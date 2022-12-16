ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Gilmore Girls’ Cost Sebastian Bach a ‘Law & Order’ Role

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Gilmore Girls didn’t turn Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach into an actor. It was not his first gig, but it may have ruined him. At least Gilmore Girls cost Bach a role on Law & Order . Bach played Gil, a guitarist for Hep Alien on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtfwS_0jku6hxe00
Sebastian Bach | Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Images for SXSW

Bach appeared on Scott Patterson ’s podcast, I Am All In , on Nov. 30 to reminisce about Gilmore Girls . The rocker revealed how Gilmore Girls cost him his dream of being on Law & Order.

Sebastian Bach’s body of work outside ‘Gilmore Girls’

Bach first appeared on stage in a 2000 production of Jekyll & Hyde . He later played Riff Raff in Rocky Horror Show and Jesus of Nazareth in Jesus Christ Superstar . His Gilmore Girls run began in 2003 and he recurred until the final season.

“So I’m on the Gilmore Girls , I’m on Broadway, all this acting stuff,” Bach said on I Am All In . “And my agent calls me and they go, ‘Hey, Sebastian, Law & Order want you to try out to be on Law & Order . That’s like holy moly. Because I like the show Law & Order . So I was very excited to go try out. This was after being on the Gilmore s for a couple years.”

Sebastian Bach’s ‘Law & Order’ audition did not go well

Bach is hardly the first nor the last rock star to dabble in acting. Before him there was Meat Loaf, David Bowie and Mick Jagger. Since Bach, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Mandy Moore have crossed over, let alone rappers like Ice Cube, DMX or Law & Order: SVU cast member Ice-T . Law & Order saw Bach as an actor, and it was on his acting merits that he blew it.

Related

‘Gilmore Girls’: The Secret Organization That Paid for the Pilot

“So I go in to audition, I’ve got all my lines memorized,” Bach said. “There’s directors and Law & Order people. They go, ‘Okay, go’ and I read my lines at the speed of Gilmore Girls . ‘I’mcomingintotownI’mgonnagooverhere…’ They look at each other and they go, ‘Slow down.’”

‘Gilmore Girls’ was characteristically fast paced

All of Bach’s Gilmore Girls costars will attest to the pace of the show. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino herself will tell them to say the lines faste r. Apparently, Bach did not get the chance to slow down for Law & Order because that was the end of the audition.

“I go, ‘Hey, man. I’m on this show the Gilmore Girls and every time I deliver a line they tell me to speed it up,’” Bach laughed. “So I didn’t get the gig.”

Things still worked out for Bach though. He returned for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and has since appeared on Californication, SpongeBob, Trailer Park Boys and the movie Rock of Ages as well as continuing to record and tour as a solo artist.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
Popculture

Valerie Bertinelli Suffers Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'

Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Ex Bryan Randall Torn Apart By Money Woes, Marriage & Kids: 'She Resented His Resentment'

Between money issues, being on different pages about their future and parenting woes, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall ultimately decided to call off their seven-year romance. Weeks after rumors of their split made headlines, an insider offered insight into what allegedly went wrong, hinting that Randall tried to hold on to their relationship until he couldn't anymore."Bryan assured Sandra early on he'd stick with her through thick and thin," one insider spilled to a news publication. "He's done his best to keep his promise." 'BURNT OUT' SANDRA BULLOCK DITCHES HOLLYWOOD, FELT INCAPABLE OF MAKING 'HEALTHY, SMART DECISIONS' AFTER EXHAUSTING 35...
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher

When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

245K+
Followers
123K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy