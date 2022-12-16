Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Kristen Welker’s Daughter Margot Is So Precious! Photos of the ‘Today’ Host’s Adorable Child
Today anchor Kristen Welker is so thankful for her little girl, Margot Lane Welker Hughes! The White House correspondent and her husband, John Hughes, welcomed their daughter in June 2021 via surrogate after struggling with fertility. Since becoming parents, they’ve shared the cutest photos of their first child together for all their fans to see.
