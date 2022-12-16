Read full article on original website
Families able to go grocery shop thanks to local program
The 'Adopt A Family' program is in honor of Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson, who was known for giving back to the community.
WILX-TV
Lansing Police help donate to 21 families in need for the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police helped sponsor 21 families in need by donating gifts and groceries before the holidays. On Tuesday morning, police officers from the Lansing Police Department loaded their cars with presents and other goods to hand out to families in need. 19 of the 21 families received their donations on Tuesday. According to the LPD, sponsored families are referred to by community members who know families who may need help during the holidays.
WILX-TV
Wreaths laid for veterans at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People laid wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes and service members for Wreaths Across America. Volunteers at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery laid 146 wreaths on the graves of veterans. According to organizers, this was the first year wreaths laid there. The event is a way to honor veterans and prisoners of war for their services during the holidays.
WILX-TV
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
WILX-TV
Social media alternatives for kids over winter break
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many kids are off of classes for the long holiday break and keeping them busy and learning and off electronics can be a challenge for parents. That’s where winter camps are providing a fun and educational experience while school is out. Miriam Tracy is a...
Lansing area provides help for the unhoused, mayor says there is more to do
Here in Lansing hundreds of people are unhoused each and every night, including children. Every night, shelters like the City Rescue Mission are doing what they can to give people a place to stay.
WILX-TV
Suicides went up across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows more people are dying by suicide across mid-Michigan. The medical examiner’s office at Sparrow released its annual report for 2021 Monday. It shows Ingham County had 56 people taking their own life, up 17 from 2020. Eaton County had 17 suicides...
Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant
One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns this week to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the new year to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
WILX-TV
Make holiday returns easier and hassle-free this year
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday shopping season is underway earlier than ever this year and more buying may mean more returns. The retail return merry-go-round is now at a fever pitch thanks to the ease of pointing, clicking and buying. In 2021, consumers returned 158 billion dollars of merchandise...
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Up North Voice
DNR welcomes 12 new conservation officers
REGION – One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state is the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. They welcomed eleven men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.
wsgw.com
Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock
A grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County. The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Soon after, a second alarm was struck and additional assistance arrived from 29 other from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties.
WILX-TV
Michigan man runs 5k following double lung transplant
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Christmastown Fun Run and Walk has special meaning for a Michigan a man and his family. Michael Hotchkiss trained for the race after recovering from a double lung transplant last year. “I say thank you every day for every breath,” Hotchkiss said. His journey...
WNEM
Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
WILX-TV
Experience the Michigan International Speedway Nite Lites aboard their new train
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season. Running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays. The 5-mile route,...
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city
FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
Dexter loses a restaurateur, environmentalist and one of its ‘most influential leaders’
DEXTER, MI - When Paul Cousins approached professors at Michigan State University’s hospitality business school with an idea for a gourmet restaurant in a historic home in Dexter, they told him to forget about it. How could a high school biology instructor who baked cakes for the teachers’ lounge...
