Massachusetts State

whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires

The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.

“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts

New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Shoebert Alert? Seal Spotted in Cape Cod Cranberry Bog

A seal made its way into one of Cape Cod's famous cranberry bogs this weekend, and animal rescue groups were monitoring the "unusual" situation. The gray seal was swimming in the Falmouth since at least Saturday, according to NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic. "While the location is unusual for a seal,...
FALMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals

Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Maine State Police Respond to 183 Crashes in 30 Hours Amid Snow Storm

A powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some parts of New England, making travel dangerous on snow-covered roads across the region. Maine State Police said they responded to 183 crashes between 5 p.m. Friday and 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Fortunately there were only minor injuries, police said, but they...
MAINE STATE
NECN

New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity

Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 6:30 a.m., just over 4,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Blasts New England, 18 Inches of Snow for Some

You can find an updated list of school closings and delays here. New England’s first winter storm of the season has arrived. The forecast remains largely unchanged. The system starts out warm across southern New England as heavy rain pours in throughout Friday. Between Cape Ann and Cape Cod, wind advisories have been issued for strong gusts beyond 45 mph throughout the day. And some schools have already decided to close for the day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA

