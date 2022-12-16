Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
Tips for eating healthier during the holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is infamous as a time for decadent eating, from sweet cookies and pies to savory party dips and ham feasts. One local dietician says that there is a path to take during the holidays that involves living a little healthier. Becky Kerkenbush, MS,...
CBS 58
Save lives, visit Milwaukee County Zoo for free during the 'Season of Giving' blood drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is preparing to offer an opportunity to gain free admission while also saving lives throughout the area. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting its 22nd annual 'Season of Giving' blood drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
CBS 58
'We are strong': Thousands celebrate first night of Hanukkah at Bayshore Mall
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A week of holiday celebrations. Christmas is seven days away, but the Jewish observance of Hanukkah started tonight, on Dec. 18. It comes at a time when antisemitism returned to the news. Hundreds and hundreds of people came out to Bayshore Mall on Sunday, Dec....
CBS 58
Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
CBS 58
NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
CBS 58
Explaining the celebration of Nochebuena
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are many holiday celebrations taking place this week, including Nochebuena, which translates into "good night." Nochebuena is celebrated on Christmas Eve. While a lot of Americans celebrate Christmas Day as their big celebration of the season, many Catholic Latinos celebrate Nochebuena the day before. The...
CBS 58
Sisters' growing Christmas tree business honors late mother's love of holiday movies
SLINGER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two Wisconsin sisters from Slinger, Krista Peterson and Kara Kasten-Olson, are fulfilling a life-long dream of growing and selling Christmas trees. The tree lot is called Inspiration Acres, and right now, it's a pop-up tree and gift market, but they hope to grow it to a full u-cut Christmas tree farm.
CBS 58
'Life Time Brookfield' has tips for how to avoid getting a 'Santa Bod' over the holidays
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- So many of us are ready to make New Year's resolutions centered around having better overall health and being more fit. But the folks at Life Time Brookfield say just doing a few things right now before the holidays even begin can really get you pointing in the right direction and ahead of the game.
CBS 58
'Use this as an opportunity to bring light into your life': Jewish-run art studio paints message of inclusion
FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sunday, Dec. 18 marks the start of Hanukkah, an eight-day religious celebration remembering the uprising of the Jewish community against their Greek-Syrian oppressors. While the uprising happened centuries ago, the message of Hanukkah isn't lost on the Jewish community today. A local art studio...
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: The Cellar
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The Cellar is about to celebrate its 160th birthday after serving...
CBS 58
'There's an authenticity to it': Enthusiasts click with classic typewriters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets some local lovers of typewriters sharing and keeping their preferred medium alive. Through regular "type-ins" at Bay View Library the typists of Milwaukee are keeping the bygone media relevant for a new generation.
CBS 58
Milwaukee's Jewish community hopes to shine a light on anti-Semitism this Hanukkah
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Hanukkah, Milwaukee's Jewish community's hoping to shine a light on a dangerous uptick in anti-Semitism. The Milwaukee Jewish Federation calls this their Hanukkah on the Hoan. If you look straight at the bridge, it looks like an upside-down menorah, but if you look at the reflection in the water, the menorah's right-side up.
4-year-old girl dies, caregivers in custody
Milwaukee police say they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl, and her caregivers are now in custody, police say.
Tiny Hooves founder shares story of attack at Union Grove animal sanctuary
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary in Union Grove is a place for healing. So it's all the more traumatic for the animals there when their peace is broken.
CBS 58
32 dogs, puppies welcomed to Wisconsin after being rescued from commercial breeding facilities
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thirty-two dogs and puppies arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday, Dec. 16, after they were rescued from large-scale commercial breeders throughout the south. WHS says volunteers drove to Missouri to transport the dogs. This was made possible by the National Mill Dog...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for donations, fosters and adopters after taking in 32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale, commercial breeders in the southern U.S. The dogs were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue organization. Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove to Missouri...
radiomilwaukee.org
A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
WISN
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School distributes 1,000 meal boxes to Milwaukee families ahead of holidays
MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, students at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee helped distribute 1,000 meal boxes to families in need just days away from the Christmas holiday. "Our whole school's mission — it's our Jesuit mission — is that we need to serve others and care for...
WISN
'We just try to help the people that we can'
MILWAUKEE — Finding warmth when the cold outside reaches dangerous levels can be difficult for the homeless population of Milwaukee. "It's life and death," Danzel Thomas, program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach said, "People need a safe place, especially when it's cold, even when it's hot. So when it's that cold outside it's very important for a person to be able to have shelter and be able to protect yourself against the elements."
CBS 58
Local expert delves into Milwaukee's latest home buying report
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report each month detailing home buying and selling activity in the metropolitan area. Angela Waters, the 2023 chairperson for the group's board of directors and owner of Walters Realty Group at EXP Realty joined us on Monday, Dec. 19.
Comments / 0