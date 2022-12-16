Read full article on original website
How Much Does Traveling With Your Pet Cost?
I recently embarked on a family road trip, and we decided to bring the pooch along. She is 14 years old now, and it felt unfair to board her for the 10 days that we would be gone. Plus, by taking her with us, we'd save money, right?
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Phys.org
Why do cats knead?
"Kneading" is when cats massage an object with the front paws, which extend and retract, one paw at a time. This massaging action, named for its resemblance to kneading dough, is repeated rhythmically. You may have spotted your cat kneading and wondered how on Earth they developed such a behavior.
TODAY.com
Veterinarian breaks down pet holiday hazards to avoid
From holiday ornaments to plants and treats, there are plenty of dangers that can be hazardous to pets. Veterinarian Dr. Ruth MacPete shares ways to keep your furry friends safe this season.Dec. 8, 2022.
yankodesign.com
This collapsible dog crate keeps your pet safe and free while traveling in your car
When you see dogs riding in cars in movies or even advertisements, you always see the head hanging out, tongue lolling, and pet smiling scenarios. But as any pet owner knows, real life is not as picturesque as that. Dogs in cars can be messy, chaotic, and sometimes even dangerous for both the pets themselves and the owners. So what you need is something that can keep them safe and secure while in a moving vehicle but also give them some sense of freedom.
Top 6 Pet Safety Tips to Keep Your Furry Friend Safe
Every pet parent wants to ensure that their furry friend is safe, but it can be hard to know where to start. That's why we've put together a list of the top six pet safety tips so that you can keep your buddy safe and sound.
Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats
Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
Pet scam victims duped into sending thousands of dollars and multiple payments
While searching for a Chow Chow puppy online, Stacey Johnson fell into a scam costing her more than $1,600.
ETOnline.com
32 Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends from Cat Backpacks to Dog-Approved Leashes
While humans can be notoriously difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it. Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life, worry no more: our list of gifts for pet parents has got you covered.
Golden Retriever Who Loves Starbucks' 'Pup Cups' Wins Pet of the Week
Riley the Golden Retriever loves playing fetch and going to Starbucks.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Growl When I Pet Him?
Why does my dog growl when I pet him? Nothing makes me feel worse than being growled at by my dog when I’m trying to show him some affection. I instantly worry that he’s in pain, or even that he might hate me! But, there are actually tons of reasons that can explain this behavior. So, if you’ve found yourself in this position and are feeling pretty rubbish about it, learning why it happens can put your mind at ease. Read on to learn why your dog might be feeling grouchy, and how you can fix this behavior and identify any more serious issues.
10 Tips To Help Prepare You For Moving With A Pet, According To An Expert
Moving is time-consuming — and also confusing for pets. As familiar items begin to disappear, many endure some anxiety. Here are some tips to feel prepared.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Using Homeopathic Principles for a Healthy Dog or Cat
When it comes to supporting your dog or cat’s health, there are more options available today than ever before. Using homeopathic principles can help you decide what’s best for him. Are you unsure which food is best for your dog or cat? Do you feel uneasy about your...
petpress.net
Reasons Why You Might Want to Own a Pet
There are many reasons why you might want to own a pet. Some people might think that pets are just a waste of time and money, but they could not be more wrong. Pets provide companionship, love, and security in a way that nothing else can. They can also help reduce stress levels and improve your overall health. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the top reasons why you should consider owning a pet!
