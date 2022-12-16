Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
KVIA
Incoming Republican congressman George Santos under scrutiny for resume discrepancies
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a CNN review of his public statements confirms. The New York Times on Monday, citing public documents and court records, first reported that key parts of Santos’ biography were either contradicted or not supported by evidence. A CNN review of claims Santos has made about his education and employment history found the same discrepancies.
KVIA
Trump calls on his supporters to stand down on McCarthy opposition
Donald Trump has weighed in on the contentious battle confronting GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to be the chamber’s next speaker, with the former president calling on his supporters in Congress to halt their opposition tactics against McCarthy and stop “playing a very dangerous game.”. “Look,...
POLITICO
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
The Guardian
Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down
Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
DOPE Quick Reads
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
KVIA
Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee votes to release materials on Trump’s taxes to the public
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make public former President Donald Trump’s tax returns once they are redacted for personal information. The panel approved a motion on a party-line vote to release the materials to the House, clearing the way for Trump’s tax returns to be released publicly. It is unclear when the public will see these materials. The vote was approved with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting no.
AOL Corp
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
KVIA
After Twitter users voted to oust Elon Musk as CEO, he wants to change how polls work
When Elon Musk polled Twitter users about whether to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account, he quickly followed through on the majority’s wish to do so. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” he pronounced via tweet, Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”
KVIA
Title 42 to remain in place for now as Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily freezes order meant to end it
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday put a temporary hold on the termination of a controversial Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 that was set to end on December 21, leaving it in place for now. But in a brief order Roberts signaled that the court wants...
KVIA
Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan
(CNN) -- The Taliban government has suspended university education for all female students in Afghanistan, the latest step in its brutal clampdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women. A spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education confirmed the suspension to CNN on Tuesday. A letter published by...
KVIA
Border authorities are encountering up to 1,200 migrants a day in South Texas, source says
Border authorities in the Rio Grande Valley have encountered between 900 and 1,200 migrants daily during the past two weeks, according to a federal law enforcement source familiar with daily operations in South Texas. These types of numbers are reminiscent of the 2019 surge, when agents encountered at least 1,000...
KVIA
Title 42 Explained: An informative guide with links, statistics, and the latest border stories
EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is a public emergency health order used during the pandemic to expel migrants who've entered the U.S. illegally, citing health concerns. Title 42 was used under the Trump Administration to help curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have argued it's become a tool to deny migrants the ability to claim asylum. Title 42 has continued under the Biden Administration.
KVIA
5 people killed in a ‘horrendous’ condo shooting in Canada, police say
Five people were killed in a shooting at a condominium in a Toronto suburb Sunday night, police said, a “terrible” crime that came amid Canada’s efforts to tighten its gun control laws. After responding to an active shooting call about 7:20 p.m. at the residential building in...
KVIA
Mandatory military instruction affects Black and Latino high school students most frequently, report says
When high school student Trevor Reed was automatically enrolled in a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) class in 2020, both he and his mother objected. “We don’t have to look far outside of our family to see the effect that the military has, especially when you have to go off to war. And so that’s something my son never really wanted to do,” Tineeka Reed told CNN.
KVIA
Migrants waiting in El Paso hopeful as fate of Title 42 looms
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting in El Paso are feeling hopeful even after the expected end of Title 42 was halted Monday. Title 42 is a policy that allows migrants to be expelled at the U.S. border. Wednesday was the expected day the Trump-era policy would be lifted.
Comments / 0