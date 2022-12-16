ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviewed's 12 Days of Christmas Gifts Day 7: Rise Gardens Personal Garden and Starter Kit

By Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed
 4 days ago
12 Days Of Christmas Gifts Day 7: Rise Gardens Personal Garden And Starter Kit Tara Jacoby/Reviewed

The popular carol "12 Days of Christmas" is a collection of gifts that sound pretty terrible to be on the receiving end of. One golden ring is a lovely gift, but five? That's just gaudy. Still, there's nothing like building up anticipation over almost two weeks of chaotic gifts which is why we're happy to present Reviewed's 12 Days of Giftmas, an almost two-week-long event of the best Christmas gift ideas available this year.

For six more days, we'll be taking a much more simple approach to gift-giving, with recommendations that comprise our favorite finds of the year. Yesterday, we suggested investing in wellness with the Apple Watch Series 8. Before that, we suggested finally jumping on the portable gaming bandwagon with the Nintendo Switch OLED . Today, we're offering an easy and innovative way to get your daily dose of greens .

Reviewed's Christmas Gift of the Day: Rise Gardens Personal Garden and Starter Kit

12 Days Of Christmas Gifts Day 7: Rise Gardens Personal Garden And Starter Kit Rise Gardens/Reviewed

Fresh homegrown greens usually require a bit of backyard real estate not to mention elbow grease. For those residing in studio apartments or dorm rooms, an indoor hydroponic garden is a great way to add a smack of green to tight living spaces. Best of all, the best indoor gardens don't require you to have a green thumb to get things to grow.

Rise Gardens Personal Garden and Starter Kit ranks as our favorite hydroponic garden available right now. It's an easy way to grow fresh produce at home including salad greens and herbs. This starter kit comes with everything you need to get your vibrant garden going, including an attractive planter with wood accents, LED grow lights and eight variety plant pods. What sets this garden kit apart from the rest is the intuitive companion app that manages the lights while reminding you to add nutrients and water your plants directly from your smartphone. The app helps even the biggest gardening neophytes become experts at indoor gardening. It's the perfect gift for the one who simply can't keep plants from going grey. Unlike other indoor gardens, Rise Gardens planters look sleek enough to want to display on any countertop, desk or table.

