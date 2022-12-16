Read full article on original website
Karla-Simone Spence Has A Newfound Love For Corsets
Karla-Simone Spence has travelled back in time. From starring as love interest Leah in the modern-day film, Blue Story, she’s now off to Georgian London to play the lead role in The Confessions Of Frannie Langton. The four-part series is based on the novel of the same name by author Sara Collins. It tells the tale of a young enslaved Jamaican woman who is brought from a plantation to the London mansion of George and Marguerite Benham. With the show now available to stream on ITVX, I chatted to 26-year-old Spence about why this was the “role of a lifetime” and her new-found love for corsets.
Yellowstone
The long-awaited return of the Duttons has happened on Yellowstone Season 5 — with a few new faces, too. One of them is Abby, the country singer who strikes up a connection with Ryan during the first half of the season. Of course, we’ll have to wait until January for new episodes after the Paramount drama’s brief winter break. But until then, it’s worth finding out more about the actor who plays Abby on Yellowstone.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Austin Butler’s SNL Monologue Addressed His Elvis Voice Change
During his Dec. 17 debut on Saturday Night Live, Austin Butler addressed claims that he’s stuck doing his Elvis Presley voice — more than a year after filming on the Baz Luhrmann musical biopic wrapped. “There’s people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed,” Butler began. “That it got deeper, more Elvis-y. But that’s not true. I’ve always sounded like this, and I can prove it.”
Why Emilia Schüle’s Take On Marie Antoinette Is Anything But Predictable
The last queen of France, Marie Antoinette, met a gruesome end during the French Revolution, after she was executed for treason in 1793. The historic consort has been portrayed by the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Diane Kruger, and Jane Seymour on the big screen in recent years, with German-Russian actor Emilia Schüle becoming the latest to take on the historic role. The new show, Marie Antoinette, is set to land on BBC Two and iPlayer from Dec. 29, and was created by The Favourite screenwriter Deborah Davis. It sets out to take an alternative, more personal look at a figure who has become immortalised in popular culture. But who is Emilia Schüle, and where do we know her from?
His Dark Materials
On Sunday night (Dec. 18), the third and final series of His Dark Materials premiered on BBC One. With the entire box set available on iPlayer, fans of the Philip Pullman adaptation will be sad to say goodbye to the likes of Lyra and her daemon Pantalaimon. While its creators have said it is time “to close the doors on the final chapter,” some viewers may wonder whether this is truly the end for His Dark Materials and if there will, in fact, be a Season 4?
8 Things I Noticed Rewatching The O.C.’s First Chrismukkah Episode
Nineteen years ago, The O.C. asked the question: menorah or candy cane? Seth Cohen’s answer of “Why not both?” not only prompted an iconic pop culture holiday tradition, but set the tone for the show’s first-ever Chrismukkah episode. Nestled in the middle of The O.C.’s first...
Austin Butler Sang “Blue Christmas” By Elvis Presley On SNL
Even though Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie was nearly three hours long, there’s no way it could contain every iconic song from The King’s catalog. Fortunately, Austin Butler’s Saturday Night Live debut featured a performance that didn’t make the movie lineup — and it’s a festive one.
Margot Robbie Wears Vintage Barbie Outfits In New Movie Trailer
The live-action Barbie trailer is here y’all! And, naturally, the Barbiecore fashion is next-level fabulous. The trailer opens with a blonde, ponytailed Margot Robbie wearing Barbie’s iconic black and white swimsuit. The look is an ode to the very first Barbie, which debuted in 1959. It’s so famous, in fact, that Beyoncé once dressed in this very ensemble for Halloween. Robbie dons a similar get-up, wearing a life-size version of the swimsuit, along with white cat-eye sunglasses, black peep-toe pumps, and a red lip.
Here’s How To Vacation Like You’re Emily In Paris
I couldn’t be more thrilled that Emily in Paris is back for Season 3 on Dec. 21. Maybe it’s because Paris is my absolute favorite city on this planet, or because Emily has an impeccable style, but the show makes me swoon! Hence, during my last trip to Paris, I leaned way into Emily’s lifestyle and visited all the famous (and not-so-famous) spots from the Emmy Award-nominated series. I also discovered some places that haven’t served as backdrops for the show — yet — but would totally make sense in Emily’s world. If you’re planning an Emily in Paris-inspired vacation, I have plenty of travel recommendations for you.
‘Babylon' Is Inspiring Us To Make A Scene This Holiday Season
Between gift guides that help you shop for the trickiest people on your list and seasonal recipes focused on keeping guests feeling festive and full, you’ve probably spent a lot of time thinking about how to make others happy this holiday season. Perhaps it’s time to take a page from the Babylon playbook.
Jenna Ortega Debuted A Short Shag Haircut With Bangs & It's So Chic
With only a few weeks since her (instant) cult-fave show dropped on Netflix, Wednesday has quickly surpassed countless beloved shows to become the platform’s *second* most popular English-language series, next to season 4 of Stranger Things. In other words? The show has amassed over one billion hours of viewing, and counting.
Dax Shepard Expertly Mocked A Tabloid Cover Calling Him A “Henpecked Husband”
It’s not just beauty that’s in the eye of the beholder. Where one person might see a considerate partner, another might see a “henpecked husband.” Star Magazine recently used the unflattering label on Dax Shepard and other A-list husbands, and when the comedian saw a photo of the tabloid cover on social media, he decided to have a little fun with it.
