Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing Police help donate to 21 families in need for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police helped sponsor 21 families in need by donating gifts and groceries before the holidays. On Tuesday morning, police officers from the Lansing Police Department loaded their cars with presents and other goods to hand out to families in need. 19 of the 21 families received their donations on Tuesday. According to the LPD, sponsored families are referred to by community members who know families who may need help during the holidays.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Wreaths laid for veterans at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People laid wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes and service members for Wreaths Across America. Volunteers at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery laid 146 wreaths on the graves of veterans. According to organizers, this was the first year wreaths laid there. The event is a way to honor veterans and prisoners of war for their services during the holidays.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Social media alternatives for kids over winter break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many kids are off of classes for the long holiday break and keeping them busy and learning and off electronics can be a challenge for parents. That’s where winter camps are providing a fun and educational experience while school is out. Miriam Tracy is a...
WILX-TV

Suicides went up across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows more people are dying by suicide across mid-Michigan. The medical examiner’s office at Sparrow released its annual report for 2021 Monday. It shows Ingham County had 56 people taking their own life, up 17 from 2020. Eaton County had 17 suicides...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant

One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Tow To Go program returns this week to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the new year to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Make holiday returns easier and hassle-free this year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday shopping season is underway earlier than ever this year and more buying may mean more returns. The retail return merry-go-round is now at a fever pitch thanks to the ease of pointing, clicking and buying. In 2021, consumers returned 158 billion dollars of merchandise...
Up North Voice

DNR welcomes 12 new conservation officers

REGION – One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state is the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. They welcomed eleven men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock

A grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County. The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Soon after, a second alarm was struck and additional assistance arrived from 29 other from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties.
HEMLOCK, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man runs 5k following double lung transplant

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Christmastown Fun Run and Walk has special meaning for a Michigan a man and his family. Michael Hotchkiss trained for the race after recovering from a double lung transplant last year. “I say thank you every day for every breath,” Hotchkiss said. His journey...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive

Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city

FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
FLINT, MI

