Interior Overhaul
The Q5 SUV has been such a big hit for Audi that the current car is the marque’s most popular vehicle. But that second-generation car has been on sale for almost six years, meaning work is already well advanced on its replacement. And to help us judge how well...
We Face-Swapped The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept With Its ICE Ancestors
This article includes renderings created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Dodge. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT was one of the most anticipated concept debuts of the year, as it previews the electric future of the iconic muscle car with a production version scheduled to follow in 2024. Thus, we decided to use it for our “face-swap” series, in order to see how it looks when fitted with the front end of three of its most iconic ancestors.
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Is Sold Out, But You Can Buy The Official Scale Model Instead
Bentley announced the availability of the official 1:43 scale models of the limited production Bacalar and the more mainstream but equally powerful Continental GT Speed. Both models are available through the Bentley Motors shop, priced at £100 ($122) each. The automaker says that the scale models “represent a significant...
Everrati Adds $282k Range Rover Classic And $227k Defender To Menu Of Retro EV Conversions
Purists might not like the idea, but the market in EV-converted classics is picking up speed. British firm Everrati is doing a brisk trade powertrain-swapping cars like the Porsche 964-generation 911, Mercedes SL Pagoda and Superformance GT40, and now its added two more icons to its range. The company’s latest...
Should Elon Musk Step Down As Head Of Tesla?
More than 17 million people had their say in a Twitter poll where the new CEO, Elon Musk, asked if he should step down as boss of the social media giant. And the overwhelming majority of them told him to go. Almost 58 percent voted “yes” when asked if Musk...
Indonesia To Offer Subsidies For EVs Up To $5,000
While most of Europe looks set to adopt a 2035 cut-off date for the sale of combustion-powered vehicles, a question still remains whether lower- and middle-income nations are prepared for such a shift. So much so that some automakers see a long future for the internal combustion engine, as evidenced by the recent deal signed between Renault and Geely.
Should Subaru Consider Entering The Small Pickup Market With A Crosstrek-Based Baja?
This story includes renderings of a fictional Subaru Baja made by Theottle that are neither related to nor endorsed by Subaru. For the first time in what feels like a long time, small, unibody pickups are having something of a moment in North America (don’t be so smug, the rest of the world). But that raises an important question: Who else should be making a small pickup?
How Elon Musk Keeps The Lid On Tesla Leaks
Despite a number of very high-profile projects and products at Tesla, it’s rare that we get significant leaks from the Texas-based company. Now, a deep dive into Musk’s methodology behind limiting leaks might provide insight as to why. The Intercept recently highlighted the many different ways that Elon...
