Read full article on original website
Karen Sell
4d ago
Give it to us in one form , take it away in another form , this shows you they are not giving us nothing they are not helping us, bunch of clowns
Reply
14
petsrawesome
4d ago
Yes got a letter basically having my SNAP benefits being cut in half. I’m on disability worked for thirty years. I blame the Government. Is this just Ohio or all States??
Reply
4
Marilyn Tucker
4d ago
I wasn't shocked.when I received my letter.i was drop from 167.00 2 133.00.they seam 2 want 2 keep u down.not once have they giving n not cut r take something away.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magicWestloadedJamestown, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Popular Golden Corral Location Reopening After Two YearsJoel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Related
Daily Advocate
Counts leads Greenville Federal in transition
GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal recently announced that Andrew D. (Andy) Counts has been named Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of both the Bank and Holding Company (Greenville Federal Financial Corporation). “We are pleased to welcome Andy to Greenville Federal,” said George Luce, Board Chairman. “We look forward to...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Woman pleads guilty to federal charges connected to identity theft
DAYTON — A woman pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to stealing the identities of several young women in the Miami Valley and using them to commit various types of fraud, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman facing federal charges in connection to identity theft.
Government Technology
Police Near Dayton, Ohio, Expand License Plate Reader Use
(TNS) — More Dayton-area cities have installed automated license plate reading devices in the past several months and at least one other local police department wants to add them next year. Others said they plan to shift from in-cruiser technology to stationary cameras or are assessing expanded use of...
Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights
An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magic
Winter in Jamestown, Greene County, Ohio can be a magical time of year. The town is nestled in the rolling hills of southern Ohio, and the cold winter weather brings a certain charm and beauty to the landscape.
1017thepoint.com
PURCELL ISSUES STATEMENT ON DEMOTION AS FIRE CHIEF
(Richmond, IN)--Former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell on Sunday night presented his version of his abrupt removal from that position earlier this month. Purcell had planned to retire next May. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow told a different local publication that the change involving Purcell did not involve anything but a process of transition. Purcell’s account differs greatly. Here is Purcell's statement - issued Sunday night - in its entirety:
Convicted Wapak mayor files appeal
WAPAKONETA — Former Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on Monday filed a notice with the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court of his intent to appeal his October convictions on charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office and three counts of conflict of interest. The...
Kroger Fuel Center opens in Riverside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new fuel center is coming to Riverside. Kroger will be opening a new store on Woodman Drive next year, but the accompanying fuel center is opening immediately. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Kroger Fuel Center in Riverside and invite shoppers to take advantage of […]
Daily Advocate
Children injured in crash on U.S. Route 127
GREENVILLE – On Dec. 17, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car.
I-70 at US-68 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash caused I-70 westbound to be shut down Tuesday morning after a three vehicle crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, crashed on I-70 westbound around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound lanes are shut down from Exit 52 US-68 to Exit 48 Enon Road. […]
Fox 19
Mom seeks justice against ex-boyfriend accused of killing 2-month-old
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of a two-month-old who police think was killed by her father in May, wants her daughter’s story to be told as she begins her fight for justice. John Powers, 24, is in the process of being extradited to Butler County on murder and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Greenville man sentenced for assault
TROY — A Greenville man was sentenced to 18 months in jail after reportedly assaulting a fellow inmate on Aug. 8, 2022 in the Miami County Correctional Facility. Destin Jenkins, 22, of Greenville, pled guilty on Nov. 9 to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, sentenced him to 18 months of jail time, which will be served concurrently with another sentencing from Shelby County.
Criminal charges formally filed against Tipp City detective previously placed on leave
TIPP CITY — A Tipp City police detective has been charged with three misdemeanor charges of assault and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition, according to court documents. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation. The charges were filed against Officer Todd Daly Friday following a...
3 injured, 1 critical after crash involving semi in Greenville
GREENVILLE — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi-trailer in Greenville Saturday evening. Darke County deputies along with Greenville crews were called to an injury accident on U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road around 8:40 p.m. An initial investigation found that...
Fox 19
Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit arrested one person after recovering enough fentanyl that could kill nearly 2 million people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Abdul Dotson, 29, was arrested Wednesday after an ongoing investigation into his involvement with drug trafficking, police said. The investigation also resulted...
Troy police asking for help identifying theft, pursuit suspect
TROY — The Troy Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft incident from Sunday. Following the theft incident, Troy officers later located the suspect’s vehicle in a residential area where she fled at a high rate of speed, a spokesperson for the police department said in a social media post.
Celina woman killed in Monday morning crash
MERCER COUNTY — A Celina woman is dead after a crash in Mercer County this morning. Becky Fuson, 43, was killed a crash that happened at the intersection of Rice and Oregon Roads in Center Township just before 6:30 a.m. An initial investigation showed that Fuson’s 2019 silver Chevrolet...
1017thepoint.com
SHOTS FIRED AT APARTMENT COMPLEX
(Richmond, IN)--Shots were fired at a Richmond apartment complex Sunday night. About six shots were fired at the Carriage House Apartments off of Chester Boulevard when multiple people became involved in a dispute. Several of those people then fled in vehicles. Officers were able to recover numerous shell casings. There is no indication that anyone was shot. No arrests have been made.
Fox 19
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
Comments / 15