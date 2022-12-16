ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

Sub-zero temperatures in store for Gillette in coming days

GILLETTE, Wyo. — With strong winds and already-freezing conditions on the horizon, temperatures in Gillette are expected to drop below 0 and stay there for much of the coming days. Today, the area will see a high temperature of 13 with wind chill values of as low as -4,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/19/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Dec. 19:. At 9:15 a.m. to Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 10:17 a.m. to Echeta Road for an emergency medical response. At 11:29 a.m. to Saunders Boulevard for an emergency medical...
Sheridan Media

Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir

Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
Sheridan Media

Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision

A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through December 1

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Nov 22. through Dec 1. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kristina...
county17.com

Arrests, arraignments for Monday, Dec. 19

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com

Arrests, arraignments for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Dec. 19

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Dec. 18, Gillette, CCSO. Sheriff Scott Matheny said that at...
county17.com

Police: No suspects in Friday gun-related death

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Gillette Police Department Sgt. Steven Dillard said this morning that law enforcement doesn’t suspect any other person’s involvement in the death of a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his head early Dec. 16. David A. Valencia, 26, who’s formerly of Gillette, was...
county17.com

Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
