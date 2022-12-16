ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pride Publishing

Vanderbilt Poll 2022: Tennessee Republicans favor DeSantis over Trump for 2024 presidential nomination; support for abortion rises in state

Tennessee Republicans favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump to be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024 by double digits, according to the latest statewide Vanderbilt Poll. Among the registered Republicans who were interviewed, DeSantis leads Trump 54 percent to 41 percent in a head-to-head matchup.
TENNESSEE STATE
Light Reading

Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Tennessee in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

Report: Tennessee Ranks 44th For Health Outcomes

A new report highlights what Tennessee could focus on to improve the health of its residents. The America's Health Rankings 2022 report from United Healthcare ranks Tennessee 44th among states for health outcomes. The state's notable challenges include high numbers of smokers and people with multiple chronic health conditions, as well as premature death rates.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down

Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Police were ‘justified’ in deadly November shooting, …. An investigation from the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories

Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee

Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee Hemp Collaborative granted nearly $5 Million

Tennessee State University, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Partner to Research and Develop Hemp Industry. Nashville – A collaborative initiative led by Tennessee State University (TSU), in partnership with the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), the University of Tennessee (UT),...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

A step towards resuming executions in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – There has been some movement in the death row drama that has put the execution of a Chattanooga man on hold for more than a year. Tennessee paused all executions when Governor Lee ordered an outside evaluation of execution protocols. He announced on Friday that...
TENNESSEE STATE
wufe967.com

DOJ charges Tennessee pro-life activists with violating FACE Act, still no arrests in Jane's Revenge attacks

Two pro-life activists have been accused by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Defendants Bevelyn Williams and Edmee Chavannes of Tennessee are charged in connection with “a multi-year campaign to interfere with individuals seeking to obtain and provide lawful reproductive health services in New York and in several other states.”
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing

Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy