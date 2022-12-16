LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police helped sponsor 21 families in need by donating gifts and groceries before the holidays. On Tuesday morning, police officers from the Lansing Police Department loaded their cars with presents and other goods to hand out to families in need. 19 of the 21 families received their donations on Tuesday. According to the LPD, sponsored families are referred to by community members who know families who may need help during the holidays.

LANSING, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO