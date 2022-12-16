Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Reventon, Centenario, And Sian Showcased In Hong Kong Dealership
Lamborghini celebrated 30 years of presence in Hong Kong with a special exhibition in the local dealership last week. Among the most interesting models on display were a Reventon Roadster, a Centenario, and a Sian FKP 37 Coupe, representing Sant’Agata’s few-offs. The matte-silver 2009 Lamborghini Reventon Roadster is...
Carscoops
2024 Hyundai Kona Debuts With Ruggedly Good Looks And ICE, Hybrid, EV Options
The week before Christmas is usually slow, but Hyundai has thrown a wrench into that tradition by unveiling the 2024 Kona. Set to be a radical improvement over its predecessor, the “upscaled model” features a bold new design which is ruggedly futuristic and far more premium looking. While...
Carscoops
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Is Sold Out, But You Can Buy The Official Scale Model Instead
Bentley announced the availability of the official 1:43 scale models of the limited production Bacalar and the more mainstream but equally powerful Continental GT Speed. Both models are available through the Bentley Motors shop, priced at £100 ($122) each. The automaker says that the scale models “represent a significant...
Apple iPad (10th Gen) Review: Ten Generations In And Still Going Strong
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Ten models in, it’s highly unlikely that the original iPad line will be slowing down anytime soon. Even though I’ve been spoiled by other models, like the iPad Air and iPad Pro series, I somehow find myself always going back to the original. The Apple iPad (10th generation) may be competing against its siblings for that coveted title of best tablet on the market, but after using it for a couple of months, I subsequently realized it’s a powerful, all-around computing device. Whether...
Carscoops
You Won’t Believe How Easily This Ford GT Hits 310 MPH Or 500 km/h
Sure, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ may have gone quicker than any other standard production car before it (hitting 304.773 mph or 490.48 km/h in 2019), but in a straight line, this 2006 Ford GT is even faster. The Ford GT you’re looking at has been owned by Johnny...
Carscoops
Man Spent $150,000 To Turn His Mercedes G-Class Into A Snow Tank
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the most off-road capable SUVs in the luxury segment. Still, a Swiss owner wasn’t satisfied with how the stock G500 performed in snowy conditions, so he decided to replace the wheels with snow tracks. The conversion was undertaken by tuner delta4x4 and off-road...
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
Carscoops
2023 Suzuki Jimny 4-Door Spied Completely Undisguised In India
We’ve been waiting for the 4-door version of the Suzuki Jimny for a long time, and the latest spy photos from India prove that it is finally ready to hit the roads. The longer Jimny was spotted free of any camouflage for the first time, ahead of its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.
Carscoops
How Elon Musk Keeps The Lid On Tesla Leaks
Despite a number of very high-profile projects and products at Tesla, it’s rare that we get significant leaks from the Texas-based company. Now, a deep dive into Musk’s methodology behind limiting leaks might provide insight as to why. The Intercept recently highlighted the many different ways that Elon...
Carscoops
Bugatti To Unveil Mystery Model That Never Reached Production
Bugatti has teased a mysterious hypercar that it never brought into production, describing it as “an automotive solitaire.”. The teaser image shows the rear of the car’s side profile under a sheet, meaning very little of it is actually on display. It appears the vehicle is based on the Chiron as evidenced by its shape but immediately making it stand out is some kind of fixed rear wing. No other details are visible in this photo.
Carscoops
We Face-Swapped The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept With Its ICE Ancestors
This article includes renderings created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Dodge. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT was one of the most anticipated concept debuts of the year, as it previews the electric future of the iconic muscle car with a production version scheduled to follow in 2024. Thus, we decided to use it for our “face-swap” series, in order to see how it looks when fitted with the front end of three of its most iconic ancestors.
Carscoops
The Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 Is A Ford F-150 Raptor On Some Serious Steroids
Hennessey is launching the VelociRaptoR 1000 which takes the new Ford F-150 Raptor R to what it says are “supertruck levels.” What that means is 1,013 hp (745 kW) and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque. It also means special design touches across the entire truck. Keep in...
Carscoops
2024 Audi Q5 SUV Spied Inside And Out Revealing Radical Interior Overhaul
The Q5 SUV has been such a big hit for Audi that the current car is the marque’s most popular vehicle. But that second-generation car has been on sale for almost six years, meaning work is already well advanced on its replacement. And to help us judge how well...
Carscoops
Stroll Buying Up Aston Martin Shares In Possible Attempt To Block Hostile Geely Takeover
Corporate intrigue is going on at the highest levels at Aston Martin, whose largest investors have purchased up to £50 million ($60.6 million USD at current exchange rates) worth of shares in recent months to significantly increase their stake in the company. The move may be an attempt to block China’s Geely from taking over.
Carscoops
Should Subaru Consider Entering The Small Pickup Market With A Crosstrek-Based Baja?
This story includes renderings of a fictional Subaru Baja made by Theottle that are neither related to nor endorsed by Subaru. For the first time in what feels like a long time, small, unibody pickups are having something of a moment in North America (don’t be so smug, the rest of the world). But that raises an important question: Who else should be making a small pickup?
Carscoops
Sony-Honda Joint Venture Teases First EV Concept Ahead Of CES 2023
Sony Honda Mobility, the joint venture company co-owned by Sony and Honda, will be making a major announcement early next month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The announcement will be made on January 4, direct from the Las Vegas Convention Center. Along with that promise, Honda released a...
Carscoops
Watch The RHD-Converted 2023 Ford F-150 Being Tortured In Australia
Ford Australia published footage from the comprehensive durability testing program of the right-hand-drive F-150 that will become available Down Under starting in 2023. The full-size pickup which has been converted to right-hand-drive by Melbourne-based RMA, went through the same tests as the locally-developed Ranger and Everest, making sure it can withstand the harshest conditions. The truck was exposed to extreme temperatures ranging between -40° and +50° Celsius (-40° and 105° Fahrenheit), going through several water crossing, mud, sand, and corrosion tests. It also towed a 4.5-tonne (9,921 pounds) trailer with a boat on a high-speed oval track which is the limit of its towing capabilities.
Carscoops
Everrati Adds $282k Range Rover Classic And $227k Defender To Menu Of Retro EV Conversions
Purists might not like the idea, but the market in EV-converted classics is picking up speed. British firm Everrati is doing a brisk trade powertrain-swapping cars like the Porsche 964-generation 911, Mercedes SL Pagoda and Superformance GT40, and now its added two more icons to its range. The company’s latest...
Carscoops
Buy This $59 Million Miami Penthouse, Get An Aston Martin Vulcan For Free
Aston Martin may not be in quite the same strong financial position as some of its rivals but that hasn’t stopped it from venturing into the world of real estate in recent years. The British automaker is nearing completion at the Aston Martin Residences tower in Miami and is...
Comments / 0