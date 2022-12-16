The last queen of France, Marie Antoinette, met a gruesome end during the French Revolution, after she was executed for treason in 1793. The historic consort has been portrayed by the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Diane Kruger, and Jane Seymour on the big screen in recent years, with German-Russian actor Emilia Schüle becoming the latest to take on the historic role. The new show, Marie Antoinette, is set to land on BBC Two and iPlayer from Dec. 29, and was created by The Favourite screenwriter Deborah Davis. It sets out to take an alternative, more personal look at a figure who has become immortalised in popular culture. But who is Emilia Schüle, and where do we know her from?

