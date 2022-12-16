ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

CBS 58

Tips for eating healthier during the holiday season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is infamous as a time for decadent eating, from sweet cookies and pies to savory party dips and ham feasts. One local dietician says that there is a path to take during the holidays that involves living a little healthier. Becky Kerkenbush, MS,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Save lives, visit Milwaukee County Zoo for free during the 'Season of Giving' blood drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is preparing to offer an opportunity to gain free admission while also saving lives throughout the area. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting its 22nd annual 'Season of Giving' blood drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS 58

Explaining the celebration of Nochebuena

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are many holiday celebrations taking place this week, including Nochebuena, which translates into "good night." Nochebuena is celebrated on Christmas Eve. While a lot of Americans celebrate Christmas Day as their big celebration of the season, many Catholic Latinos celebrate Nochebuena the day before. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: The Cellar

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The Cellar is about to celebrate its 160th birthday after serving...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee's Jewish community hopes to shine a light on anti-Semitism this Hanukkah

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Hanukkah, Milwaukee's Jewish community's hoping to shine a light on a dangerous uptick in anti-Semitism. The Milwaukee Jewish Federation calls this their Hanukkah on the Hoan. If you look straight at the bridge, it looks like an upside-down menorah, but if you look at the reflection in the water, the menorah's right-side up.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for donations, fosters and adopters after taking in 32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale, commercial breeders in the southern U.S. The dogs were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue organization. Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove to Missouri...
GREEN BAY, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'We just try to help the people that we can'

MILWAUKEE — Finding warmth when the cold outside reaches dangerous levels can be difficult for the homeless population of Milwaukee. "It's life and death," Danzel Thomas, program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach said, "People need a safe place, especially when it's cold, even when it's hot. So when it's that cold outside it's very important for a person to be able to have shelter and be able to protect yourself against the elements."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local expert delves into Milwaukee's latest home buying report

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report each month detailing home buying and selling activity in the metropolitan area. Angela Waters, the 2023 chairperson for the group's board of directors and owner of Walters Realty Group at EXP Realty joined us on Monday, Dec. 19.
MILWAUKEE, WI

