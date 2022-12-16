Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turns seat Republican, prepares for first session in January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In Elizabethtown, State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turned District 10's seat Republican. District 10 mostly represents Hardin County and a small portion of Jefferson County, a seat previously held by Democrat Dennis Parrett who decided to retire from the legislature. Deneen spent his career in education and...
Tennessee lawmaker to file bill changing first grade minimum age requirement
Under the proposed legislation, Tennessee students would need to turn seven before the school year starts. If a student is younger and their parents/guardian thinks they're ready, they would have to take a local assessment to prove readiness.
Pride Publishing
Vanderbilt Poll 2022: Tennessee Republicans favor DeSantis over Trump for 2024 presidential nomination; support for abortion rises in state
Tennessee Republicans favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump to be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024 by double digits, according to the latest statewide Vanderbilt Poll. Among the registered Republicans who were interviewed, DeSantis leads Trump 54 percent to 41 percent in a head-to-head matchup.
Light Reading
Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Tennessee in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
chattanoogapulse.com
Report: Tennessee Ranks 44th For Health Outcomes
A new report highlights what Tennessee could focus on to improve the health of its residents. The America's Health Rankings 2022 report from United Healthcare ranks Tennessee 44th among states for health outcomes. The state's notable challenges include high numbers of smokers and people with multiple chronic health conditions, as well as premature death rates.
MSNBC
Two Jan. 6 Tennessee suspects accused of targeting agents as anti-FBI rhetoric increases
Two Tennessee men were indicted for planning to kill FBI agents investigating their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Former FBI counterintelligence assistant director Frank Figliuzzi explains how extremism is encouraged by threatening rhetoric encircling federal law enforcement. Dec. 19, 2022.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to DCS crisis
On Wednesday, lawmakers said they would set a year-long timeline for the department. Lee said new plans for funding will help find solutions.
Governor Lee’s office receives execution investigation, declines to disclose details
The governor temporarily halted executions after questions surround the lethal injection preparation process.
Poll: 67% of TN voters oppose limits on transgender people’s access to healthcare
Ahead of the start of a new legislative session, Tennessee Republicans have said they will limit gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This comes as a new poll from Vanderbilt University is reporting what Tennessee voters think about limiting healthcare access for trans people.
LIST: Bills filed in the General Assembly, Week of Dec. 16, 2022
Several House bills, including companion bills to previously filed Senate bills, have been added to the slate of bills to be considered by the General Assembly next month.
WKRN
Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down
Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Police were ‘justified’ in deadly November shooting, …. An investigation from the...
wpln.org
Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories
Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee
Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ucbjournal.com
Tennessee Hemp Collaborative granted nearly $5 Million
Tennessee State University, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Partner to Research and Develop Hemp Industry. Nashville – A collaborative initiative led by Tennessee State University (TSU), in partnership with the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), the University of Tennessee (UT),...
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
WDEF
A step towards resuming executions in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – There has been some movement in the death row drama that has put the execution of a Chattanooga man on hold for more than a year. Tennessee paused all executions when Governor Lee ordered an outside evaluation of execution protocols. He announced on Friday that...
wufe967.com
DOJ charges Tennessee pro-life activists with violating FACE Act, still no arrests in Jane's Revenge attacks
Two pro-life activists have been accused by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Defendants Bevelyn Williams and Edmee Chavannes of Tennessee are charged in connection with “a multi-year campaign to interfere with individuals seeking to obtain and provide lawful reproductive health services in New York and in several other states.”
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
WATE
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing
Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
