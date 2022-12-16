Read full article on original website
county17.com
Sub-zero temperatures in store for Gillette in coming days
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With strong winds and already-freezing conditions on the horizon, temperatures in Gillette are expected to drop below 0 and stay there for much of the coming days. Today, the area will see a high temperature of 13 with wind chill values of as low as -4,...
county17.com
Meteorologists: Blizzard just getting started as up to 17 inches of snow possible near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There might not be much in the way of snow yet, but the storm is just getting started, meteorologists said. A blizzard warning is in effect now through 5 a.m. Thursday as the largest impact of this winter storm is expected today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
Four People Fall Through Ice on Keyhole Reservoir in Wyoming, Two Still Missing
A news release on the Crook County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said that on Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 9:10 p.m., the Crook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a male subject had fallen through the ice while driving his UTV on Keyhole Reservoir. The 911 center...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/19/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Dec. 19:. At 9:15 a.m. to Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 10:17 a.m. to Echeta Road for an emergency medical response. At 11:29 a.m. to Saunders Boulevard for an emergency medical...
Bodies of Missing Men Who Fell Through Ice in Keyhole Reservoir Recovered
On Friday, K2 Radio News reported that the Crook County Sheriff's Office announced that four individuals had fallen through the ice at the Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday, December 15. While two males were rescued from the ice, two other males remained missing. The Crook County Sheriff's Office now reports that...
county17.com
Bodies of 2 missing men who drove UTV on ice at Keyhole State Park found
CASPER, Wyo. — The search for two missing men who took a utility task vehicle onto the frozen reservoir in Keyhole State Park ended Sunday when the Crook County Sheriff’s Office recovered their bodies, authorities said. The men were part of a group of three Crook County individuals...
Sheridan Media
Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir
Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
Wyoming Driver Killed After Pickup Hits Semi, Bursts Into Flames
A Wyoming man is dead following a fiery crash on Wyoming's Interstate 90, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at milepost 96.9, about 27 miles west of Gillette. According to a crash summary, 41-year-old Justian Browning was driving an oilfield service...
cowboystatedaily.com
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision
A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through December 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license November 27 through December 10. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through December 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Nov 22. through Dec 1. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kristina...
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Monday, Dec. 19
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Tuesday, Dec. 20
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Dec. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Dec. 18, Gillette, CCSO. Sheriff Scott Matheny said that at...
newslj.com
Future of Campbell County library board members up in the air after call for removal
GILLETTE — The future of two library board members is up in the air after Commissioner Rusty Bell revealed their membership in the Wyoming MassResistance private Facebook group and called for their removal from the board. Commission Chairman Del Shelstad said Thursday he has no issue with putting that...
county17.com
Police: No suspects in Friday gun-related death
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Gillette Police Department Sgt. Steven Dillard said this morning that law enforcement doesn’t suspect any other person’s involvement in the death of a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his head early Dec. 16. David A. Valencia, 26, who’s formerly of Gillette, was...
county17.com
Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
