Lake George, NY

Lake George event to commemorate Henry Knox's artillery march

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance and the Warren County Historical Society are joining with Fort Ticonderoga to present an evening program on Monday, December 19 devoted to Henry Knox and the movement he led of over 60 tons of artillery equipment from Ticonderoga to Boston during the brutal winter of 1775-76. The program will be held at the Holiday Inn Lake George, located at 2223 Canada Street, beginning at 7 p.m.

Fort Ticonderoga Museum Curator Dr. Matthew Keagle will be the featured speaker at the event. His presentation will explore the patriots’ need for heavy cannons in 1775-76 and how it informed not only Henry Knox’s famous expedition from Ticonderoga to Boston, but also the broader plans for the overall campaign in the Lake George/Lake Champlain Theatre.

The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance and the Warren County Historical Society have also extended this presentation by Fort Ticonderoga to the students at Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School as part of the 7th grade History curriculum. That presentation will occur on the morning of December 20 at the school. Fort Ticonderoga Vice President of Public History Stuart Lilie and Director of Interpretation Cameron Green will inspire these young minds with the monumental scale of moving this artillery by sleigh from the south end of Lake George.

Knox’s epic “noble artillery train”—ordered by Continental Army Commander in Chief George Washington to break a British stranglehold in Boston—covered about 300 miles over an eight-week period. It began in early December 1775 from Ticonderoga south the length of Lake George Battlefield Park. Knox remained there for much of the remainder of December as he frantically made arrangements to secure sufficient oxen, horses, sleds, and other means of moving the material over an unforgiving landscape.

He ultimately succeeded in transporting the cargo south through Queensbury, Glens Falls, and points south to Albany, and then eastward before crossing the width of Massachusetts and reaching Boston at the end of January. Washington used the newly gained equipment to cow British Commander William Howe into evacuating his troops from the area, a major early victory for the fledgling Continentals.

Event co-sponsor Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance sees the Park’s connection to Knox’s heroic effort as a key moment in American history. “This program will be a wonderful tribute to Henry Knox’s major accomplishment as we approach the 250th commemoration of his ‘Noble Train of Artillery’ in three years,” noted historian and Alliance Trustee Bruce Venter. He added, “Knox’s expedition brought Washington his first victory of the Revolution.”

Venter, author of “The Battle of Hubbardton” and other works on the patriots’ fight for independence, applauded the initiative of the collaborating organizations. “The mutual cooperation of Fort Ticonderoga and the Alliance in producing this program with the Warren County Historical Society bodes well for future 250th anniversary events in the Lake George area,” he said.

The event is free to the public. Those planning to attend are encouraged to register by emailing info@lakegeorgebattlefield.org .

