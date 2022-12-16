ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KVIA

Incoming Republican congressman George Santos under scrutiny for resume discrepancies

Republican Rep.-elect George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a CNN review of his public statements confirms. The New York Times on Monday, citing public documents and court records, first reported that key parts of Santos’ biography were either contradicted or not supported by evidence. A CNN review of claims Santos has made about his education and employment history found the same discrepancies.
FLORIDA STATE
KVIA

Trump calls on his supporters to stand down on McCarthy opposition

Donald Trump has weighed in on the contentious battle confronting GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to be the chamber’s next speaker, with the former president calling on his supporters in Congress to halt their opposition tactics against McCarthy and stop “playing a very dangerous game.”. “Look,...
The Guardian

Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down

Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
KVIA

Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee votes to release materials on Trump’s taxes to the public

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make public former President Donald Trump’s tax returns once they are redacted for personal information. The panel approved a motion on a party-line vote to release the materials to the House, clearing the way for Trump’s tax returns to be released publicly. It is unclear when the public will see these materials. The vote was approved with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting no.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
KVIA

Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan

(CNN) -- The Taliban government has suspended university education for all female students in Afghanistan, the latest step in its brutal clampdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women. A spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education confirmed the suspension to CNN on Tuesday. A letter published by...
KVIA

Title 42 Explained: An informative guide with links, statistics, and the latest border stories

EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is a public emergency health order used during the pandemic to expel migrants who've entered the U.S. illegally, citing health concerns. Title 42 was used under the Trump Administration to help curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have argued it's become a tool to deny migrants the ability to claim asylum. Title 42 has continued under the Biden Administration.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

5 people killed in a ‘horrendous’ condo shooting in Canada, police say

Five people were killed in a shooting at a condominium in a Toronto suburb Sunday night, police said, a “terrible” crime that came amid Canada’s efforts to tighten its gun control laws. After responding to an active shooting call about 7:20 p.m. at the residential building in...
KVIA

Mandatory military instruction affects Black and Latino high school students most frequently, report says

When high school student Trevor Reed was automatically enrolled in a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) class in 2020, both he and his mother objected. “We don’t have to look far outside of our family to see the effect that the military has, especially when you have to go off to war. And so that’s something my son never really wanted to do,” Tineeka Reed told CNN.
CHICAGO, IL
KVIA

Migrants waiting in El Paso hopeful as fate of Title 42 looms

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting in El Paso are feeling hopeful even after the expected end of Title 42 was halted Monday. Title 42 is a policy that allows migrants to be expelled at the U.S. border. Wednesday was the expected day the Trump-era policy would be lifted.
EL PASO, TX

