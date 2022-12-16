The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make public former President Donald Trump’s tax returns once they are redacted for personal information. The panel approved a motion on a party-line vote to release the materials to the House, clearing the way for Trump’s tax returns to be released publicly. It is unclear when the public will see these materials. The vote was approved with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting no.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO