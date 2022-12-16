Read full article on original website
Alan Jackson & George Jones’ 1994 Duet Of “A Good Year For The Roses” Is Country At Its Best
I mean you want country music, THIS is some country damn music. Written by Jerry Chesnut, “A Good Year For The Roses” was released in 1970, the lead single from his 1971 album, George Jones With Love. A decade later, it would go on to be a hit for Elvis Costello as well.
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Epic Dance Break is a Standout Concert Moment of 2022
Carrie Underwood's deep appreciation of '80s and '90s pop culture --and her innate ability to pull off related stage moves-- goes beyond her fandom of live collaborators and cover song source Guns N' Roses. In a viral TikTok video from Oct. 16, she took a brief yet memorable dance break with the opening act of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, fellow country superstar Jimmie Allen.
Eric Church Debuts Heartfelt New Song About Fatherhood at Grand Ole Opry
Eric Church was on hand at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday (Dec. 10) to help welcome Ashley McBryde as the newest member of the time-honored institution. He and McBryde performed her song "Bible and a .44," which was inspired by her grandfather, and later, he returned to the stage to sing a brand new, unreleased song.
Kelly Clarkson Accepts Daytime Talk Show Award During 'Date Night' With Daughter at People's Choice Awards
Kelly Clarkson was honored at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night (Dec. 6), receiving the award for the Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her acceptance speech, Clarkson gave a shoutout to her "date" for the night: her daughter, River Rose! When Clarkson's name was called as the winner of the award, she gave her daughter a hug, and River then cheered for her mom as she walked to the stage. She also said hello to her son, Remy, who was sick at home.
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Teases New Song 'No Horse To Ride'
Luke Grimes may play the prominent role of Kayce Dutton on the hit Western TV show Yellowstone, but in the real world, he's been making his way as a singer-songwriter in addition to his career as an actor. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Grimes shared a preview of a brand new song called "No Horse to Ride."
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
Blake Shelton Calls Meeting Gwen Stefani 'The Ultimate Prize' in Emotional 'The Voice' Interview
Blake Shelton is set to depart the singing competition The Voice after one more season in the coach's chair. But this year was the last time he'd participate in the show alongside Gwen Stefani, who he met and fell in love with while filming the show. The two are now husband and wife, an event that occurred as a direct result of both singers appearing as coaches on the show. So it makes sense that with Stefani leaving the show, the pair were more than a little emotional about this season being their last together.
Bryce Leatherwood and Blake Shelton Perform 'Hillbilly Bone' on 'The Voice' Finale
The Voice season 22 finale took place on NBC Tuesday night (Dec. 13), and certified country boys Bryce Leatherwood and Blake Shelton got together to perform a rollicking version of Shelton's 2011 duet with Trace Adkins, "Hillbilly Bone." Shelton started the tune, which encourages everyone to find a bit of...
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Covers Songs from Two Country Icons in Finale
The Voice season 22 will be coming to an end during the finale episode on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), and five contestants are currently looking to take home the winner title. Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood did his best to earn enough votes to win with a double country performance on Monday night.
Country Music Drama 'Monarch' Canceled After 1 Season
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. The numbers are in, and Fox's country music drama, Monarch, has been canceled after just one season. The series followed the over-the-top exploits of the Roman family dynasty. Starring Anna Friel, country star Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse and Beth Ditto, Monarch comes to a close just days after airing the finale of its 11-episode first and final run.
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Signs First Country Music Record Deal
Looks like the cowboy has rubbed off on Yellowstone star Luke Grimes, who just signed his first record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. Best known for his role as Kayce Dutton -- prodigal son to Kevin Costner's John Dutton -- on the long-running Taylor Sheridan television series, Grimes is fast becoming a country music bonafide.
The Wood Brothers, Allison Russell + More Dazzle at Florida's Orange Blossom Revue
Big festivals are nice, but the truly magical events are often the smaller ones taking place and keeping proceeds within their respective local communities. Such was the case at this past weekend's Orange Blossom Revue in Central Florida. Co-curated this year by The Wood Brothers and Midwood Entertainment, the revue...
Dolly Parton Reveals a Secret That's Hiding Under Her Wigs
In a video interview posted on Dec. 8 to CMT's Instagram account, Dolly Parton confirmed that her wigs serve a practical purpose beyond maintaining her impeccable fashion sense. "My wig cap has a little pocket on it in the back because my clothes are so tight my mic pack don't...
Blake Shelton and John Legend Become 'The Oddest Couple' During 'The Voice' Finale
The Voice Season 22 went out with a bang, entertaining audiences with memorable performances, announcing this year's winner and running some hilarious skits. Though crowning this year's champion was undoubtedly what most viewers came for, some of the jokes in between the serious moments were the best parts of the entire thing.
Charlie Monk, Broadcast Legend and SiriusXM Host, Dies at 84
A radio and music publishing legend known as the Mayor of Music Row, Charlie Monk died in his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19) at the age of 84. Monk began his career while in high school in Geneva, Ala. He worked his way up at hometown radio station WGEA from sweeping floors to DJing on the weekends. After serving in the Army, Monk had stints at stations in Mobile (WKRG, WUNI) and Tuscaloosa (WACT). Monk's contributions to broadcasting in his home state earned him a spot in the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Peter Cooper, Foremost Country Music Writer and Scholar, Dies at Age 52
A longtime force in writing about country music and preserving its history, Peter Cooper died on Tuesday (Dec. 6) at age 52. Cooper suffered a severe head injury last week and had been in critical condition at a Nashville hospital. Cooper was a music journalist for the Tennessean from 2000-...
'The Voice' Season 22 Finale to Feature Star Performances by Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and More
We're less than a week away from The Voice's Season 22 two-part grand finale, airing Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 on NBC. As ever, the hit singing competition show has planned a star-studded lineup of guest performers to take some of the who-will-be-crowned tension off, including Kelly Clarkson and Kane Brown.
'The Voice': Morgan Myles Performs Standout Rendition of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush' in Finale
It's finale week on The Voice, and the stakes are high. The final five performers took to the stage Monday night to try to earn their place as the season 22 winner, and Morgan Myles of Team Camila took on Little Big Town's classic hit "Girl Crush" for one of her final performances.
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Shania Twain's Shout Out at People's Choice Awards: 'Best Thing That's Ever Happened to Me'
The People's Choice Awards took place on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) and both Shania Twain and Ryan Reynolds were presented with prestigious Icon Awards. Before accepting her award, Twain took the stage to perform a medley of her hits, and her performance of her classic song "That Don't Impress Me Much" received a memorable reaction from Reynolds.
Carly Pearce Plans to Challenge Herself to Be More Like Her Heroes
The last couple of years have been a whirlwind for Carly Pearce. She had tasted chart success before releasing her breakthrough album 29: Written in Stone in 2021. However, after the album dropped, Pearce caught the eyes and ears of the country music world. Last year, Pearce became a member of the Grand Ole Opry and took home big wins at the ACM and CMA Awards. This year, she shared an ACM Award win with Ashley McBryde and landed her first-ever Grammy nomination. However, the Kentucky native is far from done.
