Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins as Devin Duvernay put on IR
The Ravens have claimed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers as wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffered an injury to his right foot in Tuesday's practice and was put on injured reserve.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett has surgery, could return next week
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett had successful surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand and has a chance to return after missing only one game, according to coach Pete Carroll.
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
DK Metcalf’s savage response to recent unsportsmanlike penalties for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf has been the recipient of a surge of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in recent weeks, but he doesn’t seem too bothered by it. Despite costing his team yards with his antics, when asked about the recent uptick in unsportsmanlike penalties, Metcalf indicated he didn’t intend to change how he’s playing, via Mike Dugar of The Athletic.
Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman in hospice with liver cancer
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is in poor health, suffering from pneumonia and liver cancer, according to his former teammates in Denver in Derek Wolfe and Orlando Franklin. In a tweet sent out Tuesday, Franklin asked for prayers for Hillman, saying that the former Broncos rushing leader is...
Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release
The Baltimore Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off of waivers, per Jordan Schultz. Watkins, who was released by the Green Bay Packers, reportedly drew in the interest of a number of teams including the New York Giants, per Schultz. The Packers decision to release Sammy Watkins was surprising given their question marks at receiver. Through […] The post Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson had conversations with 3 Super Bowl champs about benching
Zach Wilson sought the advice of three legendary quarterbacks when he was benched by the New York Jets recently. He spoke with Hall-of-Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner, as well as Drew Brees, who’s a shoo-in for induction when eligible. Wilson said the sage advice from the three Super Bowl champions was invaluable as he […] The post Zach Wilson had conversations with 3 Super Bowl champs about benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Army football star Andre Carter II’s NFL Draft dream revived after Congress’ huge move
Andre Carter II’s NFL Draft dreams took a huge hit when a bill passed through the Senate that would revoke a 2019 ruling, which allowed athletes in military academies to obtain a waiver that would allow them to pursue professional sports opportunities. But the Army football star’s historic NFL dream is alive again after lawmakers […] The post Army football star Andre Carter II’s NFL Draft dream revived after Congress’ huge move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ankle injury sparks major concerns for fantasy owners
The Seattle Seahawks practiced Tuesday ahead of their Week 16 showdown vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but there was a significant player missing. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kenneth Walker was out of practice on Tuesday while dealing with an ankle injury, putting his status for Saturday’s game in jeopardy. Via Schefter on Twitter: […] The post Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ankle injury sparks major concerns for fantasy owners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan’s Blake Corum drops cryptic NFL Draft update with deadline around the corner
Michigan football running back Blake Corum told Adam Schefter that he still hasn’t made his final decision on the NFL Draft. “I’m 50-50,” Corum said in response to whether he’s made a decision on declaring for the draft. “I have not made a decision. I am 50-50. It’s a hard decision… it’s a hard decision. […] The post Michigan’s Blake Corum drops cryptic NFL Draft update with deadline around the corner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin makes Kenny Pickett decision for Steelers’ Week 16 vs. Raiders
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a much-needed win over the Carolina Panthers with Mitch Trubisky leading the way. But it appears Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett will be back under center in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett is “good to go”.
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Reid drops huge Mecole Hardman injury update for Week 16 vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs could finally have a healthy wide receiver core after Andy Reid confirmed that “there’s a good chance” Mecole Hardman would be activated in time for the team’s Week 16 clash in Seattle on Christmas Eve, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. Hardman has been on injured reserve since Week 9 against the Tennessee […] The post Andy Reid drops huge Mecole Hardman injury update for Week 16 vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor injury move officially ends his season
Jonathan Taylor will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, per Art Stapleton. The Indianapolis Colts officially placed him on the IR on Tuesday, bringing an early end to the star running back’s 2022 campaign. It was previously reported that Taylor would likely miss the remainder of the year. However, this […] The post Colts’ Jonathan Taylor injury move officially ends his season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He does everything wrong’: Jets QB Zach Wilson gets savagely roasted by Mike Francesa
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was unable to guide the team to a win over the Detroit Lions in his return to the starting role in Week 15. Despite throwing for over 300 yards in the game, his performance garnered strong criticism from radio personality Mike Francesa, who went scorched earth on the Jets QB during his latest radio segment. On Tuesday, Francesa unloaded on Wilson in a fiery rant, labeling him a terrible quarterback and saying that he “does everything wrong.”
