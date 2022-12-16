ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closer Weekly

Kristen Welker’s Daughter Margot Is So Precious! Photos of the ‘Today’ Host’s Adorable Child

Today anchor Kristen Welker is so thankful for her little girl, Margot Lane Welker Hughes! The White House correspondent and her husband, John Hughes, welcomed their daughter in June 2021 via surrogate after struggling with fertility. Since becoming parents, they’ve shared the cutest photos of their first child together for all their fans to see.
