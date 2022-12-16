ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display

By Dustin Lattimer
 4 days ago

A Southeast Kansas neighborhood is growing their "zig-zag" shaped, house-to-house Christmas light display

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood.

For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to the next, all throughout the neighborhood.

Homeowners say more than 80% of the neighborhood takes part, and have their lights put up just after Thanksgiving. The triangle shape display of lights are unique, and was actually started by just a couple of residents. The neighborhood lights now attract people from all across the Four States every year.

“Every night when I drive home and it’s dark, I just pinch myself because it’s just beyond special. I can’t even explain it, and I’m so thrilled that so many people do participate, and it wasn’t hard to get people to participate,” said Stephanie Watts, a participant in the Christmas light display.

The Christmas light display will remain illuminated each night through January 1st, 2023.

