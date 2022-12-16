Read full article on original website
D'Shan
4d ago
WTF difference does it make that they were charged...Question is, will they be convicted & detained til sentencing? THAT'S THE BIGGEST ISSUE!!
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning. Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County boy charged in road-rage shooting of man on Interstate 57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 17-year-old Calumet Park boy has been charged in connection with a weekend road-rage shooting on a Chicago expressway that left a man wounded. The boy faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the incident, which took place Saturday at about 3:33 p.m. on Interstate 57 near the South Halsted Street interchange, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com
3 in custody after crashing stolen car into Goethe statue
CHICAGO - Three people were arrested and a weapon was recovered after crashing a stolen vehicle into a statue of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe Monday morning on Chicago's North Side. Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle that was identified as stolen around 2:15 a.m. in the 2800 block...
17-year-old in custody after road rage shooting on I-57
The male victim was hit by gunfire but not seriously hurt, ISP added.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman stole a gun, used it to rob a 7-Eleven, then sold it to a stranger for $30 worth of heroin — all in about 20 minutes, officials say
Chicago — As prosecutors laid out allegations against a Chicago woman during a bail hearing on Sunday, the details kept getting worse. And worse. And worse. It is, really, a little slice of the current state of affairs in Chicago. A slice we’d all probably be better off without.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspect wanted for shooting 16-year-old boy on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of a suspect accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy on a CTA Red Line train Sunday morning. According to police, the boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Red Line in the 100 block of Cermak Road around 2:05 a.m. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
cwbchicago.com
Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side
Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
Man, 29, shot several times after argument in Portage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 29-year-old got into an argument with someone who followed him into a parking lot and shot him several times around 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Addison Street, according to police.
cwbchicago.com
Man committed 2 robberies on the CTA while on bail for having a gun on the CTA, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who is currently jailed for allegedly robbing a man on the Red Line downtown while he was on bail for allegedly having a gun on the Red Line on the South Side has been charged with committing yet another robbery on the CTA earlier this year.
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
cwbchicago.com
4 teens in custody after stolen car crashes on Lake Shore Drive following North Side robbery spree
Update 10:21 a.m. — Chicago police announced that one of the 14-year-olds is charged with five counts of robbery for the robberies on Bittersweet and Cullom. Another 14-year-old is charged with two counts of robbery for the Cullom and Western robberies, CPD said. Four teenagers, three of whom are...
Chicago crime: Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
16-year-old girl dies after shooting on West Side
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl died over the weekend following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were inside a residence Friday night in the 100 block of North Oakley when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home.
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously wounded in Loop shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded after being fired at several times in the Loop Saturday night. Police say the victim was standing outside in the 100 block of West Adams Street around 11:45 p.m. when shots were fired. He was hit once in the groin and arm...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen shoot man multiple times at South Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 1:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and opened fire.
