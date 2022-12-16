ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 5

D'Shan
4d ago

WTF difference does it make that they were charged...Question is, will they be convicted & detained til sentencing? THAT'S THE BIGGEST ISSUE!!

Reply
2
 

fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning. Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County boy charged in road-rage shooting of man on Interstate 57

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 17-year-old Calumet Park boy has been charged in connection with a weekend road-rage shooting on a Chicago expressway that left a man wounded. The boy faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the incident, which took place Saturday at about 3:33 p.m. on Interstate 57 near the South Halsted Street interchange, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 in custody after crashing stolen car into Goethe statue

CHICAGO - Three people were arrested and a weapon was recovered after crashing a stolen vehicle into a statue of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe Monday morning on Chicago's North Side. Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle that was identified as stolen around 2:15 a.m. in the 2800 block...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side

Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 29, shot several times after argument in Portage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 29-year-old got into an argument with someone who followed him into a parking lot and shot him several times around 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Addison Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

16-year-old girl dies after shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl died over the weekend following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were inside a residence Friday night in the 100 block of North Oakley when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously wounded in Loop shooting

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded after being fired at several times in the Loop Saturday night. Police say the victim was standing outside in the 100 block of West Adams Street around 11:45 p.m. when shots were fired. He was hit once in the groin and arm...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Gunmen shoot man multiple times at South Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 1:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

