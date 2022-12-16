ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Babylon stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie walked the red carpet Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gb6V_0jku7dSx00
Margot Robbie attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 58-year-old actor and 32-year-old actress attended the film's star-studded Los Angeles premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Pitt wore a black suit and white shirt, while Robbie sported a black, hooded halter dress with an asymmetrical hem. The actress was joined by her mom, Sarie Kessler, at the event.

Other cast members included Tobey Maguire , who brought his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, Max Minghella, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, actress Elle Fanning, Diego Calva, Jean Smart and Li Jun Li.

Babylon is written and directed by Damien Chazelle , who also walked the red carpet Thursday. The film takes place in the 1920s and follows multiple characters as they experience the decadence and debauchery of early Hollywood.

Pitt, Robbie and other cast members teased the movie in a featurette in November.

"It was such an insane time," Robbie said of the film's setting. "It's just wild, like the Wild West."

Babylon opens in theaters Dec. 23.

Chazelle is also known for the films Whiplash , La La Land and First Man .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

