South Carolina State

Wide Open Country

Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Epic Dance Break is a Standout Concert Moment of 2022

Carrie Underwood's deep appreciation of '80s and '90s pop culture --and her innate ability to pull off related stage moves-- goes beyond her fandom of live collaborators and cover song source Guns N' Roses. In a viral TikTok video from Oct. 16, she took a brief yet memorable dance break with the opening act of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, fellow country superstar Jimmie Allen.
Wide Open Country

Kelly Clarkson Accepts Daytime Talk Show Award During 'Date Night' With Daughter at People's Choice Awards

Kelly Clarkson was honored at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night (Dec. 6), receiving the award for the Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her acceptance speech, Clarkson gave a shoutout to her "date" for the night: her daughter, River Rose! When Clarkson's name was called as the winner of the award, she gave her daughter a hug, and River then cheered for her mom as she walked to the stage. She also said hello to her son, Remy, who was sick at home.
Wide Open Country

Blake Shelton Calls Meeting Gwen Stefani 'The Ultimate Prize' in Emotional 'The Voice' Interview

Blake Shelton is set to depart the singing competition The Voice after one more season in the coach's chair. But this year was the last time he'd participate in the show alongside Gwen Stefani, who he met and fell in love with while filming the show. The two are now husband and wife, an event that occurred as a direct result of both singers appearing as coaches on the show. So it makes sense that with Stefani leaving the show, the pair were more than a little emotional about this season being their last together.
Wide Open Country

Country Music Drama 'Monarch' Canceled After 1 Season

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. The numbers are in, and Fox's country music drama, Monarch, has been canceled after just one season. The series followed the over-the-top exploits of the Roman family dynasty. Starring Anna Friel, country star Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse and Beth Ditto, Monarch comes to a close just days after airing the finale of its 11-episode first and final run.
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton Reveals a Secret That's Hiding Under Her Wigs

In a video interview posted on Dec. 8 to CMT's Instagram account, Dolly Parton confirmed that her wigs serve a practical purpose beyond maintaining her impeccable fashion sense. "My wig cap has a little pocket on it in the back because my clothes are so tight my mic pack don't...
Wide Open Country

Charlie Monk, Broadcast Legend and SiriusXM Host, Dies at 84

A radio and music publishing legend known as the Mayor of Music Row, Charlie Monk died in his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19) at the age of 84. Monk began his career while in high school in Geneva, Ala. He worked his way up at hometown radio station WGEA from sweeping floors to DJing on the weekends. After serving in the Army, Monk had stints at stations in Mobile (WKRG, WUNI) and Tuscaloosa (WACT). Monk's contributions to broadcasting in his home state earned him a spot in the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Plans to Challenge Herself to Be More Like Her Heroes

The last couple of years have been a whirlwind for Carly Pearce. She had tasted chart success before releasing her breakthrough album 29: Written in Stone in 2021. However, after the album dropped, Pearce caught the eyes and ears of the country music world. Last year, Pearce became a member of the Grand Ole Opry and took home big wins at the ACM and CMA Awards. This year, she shared an ACM Award win with Ashley McBryde and landed her first-ever Grammy nomination. However, the Kentucky native is far from done.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it's a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/

